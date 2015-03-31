Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

Name Description

Natarajan Chandrasekaran Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Chandrasekaran is Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than US$100 billion. He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017. Mr. Chandrasekaran also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Indian Hotels and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — of which he was chief executive from 2009-17. In addition to his professional career at Tata, he was also appointed as a director on the board of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, in 2016. He has also served as the chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Industry Governors at the World Economic Forum, Davos, in 2015-16. Mr. Chandrasekaran is an active member of India’s bilateral business forums including USA, UK, Australia and Japan. He served as the chairman of Nasscom, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13.

Ajoy Misra Mr. Ajoy Kumar Misra has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd effective April 1, 2014. He has been appointed as Managing Director Designate of the Company effective January 29, 2014 until April 1, 2014. He holds B.E. Hons, MBA. In a career spanning 31 years, all with the Tata Group, Mr. Ajoy Misra has worked in departments of Taj Hotels from Sales and Marketing to Operations. He joined the Taj in 1980 in the Corporate Sales and Marketing Department through the Tata Administrative Services. He has a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from BITS, Pilani and Masters Degree in Business Administration in 1980, from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University specialising in Marketing. He has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2008. He is Director of Mount Everest Mieral Water Limited, NourishCo Beverages Limited.

L. Krishnakumar Mr. L. Krishnakumar has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd., effective April 01, 2013. He has been with the Tata Group since 2000 - initially with The Indian Hotels Company Limited as its Vice President – Finance and since 2004 he has been with the Company as the Group Chief Financial Officer. Mr. L Krishnakumar has obtained professional qualifications in Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretarial Services and has over 30 years experience in a variety of industries including consumer goods, hotels, manufacturing and consulting. Mr. L Krishnakumar is also a Director on the Board of several overseas subsidiaries of the Company. He holds B.Com, ACA, ACS, CWA. He is a Chartered Accountant and has also obtained professional qualifications in Cost Accountancy and Company Secretarial Services and has over 30 years experience in a variety of industries including consumer goods, hotels, manufacturing and consulting. Mr. L Krishnakumar is also a Director on the Board of several overseas subsidiaries of the Company.

Vish Govindasamy Mr. Vish Govindasamy is Chief Executive Officer of Watawala Plantations Ltd., subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. Mr. Govindasamy assumed duties at Watawala Plantations as its CEO in the year 1997 and has since helped it grow into one of the largest tea plantation companies in Sri Lanka. Mr. Govindasamy is also closely associated with the Planters’ Association of Ceylon and the Employers’ Federation of Ceylon for the Plantation Sector. He holds an MBA from the University of Hartford, USA.

Nigel Holland Mr. Nigel Holland is a Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. With a degree and MBA in Economics Nigel joined the Tetley Group in 1998 as Marketing Controller, having previously worked in various consumer marketing positions for a number of FMCG brands, including Scottish & Newcastle Breweries, Kraft Jacobs Suchard and Boots Healthcare International. A year later Nigel became Marketing Director and in 2002 he was appointed Commercial Director for the UK business, which later extended to responsibility for Western Europe and Australia. In 2008, with the formation of Tata Global Beverages Nigel became Regional President for UK & Africa. He joined the management team in June 2011 and is now responsible for the UK, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Nigel is also Executive Director and Chairman of Joekel Tea Packers Ltd (SA); as well as an Executive Director of the UK Tea Council.

Stephen Rice Mr. Stephen Rice is Regional President, Canada, Americas and Australia of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. Steve graduated with an Honours BCOMM, majoring in Marketing. Prior to joining Tetley Steve worked for Coca-cola as a financial analyst then Product Manager. He then joined Cadbury Beverages Canada as a product manager moving onto Business Manager for a number of brands within Cadbury, including (Allied Brands, Welch's and Motts). He was then appointed District Sales Manager until moving to Tetley. Steve joined Tetley in 1999 as a Marketing Manager and was appointed VP Marketing in 2004. He assumed the role of Regional President Canada in 2007 and took on South America in 2008 and Australia in 2010.

KS. Srinivasan Mr. KS. Srinivasan Serve as Group Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Mr. Srinivasan joined Tata Global Beverages as Chief Human Resources Officer in 2013 and supervises Business Excellence, Global Communications and Sustainability functions. He has over 30 years of global experience in the Human Resources function and has worked with the Tata group for 24 years.

