TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)

Hamdi Akin Mr. Hamdi Akin has served as Chairman of the Board of TAV Airports Holding Co. since 1997. He has also been Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company since June 28, 2012. He is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akfen Holding, which is the Company's shareholder. Mr. Akin founded the Akfen Group in 1976. In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, he has undertaken infrastructure and construction projects within the scope of privatization. Mr. Akin served as the Vice President of Fenerbahce Sports Club between 2000 and 2002, the President of Ankara Region Representative Council of the Turkish Metal Industrialists' Union (MESS) between 1992 and 2004, the President of Turkish Young Businessmen's Association (TUGIAD) between 1998 and 2000, a Board Member of Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK) between 1995 and 2001, a Board Member of Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (TUSIAD) and the President of Information Society and New Technologies Committee between 2008 and 2009. He is one of the founders of the Chair in Contemporary Turkish Studies at the London School of Economics; and the Founding Member and the Honorary Chairman of the Turkey Human Resources Foundation (TIKAV), which he co-founded in 1999. Mr. Akin graduated from Gazi Universitesi with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Mustafa Sener Mr. Mustafa Sani Sener has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. since 1997. After graduating from Karadeniz Technical University, Department of Mechanical Engineering in 1977, he earned his Masters degree (M. Phil) in fluid mechanics in 1979 from University of Sussex in the UK. He has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in engineering from Karadeniz Technical university for his invaluable contributions to the development of Turkish engineering at the international level, as well as an Honorary Doctorate in business administration from the American University of Athens for his accomplishments in Project and Risk Management throughout his tenure at TAV. Prior to his career at TAV Airports Holding, he served in various positions, from project manager to general manager, in many national and international projects. He attended training on management of complex systems at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT.) He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe and was elected the President of Foreign Economic Relations Board’s Turkish-French Business Council in 2012.

David Tarac Mr. David Olivier Tarac serves as Senior Vice President-Consumer Services and Deputy CEO of TAV Airports Holding Co. David Olivier Tarac graduated from the Paris Ecole Polytechnique in 1995 and received his MBA from the Ecole National Superieure des Mines de Paris (Mines ParisTech) in 1998. He began his career in 1995 as the Corporate Unit Manager at Legris Industrie and later served as Analyst at PWC Corporate Finance from 1996 until 1998. Working as Deputy Director at the DCN (Naval Shipyards) between 1998 and 2000, he subsequently served as Portfolio Manager at the State Public Holdings Agency between 2000 and 2004, Project Leader at the Boston Consulting Group between 2004 and 2007, Vice President at BNP Paribas between 2007 and 2008, and Senior Project Manager at Roland Berger Consulting Company in 2008. Lastly he served as the Director of Financial Operations at Aeroports de Paris between 2008 to 2012 and he has been undertaking responsibilities in mergers and acquisitions, financial engineering, treasury and debt management, pricing, business planning, investors relations, investment controlling, the Tax Department and supervision of ADP Group subsidiaries. David Olivier Tarac completed the Successful Performance Management Program of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in 2011.

Serkan Kaptan Mr. Serkan Kaptan serves as Deputy CEO of TAV Airports Holding Co. Serkan Kaptan graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Department of Business Administration in 1995 and received his MBA from Marmara Universitesi in 2002. He has been serving as Business Development Director of TAV Airports Holding since 2003. Mr. Kaptan joined TAV Airports Holding in 1998 with the build-operate-transfer project of the Istanbul Ataturk Airport. Between 1998 and 2001, he served as airport operation consultant at Airport Consulting Vienna, a company owned by VIE, which in turn is a partner of TAV Airports Holding. Prior to joining TAV Airports, Mr. Kaptan worked at Birgenair Charter Group as Dispatcher and Operations Supervisor. Serkan Kaptan has 18 years of experience in airport and airline operations and public-private partnership infrastructure projects. He served as the country director and in relationship management tasks in managing TAV Airports’ operations in Iran and Georgia. Mr. Kaptan has also been the Chair of the Turkish-Latvian Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) since 2010.

