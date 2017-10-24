Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

Name Description

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2003. He has been the Chairman of Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited since 2001, the Chairman of the Red Bull Distillery Group of Companies since 2004, the Chairman of TCC Land Co., Ltd. since 2002, the Chairman of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited since 2001 and the Chairman of Southeast Group Co., Ltd. since 1997. In addition, he has been the Chairman of TCC Holding Co., Ltd. since 1987. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fraser and Neave, Limited in February 2013, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frasers Centrepoint Limited in October 2013. Mr. Charoen holds an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Agricultural Business Administration from Maejo Institute of Agricultural Technology, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Industrial Technology from Chandrakasem Rajabhat University, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Management from Huachiew Chalermprakiet University, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Administration from Eastern Asia University, an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from Mae Fah Luang University, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Management from Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in International Business Administration from University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Sciences and Food Technology from Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna, and an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Hospitality Industry and Tourism from Christian University of Thailand.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since January 18, 2008. He was the Director and Executive Vice President of the Company from 2003. In 2011, he assumed the Executive Chairman of Oishi Group Public Company Limited since February 2011 where he previously served as Vice Chairman of Oishi Group of Companies from 2006. In October 2011, he was appointed Vice Chairman of the Sermsuk Public Company Limited. Also, he was appointed Director of Fraser and Neave, Limited in February 2013, and as Director of Times Publishing Limited in March 2013. In addition, he has held several executive positions in many leading companies, including senior executive positions in Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited, Red Bull Distillery Group of Companies, Berli Jucker Public Company Limited, South East Group of Companies, Siam Food Products Public Company Limited, Univentures Public Company Limited, and Golden Land Property Development Public Company Limited. Recognised for leadership in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, in 2011 he was awarded Asian Corporate Director Recognition Award from the Corporate Governance Asia Magazine. Furthermore, in 2011 and 2012, he was conferred Asian Excellence Recognition Awards: Asia’s Best CEO (Investor Relations) from the same magazine for second consecutive years. These follow the Asia’s Best Company 2009, Thailand: Best CEO award by FinanceAsia in 2009. He is a graduate of Boston University with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) and a Master of Science Administration in Financial Economics. He holds an Honorary Doctoral Degree of Philosophy in General Management from Ramkhamhaeng University.

Puchchong Chandhanakij Mr. Puchchong Chandhanakij serves as the 4th Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2003. Before joining Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, he was Managing Director of LSPV Co., Ltd. from 1988 to 2003. He was Executive Director (Finance) of the T.C.C. Group of Companies from 1983 to 1988, Director of Robina Credit Ltd. from 1980 to 1982 and Vice President of Asia Credit Ltd. from 1975 to 1979. He also holds the position of independent director of Krisdamahanakorn Public Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach, USA.

Kanoknart Rangsithienchai Ms. Kanoknart Rangsithienchai serves as the 5th Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since May 14, 2010. Prior to this appointment, she was the Director and Executive Vice President since 2003. She has extensive experience in finance and accounting. Before joining the Company, she had been the Executive Vice President of the Sangsom Group of Companies from 2000 to 2003, and the Vice President of the Office of Controller, Surathip Group of Companies from 1983 to 1999. From 1975 to 1982, she served as the Accounting Manager of the T.C.C. Group of Companies and as an accountant at J&JHO Co., Ltd., from 1970 to 1975. She holds a Bachelor of Accounting from Thammasat University and has completed the Director Accreditation Program with the Thai Institute of Directors.