Pradeep Poddar Mr. Pradeep Poddar is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd., subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. Pradeep has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Special Projects at Tata Global Beverages Limited in the past. He has over thirty years’ experience in the consumer sector having held positions at senior level positions at Glaxo India and Heinz, where he was Managing Director, Indian and South Asia for over 8 years. Pradeep has also been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Monsanto India Ltd. He holds an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad and is a Chemical Engineer from UDCT.

Sanjiv Sarin Mr. Sanjiv Sarin is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Tata Coffee Ltd. He was the former regional president, Asia-Pacific at Tata Global Beverages between 2008 and 2010. His core experience includes general management, sales and marketing, team building, organization development and new product management. With over three decades experience, Sanjiv has held several esteemed positions across the globe, having led teams in the Philippines, Egypt, India and the UK during his stints at Cadbury Schweppes and Cadbury Adams. He has also served as Executive Director of Business Development and Executive Director at Tata Coffee Ltd. Sanjiv is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur and IIT Delhi.

Harish Bhat Mr. Harish Ramananda Bhat serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. He is no longer a Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company effcetive April 1, 2014. Mr. Harish Bhat holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he was ranked first in the graduating batch, winning the IIMA Gold Medal for Scholastic Excellence and also holds a B.E. (Hons.) degree in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, where he graduated first class with distinction and was ranked first in the graduating batch. He joined the Tata Group as TAS probationer in 1987 and has completed 25 years. He was previously with Tata Tea Limited from 1988 to 2000 holding various positions. Most recently he was with Titan Industries Limited as Chief Operating Officer – Watches & Accessories Division where he led the world’s fifth watches business with success. Mr. Bhat was awarded the British Chevening Scholarship for Young Managers by Govt. of United Kingdom in 1997.

S. Santhanakrishnan Mr. S. Santhanakrishnan is a Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. He is FCA is the partner of PKF Sridhar & Santhanam, Chartered Accountants and has more than 30 years of experience in Finance, Accounts including IFRS, Strategy & Planning, Global Assurance, Corporate Laws and Consulting. He is a member of the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He is actively involved in numerous industry oriented initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Siraj Chaudhry Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Limited. He is Chairman of Cargill India. His tenure at Cargill spans nearly 23 years, and includes handling the leadership role in India, as well as a global commodity trading role in Geneva. Under his leadership since 2007, Cargill India has successfully built both consumer FMCG businesses in India, and Institutional businesses, backed by world class manufacturing facilities, a robust sales & distribution network, and an enviable brand portfolio. Mr. Chaudhry holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and is a graduate of SRCC, University of Delhi. He has been the past Chair of the National Committee on Food Processing at FICCI and the National Alliance for Edible Oil Fortification, a joint initiative by CII and GAIN to address malnutrition through food fortification. He is presently President of the Food Industry Skill Council under the NSDC. He chairs the Agriculture and Food committee of USIBC in India and Co- Chairs the Agriculture and Food committee at American Chambers of Commerce. He has been actively engaged with World Economic Forum on their Agriculture agenda in India. He is a thought leader in the space of Agriculture and Food and is consulted by central and state government for his views in these fields.

Ranjana Kumar Mrs. Ranjana Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. She retired as Vigilance Commissioner in Central Vigilance Commission, Government of India. She was also a Member, Governing Council, National Innovation Foundation, Ahmedabad. She had held positions in her career, including that as the Chairperson and Managing Director of Indian Bank, Chairperson of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Executive Director, holding concurrent charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Canara Bank and CEO of the US operations of the Bank of India based in New York. She regularly addresses managements of a cross-section of public sector undertakings on various aspects concerning management, leadership, issues relating to human resource management, etc.

Vittaldas Leeladhar Mr. Vittaldas Leeladhar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. Mr. Leeladhar has extensive experience in the banking industry having served as the Executive Director of the Bank of Maharashtra, Chairman and Managing Director of Vijaya Bank and Chairman and Managing Director of Union Bank of India. He also served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for over four years. He was also a member of the Securities & Exchange Board of India for about three years.

Mallika Srinivasan Mrs. Mallika Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd. She is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, a flagship company of the Amalgamations Group. A thought leader and strategist, recognised for her commitment to excellence and contribution to Indian Industry, she has been at the helm of affairs of several industry bodies and trade associations. Ms. Srinivasan is a recipient of several business awards and has also been recognised by Business Today for seven consecutive years as one of the 25 most powerful women in Indian business.