Augustin de Romanet Mr. Augustin de Romanet serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of TAV Airports Holding Co. He is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and a former student of Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Caisse des Depots et Consignations between March 2007 and March 2012, and chaired the Strategic Investment Fund between 2009 and 2012. Prior to that, he was Deputy Finance Director of Credit Agricole SA, and a member of the Executive Committee. Before taking up this position, he was Deputy Secretary General to the President of the Republic between June 2005 and October 2006, and held responsibilities in various ministerial offices. He was co-opted by the Board of Directors meeting of November 12, 2012, was appointed Chairman and CEO of Aeroports de Paris by decree on November 29, 2012, to replace Pierre Graff. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Aeroports de Paris by the Ordinary General Assembly on May 15, 2014 for a five years mandate beginning on July 15, 2014, and re-appointed Chairman and CEO of Aeroports de Paris by decree on July 24, 2014. In the case of the TAV Group (governed by Turkish Law), in which Aeroports de Paris has an interest, he is a Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS of Yatirim Holding AS and of TAV Tepe Akfen Yatirim Insaat ve Isletme AS. He is Vice-Chairman of the TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk and Nomination Committees. Within Aeroports de Paris Group, he is Chairman and Director of Media Aeroports de Paris SAS. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Burcu Geris Ms. Burcu Geris serves as Vice President - CFO of TAV Airports Holding Co. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Department of Business Administration in 1999 and received her MBA degree from London Business School and Columbia Business School. She began her professional career at Garanti Bank where she took part in the financing of a series of privatization, infrastructure and energy projects from 1999 until 2005. She has 15 years of professional experience in project finance, corporate finance and treasury. Joining TAV Airports in 2005, Burcu Geris led the Project & Structured Finance Department of the Company between 2005 and 2012. During her tenure at TAV she closed the financing and refinance of eight airports in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Medinah and Zagreb airports worth a total of US$ 4.5 billion. In addition to serving as a member of the Boards of Directors of TAV Group companies, she is also a member of BUMED, CBS and LBS Alumni Associations. In 2013, she became one of 16 women worldwide chosen to the Rising Talents program, which is organized by the Women’s Forum annually where women professionals under 40 who will shape the future are recognized with awards.

Murat Ornekol Mr. Murat Ornekol serves as Vice President, COO of TAV Airports Holding Co. He graduated from Middle East Technical University, Department of Industrial Engineering in 1980 and served as the General Manager of TAV Esenboga between 2006 and 2008. Prior to joining TAV Airports he worked as Planning Engineer, IT Manager and Commerce Manager at Kutlutas Holding. Mr. Ornekol also served as General Manager at Bordata, an IT company, as well as Logistics & Business Development Coordinator, Head of the Healthcare Group, Telecom Project Director and Vice Chairman of the Holding’s Executive Board at Bayindir Group companies. He was appointed Operations Director of TAV Airports in 2008.

Hakan Oker Mr. Hakan Oker serves as Vice President, Human Resources of TAV Airports Holding Co. He graduated from Hacettepe University’s Department of Sociology in 1986. He started his professional career in 1988 as a Personnel Specialist at Beksa, Bekaert- Sabanci Celik Kord Steel Cord Plc. After assuming various responsibilities in Beksa between 1988 and 1998, he continued his career as Human Resources Director at Kordsa Turkey, Quality and Information Systems Joint Services Director and then Projects Director within the Tire, Tire Reinforcement Materials and Automotive Group of Sabanci Holding. In January 2007, he was appointed as Kordsa Global, Global Director of Human Resources. He was appointed as Vice President responsible for Human Resources and Information Technologies in January 2009. In June 2015 he was appointed as the Kordsa Global, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Kemal Unlu Mr. Kemal Unlu serves as Vice President, TAV Istanbul of TAV Airports Holding Co. In 1978, he began working as an electricity technician in Ankara Esenboga Airport. He graduated from Gazi Universitesi Electricity Engineering Dept. in 1983. He served as Electricity Manager of the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI)’s Antalya Airport in 1988, the Deputy Principal in Charge of DHMI Ataturk Airport in 1994, and the Principal in Charge of Ataturk Airport at the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) between August 1999 and March 2004. In 2004, he retired from the Director-in-chief position and joined TAV Airports and was assigned to the Iran Project. He returned to Istanbul after four months. In 2006, he was appointed as the General Manager of the TAV Istanbul. Since December 5, 2006, for four terms, he has been the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Turkish Private Aviation Enterprises Association (TOSHID).

Ahmet Yucel Mr. Ahmet Ersagun Yucel has served as General Secretary of TAV Airports Holding Co. since 2002. He graduated from California Newport University, Department of Business Administration in 1999 and is currently pursuing his MBA degree at the same university. Also Yucel graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi, Department of Serigraphy in 1994 and attended the New York University Advertising and Marketing Program in 1997. Beginning his career as a graphic artist in MR Com Graphics in 1993, Mr. Yucel worked as manager in Rifle Jeans and Calvin Klein Jeans between 1995 and 1998. Mr. Yucel joined TAV Airports in 1999 as the Assistant to the President & CEO and was subsequently appointed General Secretary of TAV Holding in 2002 and then as a member of the Board of Directors of TAV Airports in 2009. In addition to his responsibilities as the General Secretary of TAV Airports, he also oversees the activities of the Corporate Communications, External Affairs, Management Systems, and Board of Directors Administrative Affairs Departments.