Khunying Sirivadhanabhakdi Ms. Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi serves as 1st Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2003. She has been the Chairman of Beer Thip Brewery (1991) Co., Ltd. and the Sangsom Group of Companies since 2004, the Vice Chairman of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited since 2001, and the Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of TCC Holding Co., Ltd. since 1972. She was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fraser and Neave, Limited in February 2013, and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frasers Centrepoint Limited in January 2014. Khunying Wanna holds an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Bio-technology from Ramkhamhaeng University, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Agricultural Business Administration from Maejo Institute of Agricultural Technology, an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Administration from Chiang Mai University, an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Social Sciences from Mae Fah Luang University, and an Honorary Doctoral Degree from the Faculty of Business Administration and Information Technology of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok. On the social activity side, she is the Vice Chairperson of the Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Foundation, a Director of the Siriraj Foundation, a Director of Ramathibodi Foundation, a Director of the Crown Prince Hospital Foundation, a Director of the Kidney Foundation of Thailand, a Director of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, a Director of the Committee for Recruitment and Promotion of Voluntary Blood Donors of the Thai Red Cross Society, and a Director of the Sala Chalermkrung Foundation.

Narong Srisa-an Mr. Narong Srisa-an serves as 2nd Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2003. He has 44 years’ experience in the banking industry, having served in Thai Farmers Bank Public Company Limited now called KBank from 1954 to 1998 as its Executive Vice Chairman, was an Independent Director of True Corporation Public Company Limited from 1998 to 2011 and was Chairman of Oishi Group Public Company Limited from 2006 to 2014. He also holds directorships in several public companies in Thailand, including Chairman of Double A (1991) Public Company Limited (Previously, Advance Agro Public Company Limited). He holds an Honorary Master of Economics from Thammasat University.

Sithichai Chaikriangkrai Mr. Sithichai Chaikriangkrai serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited. Prior to the appointment, he assumed the position of Director and Senior Vice President of the Company since 2003, Director of Oishi Group Public Company Limited since January 2006, and as Director of the Sermsuk Public Company Limited since September 2011. He joined the T.C.C. Group in the year 1990. He has over 30 years of experience in accounting and finance. He served as a Finance and Accounting Manager of Asia Voyages & Pansea Hotel from 1983 to 1990, as a Financial Analyst of Goodyear (Thailand) Co., Ltd. from 1980 to 1983, and as an External Auditor in Coopers & Lybrand from 1977 to 1980. Also, he was appointed Director of Fraser and Neave, Limited in February 2013, and as Director of Frasers Centrepoint Limited in August 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (First Class Honors) from Thammasat University, and has a Diploma in Computer Management from Chulalongkorn University and completed the Director Certification Program 26/2003 with the Thai Institute of Directors. He also has a Certificate of the Mini MBA Leadership Management from Kasetsart University. In 2009, he won the Asia’s Best Companies 2009, Thailand: Best CFO Awards from FinanceAsia Magazine. In 2011 and 2012, he was awarded the Asian Excellence Recognition Awards: Asia’s Best CFO (Investor Relations) from Corporate Governance Asia Magazine for the second consecutive years. In 2014, he won the Alpha Southeast Asia’s Annual Corporate Awards 2014, Thailand: Best CFO from Alpha Southeast Asia Magazine.

Ueychai Tantha-Obhas Mr. Ueychai Tantha-Obhas serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since May 2010. Prior to this appointment, he was the Director and Senior Vice President of the Company since July 2005, and as Director of Oishi Group Public Company Limited since January 2006. Before joining Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, he was the Chief Executive Officer from July 1995 to December 2002, and Managing Director of Riche Monde (Bangkok) Ltd. from January 1988 to February 1994, the Managing Director of Sarin Property Co., Ltd. from March 1994 to June 1995, and the Group Product Manager of Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ltd. from September 1979 to June 1983. From May 1973 to August 1979, he held various sales and marketing positions in Karnasuta General Assembly Co., Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. Louis University, Missouri, USA, a Master of Business Administration from Thammasat University, has completed the Advance Management Program from INSEAD, France and has completed the Director Certification Program (DCP) and the Role of the Chairman Program with the Thai Institute of Directors.

