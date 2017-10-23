TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

Name Description

Mamuka Khazaradze Mr. Mamuka Khazaradze is the Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is graduated from the Technical University of Georgia in 1988 and also holds a diploma from Harvard Business School. Between 1988 and 1989, he worked as an engineer at the Projecting-Technological Scientific Research Institute in Tbilisi. In 1991 and 1992, respectively, he founded and became the President of TBC Bank. In 1995 he founded IDS Borjomi Georgia, Borjomi Beverages Co. N.V., where he held the position of President until 2004, and between 1999 and 2002, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Microfinance Bank of Georgia. In 2004, Mr. Khazaradze also founded the Georgian Reconstruction and Development Company, of which he is still the President. Between 1997 and 2007, he was also Vice President of the Olympic Committee of Georgia. Since 2000 he has been a partner and the President of NGO New Movement, and since 2010 has served as the Chairman of the Board of the American Academy in Tbilisi and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lisi Lake Development. In 2014, Mr. Khazaradze was recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year in Georgia by Ernst & Young, the year this prestigious awards programme was launched in the country. Mr. Khazaradze has been the Chairman of the Bank Supervisory Board since TBC Bank’s incorporation in 1992.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze Mr. Vakhtang Butskhrikidze is the Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He joined TBC Bank as a Senior Manager of the Credit Department in 1993 and was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Bank Management Board in 1994. He became Chairman of the Bank Management Board in 1996. Since 1998, he has held the position of CEO of TBC Bank and has headed a number of TBC’s committees. Vakhtang is also a member of the Supervisory Boards of the Association of Banks of Georgia and is Chairman of the Financial Committee of the Business Association of Georgia. Since 2011 he has also held the position of member of the Supervisory Board of the Partnership Fund, Georgia. In 2016, Vakhtang joined the Visa Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) Business Council. In his earlier career, Vakhtang acted as Junior Specialist at the Institute of Economics, Academy of Sciences of Georgia, as well as an Assistant to the Minister of Finance of Georgia between 1992 and 1993. In 2001, Vakhtang was honoured with the ‘‘Best Businessman of the Year’’ award by Georgian Times Magazine and in 2011, he was recognised as the ‘‘Best Banker 2011’’ by GUAM – Organization for Democracy and Economic Development award. Vakhtang was also named as the CEO of the Year 2014 in Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS by EMEA Finance magazine. Vakhtang obtained an MBA from the European School of Management in Tbilisi in 2001. He graduated from Tbilisi State University in 1992 with a degree in Economics and holds post graduate qualifications from the Institute of Economics, Academy of Sciences of Georgia.

Vano Baliashvili Mr. Vano Baliashvili is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined TBC in 1999 as Head of Service, Internal Audit and Control. He became Finance Division Chief in 2000 and has held the position of Deputy CEO, Chief Operating Officer since 2002. Since 2008, Vano has also held the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UFC. Between 1993 and 1995, he held the positions of Intern Accountant and Accountant at Commercial Bank Sandro and Chief Accountant at Commercial Bank Shalen. Between 1995 and 1999, he held the positions of Economist, Foreign Exchange Division, Head of the Foreign Exchange Department, and Head of the Internal Audit Department at JSC TbilCredit Bank. Vano graduated from Tbilisi State University in 1992 with a degree in Economics and obtained an MBA from the European School of Management in Tbilisi. In 2011 he obtained a Master’s Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University School of Business.

George Tkhelidze Mr. George Tkhelidze is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He joined TBC Bank in 2014 from Barclays Investment Bank, where he held the position of Vice President in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG), EMEA since June 2011. Prior to this, from September 2009 he was an Associate Director in Barclays Debt Finance and Restructuring Teams. During his career with Barclays in London, George worked on and executed multiple M&A, debt and capital markets transactions with European financial institutions. In his earlier career in Georgia, George held various managerial positions at ALDAGI insurance company, where he also served as Chief Executive Officer. George graduated from the London Business School with an MBA degree (2009). He also holds a Master of Laws degree (LL.M) in International Commercial Law from the University of Nottingham (2002) and Graduate Diploma in Law from Tbilisi State University (2000).

Paata Gadzadze Mr. Paata Gadzadze is the First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He joined TBC Bank in 1994 as Deputy General Director of TBC Bank and was appointed to the Bank Management Board in 1996. In 2005, he was also Head of the Credit Department. Paata has held the position of First Deputy CEO since 1998. Since 2014, he has held the position of the member of the Supervisory Board of TBC Leasing. Since 2016, Paata serves as a lecturer at the Free University, Georgia. Between 2000 and 2004, he also served as CEO of Georgian Pension and Insurance Holding. In his earlier career, Paata was an Assistant to the Minister of State Property Management between 1992 and 1994. Paata also held the position of a lecturer at the European School of Management in Tbilisi between 1994 and 2004. Paata graduated from Tbilisi State University in 1992 with a degree in Economics and holds a postgraduate qualification from the Institute of Economics, Academy of Sciences of Georgia.

