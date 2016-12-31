Telus Corp (T.TO)

Name Description

Richard Auchinleck Mr. Richard H. Auchinleck is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a corporate director and Chair of the Board of TELUS Corporation. He was Lead Director of TELUS from May 2014 to August 2015. He is also currently the Lead Director of ConocoPhillips, an oil and gas company. Dick was employed by Gulf Canada Resources Limited for 25 years, retiring in 2001 as President and Chief Executive Officer after the sale of the company to Conoco Inc. Dick has a Bachelor of Applied Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of Tapestry Lead Director Network, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, and the National Association of Corporate Directors, Inc.

Darren Entwistle Mr. Darren Entwistle is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He joined TELUS in 2000 and served as President and CEO for 15 years, becoming the longestserving CEO among global incumbent telecom companies. In May 2014, Darren became the Executive Chair of the Company until August 2015 when he resumed the role as TELUS’ President and CEO. He also spent seven years on the senior leadership team at Cable & Wireless in the United Kingdom, culminating with his appointment as President for the United Kingdom and Ireland operations in 1999. Darren holds a Bachelor of Economics (Honours) from Concordia University in Montreal, an MBA (Finance) from McGill University and a Diploma in Network Engineering from the University of Toronto. He is also an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Conservatory, has Honorary Doctorates of Laws from McGill University, Concordia University, the University of Alberta and the University of Victoria, and has an Honorary Degree in Business Administration from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Doug French Mr. Doug French is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He has 30 years of financial management experience and 20 years of career progression within TELUS, including key roles as Controller for the company's largest business units in the business and consumer divisions, and more recently serving as Corporate Controller, his appointment is the result of the corporation's robust succession planning process.

Josh Blair Mr. Josh Andrew Blair is Chief Corporate Officer and Executive Vice President-TELUS Health, President, Business Solutions West and Chair-TELUS International of TELUS Corp. Mr. Blair joined TELUS in 1995 and previously served as Senior Vice-President - Human Resources Strategy and Business Support. Over the past two years, Mr. Blair has built a team focused on providing strategic HR support and has recruited and developed many of Canada’s top HR leaders. Under his leadership, TELUS has earned global recognition from the American Society for Training and Development (ASTD) for using learning to drive enterprise performance. In 2005, he was named Learning Leader of the Year at the international Thomson NETg Illuminati Awards. Mr. Blair serves on the Board of Directors for the ASTD Certification Institute and the Board of Directors for Skills Canada BC. He is a professional engineer and graduated with distinction from the University of Victoria’s Electrical Engineering program. He is also a graduate of the Executive Program at the Queen’s School of Business.

Monique Mercier Madam Monique Mercier is Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer of Telus Corp. She was Executive Vice-President, Legal and Human Resources of Emergis Inc., from November 2004 to January 2008.

Eros Spadotto Mr. Eros L. Spadotto is Executive Vice President - Technology Strategy of TELUS Corp. He is a member of the TELUS technology team, He leads the creation and execution of TELUS' integrated wireline and wireless technology strategy and evolution. In his new role, He is responsible for determining TELUS' overall technology direction. Eros identifies opportunities, establishes the long-term direction of TELUS networks, and implements new technologies and services such as TELUS TV and CDMA wireless broadband services. He also leads a team responsible for designing the converged network for TELUS. Prior to this role, He served as the executive vice president and chief technology officer of TELUS Mobility, where he integrated TELUS Mobility's network operations after the acquisition of Clearnet Communications in 2000. Prior to this position He held the executive positions of chief technology officer and chief information officer at Clearnet where he led the team that built both national iDEN (Mike) and PCS networks. Prior to joining Clearnet in 1995, He held senior management positions in engineering and marketing at Bell Mobility. Mr. Spadotto holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Electrical Engineering) from the University of Windsor in 1984 as well as a Masters in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business in 1995.