Edward Arkwright Mr. Edward Arkwright serves as Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. He is a senior parliamentary civil servant, and holds a degree from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris. He is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC Business School) and holds a Masters in Advanced Modern History. In 1999, he became an advisor to the Senate Finance Commission. Between 2002 and 2007, he held several positions at the Ministry of Finance, and worked on the implementation of the budgetary reforms introduced by the legislation regarding Budget Acts (LOLF), and on the reform of the state and of public finance. In 2007, he worked as Chief of Staff to the CEO of the Caisse des Depots. In 2010, he was appointed Director of Strategy and Sustainable Development at the Caisse des Depots Group, and from 2011, as Chair of the SCET (the French Regional Expert Advisory entity). Edward Arkwright joined Aeroports de Paris in December 2012 as Director and Special Advisor to the Chair and Chief Executive Officer. He was appointed Executive Director Finance, Strategy and General Administration as of 1st September 2013. Within Aeroports de Paris Group, he has been a member since February 2013 of the Board of Directors of Hub One SA ( telecom operator, subsidiary of Aeroports de Paris), as the permanent representative of Aeroports de Paris. He is also a member of the Board of Coeur d'Orly Investissement SAS and of Coeur d'Orly Commerces Investissements SAS (both real estate subsidiaries). He is a member of the Board of Directors of TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS since August 26, 2013. He also attends the Board of Directors of Theatre des Champs-Elysees as a censor. He is a Chevalier of the Ordre national du Merite.

Abdullah Atalar Mr. Abdullah Atalar has served as Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. since May 6, 2009. He graduated from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Middle East Technical University in 1974, he received his Masters and Ph. D degree from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Stanford University in USA in 1976 and 1978, respectively. Beginning his career in Hewlett Packard Research Labs in 1979, Mr. Atalar returned to Turkey as an Assistant Professor at Middle East Technical University in 1980. In 1982 he led the project to develop the first commercial acoustic microscope in Ernst Leitz Wetzlar, Germany. In 1986 he served as the Chair of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and as Associate Professor at the newly established Bilkent University and he was promoted to Professor position in 1990. He worked as Visiting Professor in Stanford University in 1996. Mr. Atalar received the Scientific Encouragement and Science Awards of TUBITAK in 1982 and in 1994, respectively. He was also elected as a full-member of Turkish Academy of Sciences in 1997 and has been awarded a Fellow Degree by IEEE in 2007. He has 17 international patents, 72 scientific papers and 90 conference proceedings and there are more than 1500 citations referring to his papers. Heading research projects for companies like ASELSAN, Teletas and Hitachi, he is currently the Vice Rector of Bilkent University, responsible from academic affairs; member of the Science Board of TUBITAK, and Vice Chairman of Bilkent Holding.

Antonin Beurrier Mr. Antonin Beurrier serves as Director at TAV Airports Holding Co. He began his career in France as Chief of Staff to the Prefect in the district of the Puy-de-Dome, before moving to French Polynesia. Then, from 2000 to 2005, he joined the MICHELIN Group as Manager of the Northern Europe region, based in Stockholm. He went on to become the Group's Director of Investor Relations. In 2005, he joined the Inspection generale des Finances, the internal audit body of the French Ministry of Finance. In 2007, he joined the management team of the Swedish industrial group SANDVIK Mining & Construction. Then, based in Shanghai and Singapore, he was in charge of the Group's development strategy for emerging markets (China, India, and Russia), before becoming SANDVIK's Manager for Eastern Asia (mainly China, Japan, and Korea). In 2011, he joined the Executive Committee of the Nickel division of the XSTRATA mining and metallurgical group (Toronto), and took up the presidency of the group's New Caledonian subsidiary. After launching his own investment and consulting firm, Anamorphose, in 2013, he went on the following year to join the Brazilian mining group VALE as President of Vale New Caledonia and member of VALE Base Metals’ Executive Committee in Toronto. He is a graduate of Columbia Business School, New York, a former student of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and a graduate of Sciences Po, Paris.

Ali Kurtdarcan Mr. Ali Haydar Kurtdarcan serves as Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. Ali Haydar Kurtdarcan is the Chair of the Board of Directors of Tepe Construction, shareholder of TAV Airports Holding. Mr. Kurtdarcan graduated from Middle East Technical University in Construction Engineering in 1973. Since 1987, he has worked in different manager positions for Bilkent Holding Tepe Construction Company. He was the Chair of IDO Board of Directors between 2011 and 2013. Mr. Kurtdarcan continues to be the Chair of the Board of Directors of TAV Construction A.S., Tepe Security A.S., Sports International A.S., Bilintur A.S., Meteksan Matbaa A.S., and Bilenerji A.S. He was Chairman of the Audit Committee until 2012. He has been Member of the Nomination Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since June 28, 2012. He is Member of the Risk Assessment Committee of the Company.