Pisanu Vichiensanth Dr. Pisanu Vichiensanth is Executive Vice President, Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since November 2014. Prior to the appointment, he assumed the position of Director and Senior Vice President of the Company since February 2004. He has held several positions in Thai Beverage Group of Companies, including Executive Vice President from 2000 to 2003 and Senior Vice Executive President from 2003 to 2004, at subsidiary, Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited. He is currently the President of Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited and Cosmos Brewery (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and as Director of Oishi Group Public Company Limited since January 2006. Before joining Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, he had been the Vice President of Engineering and Development (1997-2000) and Assistant Plant Executive (1994-1996) of Carlsberg Brewery (Thailand) Co., Ltd. He was a consultant at Pan Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd. from 1992 to 1994. From 1977 to 1993, he held several teaching positions, including Head of Food Science and Technology at Thammasat University and Head of Food Technology at Khon Kaen University from 1992 to 1993, and from 1989 to 1992, respectively. He lectured in food technology at Khon Kaen University from 1977 to 1990. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from Technical University, Berlin, Germany, a Master of Technology (Second Class Honors) in Biotechnology from Massey University, New Zealand, a Master Brewer from the Scandinavian School of Brewing, Denmark and a Bachelor of Science (Food Science) from Kasetsart University.

Hin Fah Chye Mr. Michael Chye Hin Fah is an Executive Vice President - Brand Investment Management of the Company. He served for Scotts Holdings Limited (Listed in Singapore) 1997 ­ 1999: Independent Director Imperial Hotels Group (Listed in Thailand) 2000 ­ 2001: Director Autron Corporation Limited (Listed in Singapore and Australia) 2000 ­ 2004: Audit Committee Chairman and Non­Executive Director Millenium Minerals Limited (Listed in Australia) 2014 ­ Present: Director.

Vaewmanee Soponpinij Ms. Vaewmanee Soponpinij is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Services, Vice President - Office of the President of Thai Beverage PCL. From June 2011 to February 2013, she was the Vice President – Office of Human Resources and from May 2006 to May 2011, she was the Vice President – Office of Corporate Secretariat. She was appointed as a Company Secretary by the Board of Directors from August 2006 and continues to the present. Before joining the Company, she was an Associate of The Legists Ltd. from 2004 to 2006. From 1999 to 2004, she was a Partner of Efficiency Law Office. In 1999, she was the Associate of White & Case (Thailand) Ltd. In 1992 to 1998, she has held various positions with Finance One Public Company Limited with the last position as the Vice President – Legal Affairs. From 1991 to 1992, she was the Vice President – Legal and Administrative of Pairoj & Associates Limited, and from 1983 to 1991 she was the Senior Associate and Office Manager of Dr. Suvarn Valaisathien Law Office. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Law from Chulalongkorn University, and also has a Certificate of the Language and American Culture from California State University of Los Angeles, U.S.A., the Certificate of the Business Lawyer from Faculty of Laws, Chulalongkorn University, the Certificate of the Operation System of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Certificate of the Mini MBA from Thammasat University, the Certificate of the International Financial Law from Euro Money Institution, the Certificate of the Company Secretary from Faculty of Laws, Chulalongkorn University, the Certificate of the Problem Solving and Decision Management from Kepner-Tregoe International and the Certificate of the Capital Market Academy Leader Program (CMA) from Capital Market Academy. In November 2013, she was awarded Asian Company Secretary Recognition Award from the Corporate Governance Asia Magazine.

Agapol Na Songkhla Dr. Agapol Na Songkhla is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Prior to this appointment, he joined TMB Bank Public Company Limited in 2006 as the Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy Group. From 2011 to 2012, he was the Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy & Transformation and Head of Human Resources. From 2012 to December 2014, he was the Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy & Transformation and Head of Corporate Governance and from January 2013 to December 2014, he was appointed the Company Secretary. Before joining TMB Bank Public Company Limited, he worked for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for approximately 8 years. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Chulalongkorn University, a Master of Engineering in Systems Science and a Ph.D. in Systems Science from Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan.

