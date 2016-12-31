TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

Name Description

Rupert Robson Mr. Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Tullett Prebon PLC. He was appointed to the Board in January 2007 and to Chairman in March 2013. He is Chairman of the Nominations Committee. He has held a number of senior roles in financial institutions, most recently Chairman of Charles Taylor plc, Non-executive Director of London Metal Exchange Holdings Ltd and Non-executive Director of OJSC Nomos Bank, Global Head, Financial Institutions Group, Corporate Investment Banking and Markets at HSBC and Head of European Insurance, Investment Banking at Citigroup Global Markets. He is also Chairman of EMF Capital Partners, Sanne Group plc, a Non-executive Director of Savills plc and a Governor of Sherborne School.

John Phizackerley Mr. John P. Phizackerley serves as a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board and as Chief Executive in September 2014. From 1986 to 2009 he held various positions in Lehman Brothers including Head of Equity Research, Head of Equity Sales in Europe, Global Head of Pan-European Cash Equities, Co-Head of European Equities and Chief Administrative Officer, Europe and Middle East. He remained with the firm following the Nomura acquisition in 2009 and held a number of positions, including Chief Operating Officer of Nomura International and Chief Executive Officer of Nomura Bank International, becoming Chief Executive Officer of Nomura International plc in 2011.

Andrew Baddeley Mr. Andrew Baddeley serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1987 and as a Chartered Tax Adviser in 1990, specialising in the taxation of insurance business while working for EY and then PwC. In 1998 he joined General Re, where he served in a number of roles including, latterly, as Chief Financial Officer of its UK and Ireland operations. In 2007 Andrew was appointed Group Finance Director at Atrium, and in 2013, he joined Brit Insurance as Chief Financial Officer. He has considerable experience in the implementation of new financial reporting processes and systems, and IT platform upgrades. Andrew is a Non-executive Director at Cobalt Insurance Holdings Limited, where he chairs the Audit Committee, a Director of Ponos Consulting Ltd and is a Governor at Walthamstow Hall School.

Angela Knight Ms. Angela Ann Knight, CBE, serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Tullett Prebon PLC. She was appointed to the Board in September 2011. She is a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees. She was formerly the Chief Executive of Energy UK until 31 December 2014, the Chief Executive of the British Bankers’ Association from 2007 to 2012 and the Chief Executive of the Association of Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers from 1997 to 2006. She was also formerly the Member of Parliament for Erewash from 1992 to 1997, serving as a Treasury Minister from 1995 to 1997. Her previous Non-executive Director appointments include Lloyds TSB plc, Scottish Widows, LogicaCMG plc, Transport for London, Port of London Authority and Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc. Angela was appointed as a Non-executive Director of Taylor Wimpey Plc on 1 November 2016 and Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd in October 2016. She is also Chair of Tilman Brewin Dolphin and the Office of Tax Simplification.

Roger Perkin Mr. Roger K. Perkin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tullett Prebon PLC. He was appointed to the Board in July 2012. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk and Nominations Committees. He was a partner at EY and spent 40 years in the accounting profession before retiring from the firm in 2009. He was formerly a Non-executive Director at The Evolution Group plc until its acquisition in December 2011, Friends Life Group until its acquisition in April 2015 and Nationwide Building Society until July 2016. He is a Non-executive Director of Electra Private Equity plc and AIB Group (UK) plc. He is a trustee of two charities, Chiddingstone Castle and The Conservation Volunteers.

Stephen Pull Mr. Stephen Pull serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Tullett Prebon Plc. He was appointed to the Board in September 2011. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nominations Committee. He was Chairman of Corporate Broking at Nomura between 2008 and 2011 following its acquisition of Lehman Brothers Europe for whom he worked from 2002 as Head of Corporate Broking, and then as Chairman of Corporate Broking. He has also held a number of other senior roles in the City, including Managing Director of Corporate Broking at Merrill Lynch and Head of UK Equity Sales at Barclays de Zoete Wedd.

Carol Sergeant Ms. Carol Frances Sergeant, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed to the Board in July 2015. She chairs the Board’s Risk Committee and is also a member of the Audit and Nominations Committees. She was a Non-executive Director at Secure Trust Bank plc until December 2015. She has enjoyed a distinguished City career, holding various senior positions, including Head of Major Banks’ Supervision at the Bank of England, Managing Director at the Financial Services Authority and Chief Risk Officer at Lloyds Banking Group. She is the Chair of the Standards Policy and Strategy Committee of the British Standards Institute, Trustee of the Lloyds Register Foundation and Chair of the UK whistle blowing charity, Public Concern at Work. She is currently a Non-executive Director at Danske Bank Group.