Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)

Name Description

Heinz-Gerhard Wente Mr. Heinz-Gerhard Wente is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board since September 16, 2015. He servers as Vice President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce ( IHK ), Hannover, Retired Member of the Management Board of Continental AG.

Heinz Fuhrmann Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2011. He was Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG from December 13, 2007 until January 31, 2011. He has also occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Aurubis AG, Salzgitter Kloeckner-Werke AG, KHS GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH, Mannesmannroehren Werke GmbH and Salzgitter Stahl GmbH, Chairman of Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH since March 21, 2014 among others. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung, Braunschweig as well as Oeffentliche Sachversicherung, Braunschweig, TUEV Nord AG, among others. He studied metallurgy at RWTH Aachen.

Hans-Juergen Urban Dr. Hans-Juergen Urban is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2011. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG since May 21, 2008 till August 26, 2011. He is Member of Executive Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Management Board of Industriegewerkschaft Metall. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter Stahl GmbH and serves on the Board at Treuhandverwaltung IGEMET GmbH.

Burkhard Becker Mr. Burkhard Becker is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2011. He was Board Member at KHS GmbH until February 15, 2015. and also serves at Aurubis AG, EUROPIPE GmbH, Peiner Traeger GmbH, among others. He also holds mandates at Salzgitter Stahl GmbH, Saltzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH, Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech GmbH, Nord/LB Capital Management GmbH.

Ulrich Grethe Ms. Ulrich Grethe is Member of the Group Management Board - Strip Steel Business Unit of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014.

Matthias Niemeyer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Matthias Niemeyer is Member of the Group Management Board - Technology Business Unit of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014.

Roger Schlim Mr. Roger Schlim is Member of the Group Management Board - Plate/Sections Steel Business Unit of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014.

Volker Schult Mr. Volker Schult is Member of the Group Management Board - Trading Business Unit of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2016.

Clemens Stewing Dr. Clemens Stewing is Member of the Group Management Board - Mannesmann Business Unit at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2015.

Michael Kieckbusch Mr. Michael Kieckbusch is Member of the Executive Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2013. He is responsible for the Company’s Personnel and Services Division. He began his career as a Group trainee at Salzgitter AG in 1989. In 1998, he became Managing Director of PPS Personal, Productions and Servicegesellschaft mbH, a company comprising key service functions for the Salzgitter Group. He was appointed a member of the Management Board and Industrial Relations Director of Salzgitter Stahl GmbH and to the equivalent positions at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Peiner Träger GmbH, KHS GmbH, Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH and among others. He is a lecturer at the Technical University of Braunschweig and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hans Böckler Foundation. In addition, he has been Chairman / Vice Chairman of the European Commission's Sectoral Social Dialogue Committee on Steel since 2006. He studied economics in Hanover after completing his military service.

Konrad Ackermann Mr. Konrad Ackermann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He also serves as Chairman of the General Works Council of KHS GmbH.

Ulrike Brouzi Ms. Ulrike Brouzi is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. She also serves as Member of the Executive Board at Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale. She also serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at NORD/LB Asset Management AG, Member of the Supervisory Board at NORD/LB Luxembourg and NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank S.A., Luxembourg.

Annelie Buntenbach Ms. Annelie Buntenbach is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. She also serves as Managing Member of the National Executive Board of the Trade Union Federation, Berlin.

Hasan Cakir Mr. Hasan Cakir is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since July 17, 2006. He is Member of the Executive Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council Salzgitter AG and Chairman of the Works Council of Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Stahl GmbH (until May 30, 2011) and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH.

Ulrich Dickert Mr. Ulrich Dickert is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2008. He is Chairman of the Works Council of Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Deutschland GmbH. He also serves at Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH.

Tina Dressen Ms. Tina Dressen is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2016. She serves as Chairwoman of the Work Council of Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH.

Thea Dueckert Dr. Thea Dueckert is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. He was Member of Bundestag, Member of the German National Council for Impact Assessment (NKR) of the General Federal Government, Berlin. He also serves on the Board of Administration at Nordduetscher Rundfunk.