Nantika Ninvoraskul Ms. Nantika Ninvoraskul is Senior Vice President, Company Secretary of the Company. She serves for The QSR of Asia Co., Ltd., ASM Management Co., Ltd., Sarapadsappasin (Social Enterprise) Company Limited, BevCo Limited, So Water Company Limited, Chang Beer Company Limited, Chang Corporation Company Limited, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Vice President, Office of the President (2016 – Present) Vice President, Office of Corporate Secretariat (2012 – Present) Assistant Secretary to the Executive Committee (2012 – Present) Assistant Secretary to the Board of Directors (2012 – Present) Assistant Vice President and Deputy Vice President, Office of Corporate Secretariat (2011 – 2012) Compliance and Share Registrar Manager, Office of Corporate Secretariat (2007 – 2011).

Banjong Chintanasiri Mr. Banjong Chintanasiri has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer - Accounting of the Company, effective October 01, 2016. Work experience - Thai Beverage Public Company Limited 2006 ­ Present: Vice President, Office of Accounting Cosmos Brewery (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2006 ­ Present: Director Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited 2004 ­ Present: Director 2001 ­ 2006: Vice President, Office of Accounting. Present experience - Thai Beverage Public Company Limited 2006 ­ Present: Vice President, Office of Accounting Cosmos Brewery (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2006 ­ Present: Director Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited 2004 ­ Present: Director.

Pramote Hassamontr Mr. Pramote Hassamontr has been appointed as Senior Vice President - ­ Office of Spirit Production of the Company, effective October 01, 2016. From 2015 ­ Present: Vice President, Office of Liquor Production 2013 ­ 2014: Acting Vice President, Office of Liquor Production of Thai Beverage Co., Ltd.; from 2014 ­ Present: Director of Thai Beverage Recycle Co., Ltd.; Thai Molasses Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Thai Beverage Energy Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Pan International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Thai Cooperage Company Limited 2014 ­ Present: Director The Federation of Thai Industries 2013 ­ Present: Director Red Bull Distillery Group of Companies 2012 ­ Present: Director 2004 ­ 2012: Managing Director United Products Company Limited 2007 ­ Present: Director. Present experience - Thai Beverage Co., Ltd. 2015 ­ Present: Vice President, Office of Liquor Production Thai Beverage Recycle Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Thai Molasses Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Thai Beverage Energy Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Pan International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2014 ­ Present: Director Thai Cooperage Company Limited 2014 ­ Present: Director The Federation of Thai Industries 2013 ­ Present: Director Red Bull Distillery Group of Companies 2012 ­ Present: Director United Products Company Limited 2007 ­ Present: Director.

Chaixanien Kamolnai Mr. Kamolnai Chaixanien has been appointed as Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs of the Company, effective 1st, December 2016. He is Senior Executive Vice President Asset Management of TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. He was Senior Executive Vice President of TCC Hotels Group Co,Ltd from 2009 ­ 2013.

Jean Lebreton Mr. Jean Lebreton serves as Senior Vice President of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since February 2008. At Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Mr. Lebreton works with other senior executives to develop and implement strategy and facilitate the integration of future acquisitions. He worked for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) from 1989 to 2005. After working for BCG in France for five years, he moved to Thailand in 1994 to open the Bangkok office of BCG. He became a partner in the company in 1995. After leaving BCG in 2005, Mr. Lebreton worked independently for several years before joining Thai Beverage Public Company Limited. Mr. Lebreton has extensive experience in Asia, including several years in Shanghai, China. He has worked in many industry sectors as a consultant, including consumer goods, banking, and energy, covering topics such as market development, consumer research, re-engineering, and value management. Mr. Lebreton has an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Kim Soon Neo Mr. Neo Kim Soon serves as Senior Vice President - Beer Business (Thailand) of the Company. He served from March 2015 ­ Present: Director, Cash Van Management Co., Ltd. January 2015 ­ Present: Director, Horeca Management Co., Ltd. August 2014 ­ Present: CEO ­ Beer Thailand, Chang International Co., Ltd. November 2013 ­ August 2014: Head, Regional Brand Marketing, Fraser and Neave, Limited. July 2011 ­ August 2013: Non Independent and Non Executive Director, Guinness Anchor Berhad June 2007 ­ August 2013: Director, Group Commercial, Asia Pacific Breweries Limited October 2005 ­ May 2007: Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific Breweries (Lanka) Ltd September 2002 ­ September 2005: Commercial Manager, Cambodian Brewery Ltd.