Nikoloz Kurdiani Mr. Nikoloz Kurdiani is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Micro Banking of the Company. He has more than ten years of experience in the banking industry which includes five years at UniCredit Group in Austria, Turkey and Kazakhstan. Immediately before joining TBC Bank in 2014, Mr. Kurdiani was Managing Director at Kaspi Bank, a leading retail bank in Kazakhstan. Prior to obtaining his MBA degree in 2007, he served as Head of the Retail Banking Division of Bank Republic Georgia, Socie´te´ Ge´ne´rale Group, and also held several positions at Bank of Georgia between 2003 and 2006. He has expertise in post-acquisition integration and restructuring, as well as retail and SME banking. Between 2008 and 2010, Nika held the position of Senior Sales Support Expert at the CEE Retail Division of Bank Austria, UniCredit Group, responsible for Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Serbia. Between 2010 and 2013, he was Head of the Retail Division of ATF Bank, UniCredit Group in Kazakhstan. Nika obtained his MBA degree from IE Business School in 2007. He also holds an MSc degree in International Economics from the Georgian Technical University and completed BBA studies at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany and the Caucasus School of Business.

Nino Masurashvili Ms. Nino Masurashvili is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Retail & SME Banking of the Company. She joined TBC in 2000 as a Manager in the Planning and Control Department and became head of that department in 2002. Between 2004 and 2005, she acted as Head of the Sales Department and Retail Bank Coordinator. Nino was appointed as Deputy CEO, Retail and SME Banking in 2006. Between 2006 and 2008, Nino was the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UFC. During 2011-2015 she also held a position of a member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Constanta until its full merger with TBC Bank. Since 2011, Nino has been a member of the Supervisory Board of TBC Kredit. In her earlier career, she held the positions of Credit Account Manager, Credit Officer, Financial Analyst (Financial Department) and Head of the Financial Analysis and Forecasting Department at JSC TbilCom Bank Between 1995 and 2000. Between 1998 and 2000, she also held the position of Accountant at the Barents Group. Nino graduated from Tbilisi State University in 1996 with a degree in Economics and obtained an MBA degree from the European School of Management in Tbilisi.

David Tsiklauri Mr. David Tsiklauri is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Banking of the Company. He joined TBC Bank in 2014 from Deutsche Bank, where he served as the Vice President of the Capital Markets and Treasury Solutions team since 2011. He has specific expertise in the origination, structuring and execution of public and private transactions and principal investment trades in several countries, including the Emerging Markets. Prior to this, David worked as an Associate in the Debt Capital Markets Department at Deutsche Bank. In his earlier career, he served as the Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank during 2005-2006. David obtained his MBA degree from London Business School in 2008. He also holds MSE and BSE degrees from the Georgian Technical University.

Badri Japaridze Mr. Badri Japaridze is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from the faculty of psychology of Tbilisi State University in 1982 and also holds a postgraduate qualification from the Faculty of Psychology of Moscow State University. In 2001 he also completed an executive course at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Between 1990 and 1992, Mr. Japaridze was a member of the Parliament of Georgia. In 1992, he was appointed as Head of the Foreign Relations Department at TBC Bank and was appointed as Vice President of TBC Bank in 1993. In 1996, he was elected as Chairman of the Board of TBC TV LLC, a position he still retains. Since 1995, he has held the position of Vice President of IDS Borjomi Georgia, a Georgian branch of IDS Borjomi Beverages Co. N.V., of which he is a co-founder, and acted as a member of the Board of that company between 2004 and 2010. In 1995, Mr. Japaridze was elected to the Bank Supervisory Board and has held the position of Vice Chairman of the Bank Supervisory Board since 1996. Since 2004, he has also acted as a member of the Supervisory Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia and the Georgian Reconstruction and Development Company, of which he is co-founder. Mr. Japaridze was elected to the Supervisory Board of the EU-Georgian Business Council in 2006 and later became the Vice Chairman. In 2008, he was elected to the Supervisory Board of Geoplant, a position he retains today. Mr. Japaridze is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TBC Kredit and the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TBC Leasing.

Giorgi Shagidze Mr. Giorgi Shagidze is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Bank Management Board in 2010. From 2011 until its merger with TBC Bank in 2015, he served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Constanta. Giorgi also is a Board Member of the Georgian Stock Exchange. Prior to joining TBC Bank, Giorgi acted as a Global Operations Executive for Barclays Bank Plc between 2008 and 2010. In his earlier career, Giorgi worked at the Agro Industrial Bank of Georgia at various positions including as the Head of the Credit Investment Department and Head of International Payments between 1996 and 2001. Between 2001 and 2005, he worked at Tbiluniversalbank, where he held the positions of CEO, Deputy CEO, and Head of IT and Branch Manager. In 2005, he became Director of the Distribution Channels Division at Bank of Georgia before becoming Deputy CEO of Peoples Bank of Georgia in 2005. Giorgi obtained an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School in 2008. He graduated from Tbilisi State University in 1997 with a degree in Economics.