Karl Ehlerding Mr. Karl Philipp Ehlerding is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2008. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Boards at WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG, Kloeckner-Werke AG, KHS GmbHas well as MATERNUS-Kliniken AG and among others. Furthermore, He serves as Managing Director of KG Erste "Hohe Bruecke 1" Verwaltungs-GmbH & Co. Until July 8, 2009 he was also active as Supervisory Board Member of Deutsche Real Estate AG. He also serves on Board of Administration of German Dry Docks GmbH & Co. KG.

Roland Flach Mr. Roland Flach is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. He also serves at KHS GmbH. He was Member of Board of Directors at Kloeckner DESMA Machinery Pvt. Ltd, India till March 26, 2014. He is a retired Chairman of the Executive Board of Kloeckner Werke AG and Retired Chairman of the Management Board of KHS AG.

Gabriele Handke Ms. Gabriele Handke is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2015. She also serves as Vice Chairman of the Works Council of Peiner Traeger GmbH.

Juergen Hesselbach Prof. Dr.-Ing. Juergen Hesselbach is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2008. He is President of the Technische Universitaet Carolo-Wilhelmina zu Braunschweig. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung Braunschweig and Sachversicherung Braunschweig.

Ulrich Kimpel Mr. Ulrich Kimpel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since January 16, 2009. He is Member of Strategy Committee at the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Works Council of Huettenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH since June 3, 2009. He also serves at Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH.

Dieter Koester Dr. Dieter Koester is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2008. He is a Managing Shareholder of HomeStead GmbH & Co. KG. He is a retired Chairman of the Executive Board at Koester Holding AG. He also serves at Klinikum Osnabrueck GmbH,

Bernd Lauenroth Mr. Bernd Lauenroth is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2011. He is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as Secretary of the Management Board of Industriewerkschaft Metall, Branch Officer Duesseldorf. Since July 2011 he has been Board Member of the Georgsmarienhuette Holding GmbH and Aluminium Norf GmbH.

Volker Mittelstaedt Mr. Volker Mittelstaedt is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2012. He serves as Chairman of the Works Council of Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH since March 14, 2014.

Hannes Rehm Prof. Dr. Hannes Rehm is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale. Furthermore, he acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LBS Norddeutsche Landesbausparkasse Berlin-Hannover until December 31, 2008. He was also Member of the Supervisory Board of Landesbank Berlin Holding AG, Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg-Girozentrale, Provinzial Lebensversicherung Hannover and ISH Internationale Schule Region Hannover GmbH. He served as Member of the Board of Administration at DeKaBank Deutsche Girozentrale and Chairman of the Board of Administration at Nord/LB Luxembourg S.A. Since January 26, 2009 he has been Spokesman of the Steering Committee of the Financial Market Stabilization Agency (SoFFin). He also has been President of the Hanover Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) from January 1, 2009 until January 31, 2016. Moreover, he is retired Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at OEPP Deutschland AG.

Peter-Juergen Schneider Mr. Peter-Juergen Schneider is Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2013. Previously he served as Member of the Executive Board, Services Division at the company from April 1, 2003 till March 31, 2013. He is Member of Nomination Committee and Executive committee at the Company. He also serves as Minister of Finance of the State Lower Saxony. He served as Vice Chairman of Bremer Landesbank, Chairman of Nordduetsche Lnadesbank Girozentrale, and among others. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Verkehrsbetriebe Peine-Salzgitter GmbH, SZST Salzgitter Service und Technik GmbH as well as Hansaport Hafenbetriebsgesellschaft mbH. In addition, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH, Salzgitter Stahl GmbH, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Peiner Traeger GmbH, Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Praezisrohr GmbH, Kloeckner-Werke AG, KHS GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH and Projekt Region Braunschweig GmbH, among others. Since February 17, 2010 He also has been Board Member of Salzgitter Wohnbau Gesellschaft mbH.

Birgit Spanner-Ulmer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Birgit Spanner-Ulmer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2016. He is a Director of Technology Bayerischer Rundfunk. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Bayern Digital Radio GmbH, Bayerische Medien Technik GmbH, among others.