Buranasetkul Nongnuch Mrs. Nongnuch Buranasetkul is the Senior Vice President - Food Business of the Company. She served for Max Asia Co., Ltd. 2016 ­ Present: Director Koykiao Co., Ltd. 2016 ­ Present: Director Food of Asia Co., Ltd. 2015 ­ Present: Managing Director Thai Beverage Public Company Limited 2015 ­ Present: Vice President ­ Office of Food Development Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 2012 ­ 2014: General Manager 2010 ­ 2012: Pizza Hut Business Director 2005 ­ 2010: Marketing Director ­ Pizza Hut Colgate ­ Palmolive Co., Ltd. 2004 ­ 2005: Associated Marketing Director.

Kosit Suksingha Mr. Kosit Suksingha is Senior Vice President - Related Business of Thai Beverage PCL. Prior to this appointment, he has held the position of Vice President - Centre of Excellence since February 2013. Also, he is currently Managing Director of Thai Beverage Logistics Co., Ltd., and Director of Modern Trade Management Co., Ltd. and C A C Co., Ltd. In March 2014, he was appointed Director of Times Publishing Limited. Before joining the Company, he served as Senior Vice President – Technical Supply Chain of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited from 2011 to 2012, and Managing Director of T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Kosit holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from Chulalongkorn University and a Master of Business Administration (Honors) from Oklahoma City University, USA. He has completed the Director Certification Program from the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD), and the CEDI – Babson Entrepreneurial Leadership Program from Babson College, Massachusetts, USA.

Teck Chuan Tan Mr. Lester Tan Teck Chuan is the Senior Vice President - Non-Alcoholic Beverage Business (Thailand) of the Company. From 9 Feb 2017 he is President of Sermsuk Public Company Limited, Nov 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Thailand at Fraser and Neave, Limited, 16 Nov 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Operation at Thai Drinks Co., Ltd.

Prapakon Thongtheppairot Mr. Prapakon Thongtheppairot is Senior Vice President - Beer Product Group of Thai Beverage PCL since February 2014. From July 2012 to January 2014, he was Senior Vice President – Finance. In March 2013, he was appointed Alternate Director to Mr. Sithichai Chaikriangkrai at Fraser and Neave, Limited. Also, he was appointed Director of Times Publishing Limited in March 2014. He joined TCC Group in 2009 as Senior Executive Vice President – Finance of TCC Land Group. From 2010 to 2012, he was appointed Senior Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of TCC Land Group and Plantheon Group. In early 2012, he was appointed Senior Executive Vice President – Land Development and Investment Management at TCC Land Group. Prior to joining TCC Group, he worked for Standard Chartered Bank from 2002 to 2009 in Bangkok and Singapore, where he became a Managing Director, Syndications – South East Asia in 2006. From 1995 to 2001, he worked for JPMorgan Chase in New York, Singapore and Hong Kong, where he was Vice President, Debt Capital Markets in 2001. He previously worked in corporate finance department of Morgan Grenfell Thai Company Limited in 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Assumption University, a Master of Business Administration from Mercer University, Georgia, U.S.A., a Master of Science in Finance from Georgia State University, Georgia, U.S.A. and Listed Company Director Programme from Singapore Institute of Directors. He is a member of Singapore Institute of Directors.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi serves as Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since February 27, 2007. He has been Director of Beer Thai (1991) Public Company Limited from 2000 to 2004 and Director of Beer Thip Brewery (1991) Co., Ltd. since 2004 and Director of Sura Bangyikhan Group of Companies since 2002 and as Director of Frasers Centrepoint Limited in March 2013. He also held a position as Director of Oishi Group Public Company Limited from February 2011 to June 2013 and as Director of Fraser and Neave, Limited from April 2013 to January 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University, USA, a Master of Science in Analysis, Design and Management of Information System from the London School of Economics and Political Science, England and a Diploma in Industrial Engineering and Economics from Massachusetts University, USA.

