Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)
TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
150.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.90 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs149.95
Open
Rs150.10
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs150.00
Volume
327,197
Avg. Vol
677,959
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harish Bhat
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjiv Sarin
|60
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Chacko TInomas
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan
|71
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance
|
N. Suryanraynan
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
T. Radhakrishnan
|54
|2010
|Executive Director - Instant Coffee, Director
|
Siraj Chaudhry
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Vittaldas Leeladhar
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Sunalini Menon
|2014
|Independent Director
|
P.G. Chengappa
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Santhanakrishnan
|64
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Harish Bhat
|Mr. Harish Ramananda Bhat has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tata Coffee Limited., effective July 26, 2013. He has overall Business Management including experience functional experience in Sales, Marketing and Corporate Management.
|
Sanjiv Sarin
|Mr. Sanjiv Sarin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Tata Coffee Limited., effective April 25, 2015. Mr. Sarin is currently the Regional President for South Asia in Tata Global Beverages Ltd, the holding company of Tata Coffee Ltd. He holds MA (Econometrics) MBA-AIM, Philippines degrees. His expertise lies in the field of General Management, Business Strategy, New Business Development, Marketing and Sales .
|
Chacko TInomas
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan
|Mr. Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance of the Company. He is a Chief Financial Officer of Tata Global Beverages Limited.
|
N. Suryanraynan
T. Radhakrishnan
Siraj Chaudhry
Vittaldas Leeladhar
|Mr. Vittaldas Leeladhar is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leeladhar is a Graduate in Engineering and has long experience in the Banking industry having served as the Executive Director of the Bank of Maharashtra; Chairman and Managing Director of the Vijaya Bank; and Chairman and Managing Director of the Union Bank of India. He also served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He was also a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India for about three years. He is an expert in banking and nancial matters.
|
Sunalini Menon
P.G. Chengappa
S. Santhanakrishnan
|Mr. S. Santhanakrishnan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Coffee Limited. He is a Graduate in Science, Degree in Law, Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Harish Bhat
|260,000
|
Sanjiv Sarin
|2,853,000
|
Chacko TInomas
|--
|
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan
|3,778,000
|
N. Suryanraynan
|--
|
T. Radhakrishnan
|5,376,000
|
Siraj Chaudhry
|--
|
Vittaldas Leeladhar
|120,000
|
Sunalini Menon
|220,000
|
P.G. Chengappa
|--
|
S. Santhanakrishnan
|5,893,050
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Harish Bhat
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Sarin
|0
|0
|
Chacko TInomas
|0
|0
|
Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan
|0
|0
|
N. Suryanraynan
|0
|0
|
T. Radhakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Siraj Chaudhry
|0
|0
|
Vittaldas Leeladhar
|0
|0
|
Sunalini Menon
|0
|0
|
P.G. Chengappa
|0
|0
|
S. Santhanakrishnan
|0
|0