Tayfun Bayazit Mr. Tayfun Bayazit serves as Independent Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. He has been Chairman of the Governance Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committees of the Company since June 28, 2012. He performed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi Asset Management, Yapi Kredi Investment, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Factoring, Yapi Kredi Insurance, Yapi Kredi Pension Fund, Yapi Kredi Nederland N.V., Yapi Kredi Azerbaijan and Yapi Kredi Moscow. Mr. Bayazit started his banking career in Citibank in 1983, and consecutively worked in senior executive positions within the Cukurova Group for 13 years, including Yapi Kredi (Senior Executive Vice President), Interbank (Chief Executive Officer - CEO), and Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA Switzerland (President & CEO). He was appointed as Deputy Chairman of Dogan Holding in 1999. He left this position in April 2001, to assume CEO position at Disbank within the same Group. Mr. Bayazit, who was also appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2003, acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the subsidiaries of the bank, such as leasing, factoring, insurance, brokerage. Mr. Bayazit remained CEO of Fortis Turkey after the acquisition in April 2005, and was also appointed as Management Committee Member. In May 2006, he was elected as Chairman of the Board of Fortis Bank until his resignation on April 18, 2007. Mr. Bayazit received his B Sc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University in 1980, and his MBA degree in International Business and Finance from Columbia University in 1983.

Necmi Bozanti Mr. Necmi Riza Bozanti serves as Independent Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. After graduating from Marmara Universitesi in 1977, Mr. Bozanti received his Masters degree in Production Management from the same university and a Masters degree in Accounting-Finance from Istanbul Universitesi, Faculty of Economics. Following his doctoral studies in General Economics, Mr. Bozanti served as Planner in the Planning Department of Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. Beginning his banking career at Interbank in 1984, he worked at Iktisat Bank from 1984 until 1987, and at Turkiye Emlak Bankasi between 1991 and 1992. He served as Deputy General Manager of Alternatifbank between 1992 and 1995, after which he was the General Manager of Dis Faktoring for six years. Mr. Bozanti, who is the founder of Ekip Consulting, is also an Executive Board Member in My Technic, ACT Kargo, ASD Madencilik, Mapek Dis Ticaret A.S. and Bordrill. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since June 28, 2012. He is Member of the Risk Assessment Committee of the Company.

Jerome Calvet Mr. Jerome Paul Jacques Marie Calvet serves as Board Member (Independent) of TAV Airports Holding Co. Mr. Calvet received his law degree in 1978 and graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1979 and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1983. He worked in the Finance Ministry of France between 1983 and 1997 and as Financial Secretary of the France Mission of EU between 1988 and 1990, while also serving on the Boards of Directors of many companies. From 1998 until 2004 he led the Corporate Finance (France) Department of Societe Generale and later on became the Head of the Mergers & Acquisitions Department in the same bank. Between 2004 and 2008 he directed the Investment Banking Department (France) of Lehman Brothers. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nomura (France) since 2009. He is Chairman of the Risk Assessment Committee of the Company.

Sevdil Yildirim Ms. Sevdil Yildirim serves as Independent Director of TAV Airports Holding Co. She is Chairperson of the Nomination Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. She graduated from the Business Administration Department of Middle East Technical University in 1988. She worked in CMB’s Research and Development Department, the Audit Department and Market Surveillance and Supervision Department, between 1988 and 1999. She also carried out and run international technical studies especially in the scope of IOSCO, FIBV and OECD. She simultaneously completed MS degree in Economics at Middle East Technical University between 1989 and 1995, and also earned Master’s degree in Finance from the London Business School, UK, in 1996. In March 1999, she joined private sector in Yapi Kredi Investment to establish international business arm (ICM: the International Capital Markets Department). By the end of 2002, she became Assistant General Manager in charge of Department of Corporate Finance, Department of Research as well as Department of ICM and Portfolio Management division of Yapi Kredi Investment. In mid-2006, she joined Turkish Investment and a year later BGC Partners as the Assistant General Manager. In 2009, she joined Yildiz Holding as Finance Coordinator in charge of Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, and undertook CMB compliance, M&A, and corporate governance as well as capital market operations of the Holding and seven publicly-held companies. A year later, she established the private equity arm of Yildiz Holding. As the Assistant General Manager of Gozde Private Equity Investment Company of Yildiz, she was also the Member of Investment Committee. After resigning in February 2012, she undertook private equity Projects first for European Investment Fund with Kayra, and lately for TUBITAK together with Mir R&D Co. As an independent board member, she has been serving at the Board of Is Real Estate Investment Company since March 2012.