Vivat Tejapaibul Mr. Vivat Tejapaibul serves as Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2003. He has over 18 years’ experiences in the banking industry, having served in Bangkok Metropolitan Bank Public Company Limited in various positions from 1979 to 1998, including Secretary to the Chairman, Deputy Director of the Trading Department, Director of Branch Administrative and Vice President. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Thammasat University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, USA.

Choo-chat Kambhu Na Ayudhya Gen. Dr. Choo-Chat Kambhu Na Ayudhya serves as Independent Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2006. He served the Royal Thai Army from 1973 to 1987 as Surgeon of Phramongkutklao Hospital. From 1987 to 1991, he was Chairman of the Department of Anatomy of the Phramongkutklao College of Medicine. From 1991 to 1994, he was a Deputy Commander of Army Medical Department School, the Royal Thai Army Medical Department (Sena Rak School of the Royal Thai Army Medical Department). From 1994 to 2004, he held various positions in the Royal Thai Army Medical Department, including the Director-General of the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, an Assistant Surgeon-General, Deputy Surgeon-General, Director-General of the Phramongkutklao Medical Center, Surgeon-General, and General Special Army Expert and Consultant. He is a senior surgeon and physician at the Medical Bureau to the Royal Court of Thailand. He received his Diploma in Medicine from Westf. Wilhelms Universität zu Munster, and Doctorate in Medicine from the Georg-August Universität zu Goettingen. He also has a Diploma from the National Defense College of Thailand (WorRorPorOr 399), a Certificate of Proficiency in General Surgery from the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand and a Diploma from the Army War College (34). He is a permanent member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, the International College of Surgeons, and the Medical Association of Thailand. As for Royal decorations, he has won the Knight Grand Commander (Special Class, Higher Grade) of the Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chom Klao, Knight Grand Cordon (Special Class) of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant and Knight Grand Cordon (First Class) of the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand.

Prasit Kovilaikool Mr. Prasit Kovilaikool has been appointed as Independent Director of Thai Beverage PCL. on April 27, 2012. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of Oishi Group Public Company Limited, Independent Director of Siam Food Products Public Company Limited, Independent Director of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited, Member of Chulalongkorn University Council of Chulalongkorn University, Lecturer of Legal Education Institute of Thai Bar Association since 1992, and Member of Council of State from 1989 to 1992, and 1998 to present. Mr. Prasit holds LL.B (2nd Class Honour) from Chulalongkorn University, LL.M. from Columbia University, New York, U.S.A. a Barrister-at-law (Thai BAR), an Honorable Doctoral of Laws from Eastern Asia University, an Honorable Doctoral of Laws from Chulalongkorn University, a Certificate of Human Right’s Teaching, at Strabourg University, Strabourg, France, a Certificate of Property Valuation Assessment, Land Reform Institute, Taiwan, associated with Lincoln Land Institute, Massachusetts, USA. In addition, he completed the programs of Board Failure and How to Fix It, Improving the Quality of Financial Reporting Certificate in 2004 and completed the Director Accreditation Program with the Thai Institute of Directors in 2005.