Raymond Chan Mr. Raymond T. Chan is Independent Director of TELUS Corp. He has held senior executive positions in Canada’s oil and gas industry since 1982. Ray was Chief Financial Officer of Baytex from 1998 to 2003 and Chief Executive Officer until 2008, when he assumed the role of Executive Chair. In 2014, he became Chair of Baytex in a non-executive capacity. Ray also serves as a director of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. and has served on the boards of the TMX Group and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Ray holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Stockwell Day The Hon. Stockwell Day is Independent Director of Telus Crop. He is a senior strategic advisor to McMillan LLP. He served at the provincial and federal levels of government for over 25 years. From 2000 to 2011, Stockwell served as a Member of Parliament with the federal government, holding various positions including Leader of the Official Opposition, Minister of Public Safety, Minister of International Trade, Minister for the Asia-Pacific Gateway, senior Minister responsible for British Columbia and President of the Treasury Board. From 1986 to 2000, Stockwell served with the Alberta government in a variety of roles, including Minister of Labour, Minister of Social Services, Provincial Treasurer, and Minister of Finance. Stockwell attended the University of Victoria and has Honorary Doctorates from the University of St. Petersburg, Russia and Trinity Western University. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and a Certified Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Lisa de Wilde Ms. Lisa de Wilde is Independent Director of TELUS Corp. She is Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Educational Communications Authority (TVO), a position she has held since 2005. Prior to joining TVO, Lisa was President and CEO of Astral Television Networks. She currently serves on the Board of EnerCare Inc., and is a member of the advisory board of the University of Toronto’s Mowat Centre for Policy Innovation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and a Bachelor of Laws from McGill University. Lisa holds Honorary Doctorates of Laws from Brandon University and Ryerson University. In 2015, she became a Member of the Order of Canada. In 2009, Lisa was recognized with the Women’s Executive Network Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 award and, in 2013, was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her support and dedication to scientific literacy.

Mary Haddad Ms. Mary Jo Haddad is Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director and has executive experience in the healthcare industry in Canada and the U.S. She is the founder and president of MJH & Associates, which provides strategic leadership and healthcare advisory services. In 2013, she retired as President and CEO of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, a position she had held since 2004. Prior to that, she held several leadership positions at SickKids, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nurse Executive. Mary Jo has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of Windsor, holds a Master of Health Science from the University of Toronto and Honorary Doctorates of Laws from the University of Windsor, Ryerson University and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. In 2011, Mary Jo was named one of Canada’s inaugural Top 25 Women of Influence in Health Sciences and was inducted into Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 Hall of Fame by the Women’s Executive Network. In 2012, she received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. She is a Member of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Ontario Premier’s Award for Outstanding Achievement.

John Lacey Mr. John S. Lacey is Independent Director of TELUS Corp. He is a corporate director. He was previously the Chairman of the board of directors of Alderwoods Group, Inc., an organization operating funeral homes and cemeteries in North America, until November 2006. John is a seasoned executive with a record of bringing about operational improvements and profitable change in the organizations he has led. John has completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

William MacKinnon Mr. William A. MacKinnon is Independent Director of TELUS Corp. He is a corporate director. He served as Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Canada for more than nine years before retiring in December 2008. He also served in numerous roles at KPMG for 37 years, including as client relationship partner for several major Toronto Stock Exchange listed issuers. Bill obtained a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from the University of Manitoba in 1967. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and obtained his FCA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario in 1994.

John Manley Hon. John P. Manley, J.D., is Independent Director of TELUS Corp., since July 1, 2012. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada (formerly the Canadian Council of Chief Executives), a position he has held since 2010. From 2004 to 2009, he served as counsel to McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a national law firm. Prior to that, John had a 16-year career in politics, serving as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister in the portfolios of Industry, Foreign Affairs and Finance. John obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Ottawa. He is certified as a Chartered Director by McMaster University and holds Honorary Doctorates from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, the University of Toronto, Western University, the University of Windsor and York University. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada

Sarabjit Marwah Mr. Sarabjit (Sabi) S. Marwah is Independent Director of the company. He is retired as the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) in 2014, a position he had held since 2008. As Vice Chairman, Sabi was responsible for many of Scotiabank’s corporate financial and administrative functions and was actively involved in developing the bank’s strategic plans and priorities, including acquisitions both in Canada and internationally. His career with Scotiabank spanned 35 years, during which he held several senior positions including Senior Vice-President and Comptroller, and Executive Vice-President. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 1998 and Senior Executive Vice-President and CFO in 2002. Sabi holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics – Honours) from the University of Calcutta, a Master of Economics from the University of Delhi and an MBA (Finance) from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 2012, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Ryerson University. In 2002, Sabi was awarded the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canada. In November 2016, Sabi was appointed as a Senator to the Senate of Canada.