Nikoloz Enukidze Mr. Nikoloz Enukidze is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is graduated from Tbilisi State University with a degree in Physics in 1993 and obtained an MBA from the University of Maryland in 1996. Mr Enukidze has served as Managing Director of Corporate Finance for Concorde Capital, a leading Ukrainian investment banking firm; Assistant Director at ABN AMRO Corporate Finance in London for four years; Senior Manager of Business Development of Global One Communications LLC based in Reston, Virginia; and three years at ABN AMRO Corporate Finance in Moscow. After years of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Enukidze served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank of Georgia and was one of the key people leading the bank to a successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange, the first ever IPO in London for a company from the Caucasus region. In 2008, Mr. Enukidze was appointed as Chairman of the Bank of Georgia Board and he led the bank through the international and local financial crisis. Prior to joining TBC, Mr Enukidze also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Galt & Taggart Securities. At present, as founder of Nine Oaks Advisors, Mr. Enukidze acts as financial adviser and investor on projects in Central and Eastern Europe. Since 2011 he has also served as an independent Director of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee of TMM Real Estate Development PLC, a Ukrainian real estate development company listed on the Deutsche Bo¨ rse since 2007, and since 2014 as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Caucasus Minerals. Mr Enukidze was born and raised in Tbilisi and is a Georgian and British national. Mr. Enukidze was appointed to the Bank Supervisory Board as an independent member in 2013.

Nicholas Haag Mr. Nicholas Dominic Haag is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He earned an M.A. from the University of Oxford with a degree in Modern Studies in Geography in 1980. Mr. Haag has 32 years of experience working in the financial services industry, with a significant emphasis on equity capital markets. His experience includes seven years at Barclays Bank between 1980 and 1987 in various capital markets and project finance roles, including as the Head of Equity Syndicate, Barclays de Zoete Wedd (BZW); ten years at Banque Paribas, Paribas Capital Markets between 1989 and 1999, initially as Deputy Head of Global Equity Capital Markets and later Senior Banker and Head of European Client Coverage (ex-France); two years at ING Barings between 1999 and 2001 as Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Banking Group; six years at ABN AMRO between 2001 and 2007 based in London as the Global Head of Technology Banking, Member of Global TMT Management Committee, Senior Managing Director and Member of the Senior Credit Committee; four years with the Royal Bank of Scotland between 2008 and 2012 and RBS Hoare Govett as Managing Director, Head of London Equity Capital Markets and Member of the Global Equities Origination Management Committee. Since 2012, he has served as a senior independent adviser to the Chairman of the Management Board and since 2013 as a member of the Supervisory Board of Credit Bank of Moscow and a financial consultant specializing in capital raisings and stock exchange flotations. He also serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of Bayport Management Limited. Since 2012 he has acted as sole Director of his own consulting company, Nicdom Limited. Mr. Haag was appointed to the Bank Supervisory Board in 2013.

Stefano Marsaglia Mr. Stefano Marsaglia is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Turin University with a degree in Economics and Commerce in 1978. Mr. Marsaglia has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry with particular expertise in corporate and investment banking in Europe and Latin America. In 1987, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking for Southern Europe at UBS and served as Assistant Director at Morgan Grenfell from 1983 to 1987. Mr Marsaglia acted as Managing Director, Global Head of Financial Institutions and Co-Head of Investment Banking for Europe at Rothschild between 1992 and 2010, and as the Chairman of Global Financial Institutions of the Investment Banking Division at Barclays Bank, London between 2010 and 2014. Mr Marsaglia currently serves as Executive Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mediobanca, London. Mr. Marsaglia was appointed to the Bank Supervisory Board in 2014.

Eric Rajendra Mr. Eric Jeyarajan Rajendra is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is graduated from Brandeis University (B.A.), earned his M.A. at the Fletcher School in 1982 (Tufts University in cooperation with Harvard University) and conducted postgraduate research at INSEAD Business School in the areas of Financial Markets and institutions. Mr. Rajendra is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and was formerly an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at INSEAD. During 2005-2014, he held the position of Senior Advisor to the IFC and has served as a Board Director or Consulting Advisor on selected emerging markets financial institutions where the World Bank Group has an equity interest, as well as leading strategic initiatives for the firm. Prior to joining the IFC, he was a Vice President at Capgemini and a Vice President at Electronic Data Systems; in both institutions he was a key leader of the financial services practice. From 2010 to 2012 he was a member of the Board of Directors at Orient Express Bank. During 2006-2014 he was a member of the Board of Directors of LOCKO-Bank where he is also the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee. He started his career as a banker at JP Morgan Chase Bank in 1982 and later became a partner at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Rajendra was appointed to the Bank Supervisory Board in 2010.