Hwai Keong Lau Mr. Lau (Michael) Hwai Keong is Independent Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2006. He is a Managing Director, Advisory Services of Octagon Advisors Pte. Ltd. and a director of Octagon Advisors (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. From June 2000 to September 2004, he served as the Executive Vice President, International of United Overseas Bank Ltd., where he was responsible for the administration and governance of the bank’s international operations. He was an Advisor to Asia Pulp and Paper Ltd. from February 1999 to May 2000. He has held various positions at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from February 1985 to July 1989 and from April 1991 to August 1997. His last position at the MAS was Senior Deputy Director (Development and Domestic Institutions). From August 1989 to March 1991, he was a Senior Manager (Institutional Sales) at J M Sassoon & Company, a stock broking company. He was also the Executive Vice President of the Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP) from November 1997 to February 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (First Class Honors) degree from the National University of Singapore and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter from the CFA Institute.

Manu Liaophairot Mr. Manu Liaophairot serves as Independent Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited. He has extensive experiences in the public sector, having served as a Director, Secretary General, Inspector-General and Director-General from 1968 to 1999, and as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industry from 1999 to 2004. He was also the Chairman of PTT Public Company Limited from 1999 to 2004. From 1994 to 2008, he was the Chairman of Technonet Asia Singapore, and from 1995 to 1996, the Chairman of the International Sugar Organization Council of England. He was also part-time lecturer at the Faculty of Economics, Thammasat University, Assumption University, and Bangkok University. He was the President of the Thammasat University Association from 2003 to 2004 and was the President of the Thammasat University Economics Association from 2000 to 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (Honors) from Thammasat University, a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Kentucky, USA, the National Defense College of Thailand Class 34 (1991-1992), and an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Administration from Thammasat University. He won the Asian Productivity Organization Award in 2005.

Kanung Luchai Prof. Kanung Luchai serves as Independent Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2004. He has wide-ranging experiences in the public sector and legal business, having worked as Junior and Senior Public Prosecutor in the Department of Public Prosecution from 1946 to 1973 and Director-General of the Policy and Planning Office of the Ministry of Interior from 1973 to 1975. He served as the Deputy Under-Secretary of State for the Ministry of Interior from 1975 to 1976 and as the Deputy Minister of Interior from 1976 to 1977. He practiced law at Bangkok International Law Offices Co., Ltd., from 1976 to 1985, and at Kanung-Prok Law Office Co., Ltd., from 1986 to 1992 and was an Independent Director and an Audit Committee Member of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited since 1990 to 2014. He is currently a Director of Kanung & Partners Law Offices Company Limited and a Director of Kanung & Partners International Consultancy Company Limited. He is also a Chairman of Thailand Iron Works Public Company Limited. In 2001, he received the Prof. Sanya Thammasak Award for being an Outstanding Lawyer from the Private Sector. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Thammasat University, a B.A. Hons., LL.B. Cambridge University, United Kingdom, Barrister-at-Law, Gray’s Inn, an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Law from Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University, and an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Management Technology from Suranaree University of Technology. He is also a member of the Thai Bar Association.

Pornchai Matangkasombut Prof. Pornchai Matangkasombut serves as Independent Director of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited since 2006. He was President of Mahidol University from 1999 to 2007 and, before that, Dean of Sciences from 1991 to 1999 and has been a professor since 1979 at the University. He has been a member of the International Union of Immunological Societies since 1971 and a Member of the Executive Board of the International Union of Microbiological Societies from 1986 to 1990. He has won the highest level of Royal Decorations (Knight Grand Cordon of White Elephant, Special Class and Knight Grand Cordon of the Crown of Thailand, Special Class) and the Royal Thai Award of Chula Chom Klao Order (Special Third Class) and the Palmes Academiques (Commandeur) from the Government of France, the Borden Research Award in Medicine. He was also an Honorary Research Associate at Harvard University in 1974 and a Visiting Professor at Osaka University from 1989 to 1990 and the University of Saigon in 1975. He was awarded honorary doctorates from Osaka and Mahidol Universities. In October 2012, he received the Life Time Contribution Award from the Society of Biotechnology of Japan on the occasion of the 90th Anniversary’s celebration in Kobe, Japan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree, Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) all from the University of Wisconsin.