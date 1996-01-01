TCI Express Ltd (TCIE.NS)

Name Description

Dharampal Agarwal Mr. Dharampal P. Agarwal is Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TCI. Mr. Agarwal has been associated with the transport industry for more than 51 years. He has been contributing in developing the unorganized logistics sector into an organized one. Mr. Agarwal is also associated with various Chambers of Commerce including CII, FICCI & PHDCCI. He also takes active participation in many social and philanthropic activities for the common good.

Phool Sharma Mr. Phool Chand Sharma is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the company. He has in-depth knowledge about the express distributions which helped him in expanding the business network and maintain the growth and success of TCIEXPRESS. He has been the guiding force for the team and has strong management skills. He is the driving force behind sustained growth and success of TCIEXPRESS.

Chander Agarwal Mr. Chander Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He is the Director of TCI. A Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from 1996 to 2001 from Bryant College, Smithfield, RI, Mr. Agarwal joined TCI as Summer Intern and worked in various departments including Operations, Logistics and Marketing, etc. thereby getting fair amount of exposure in the key functions in the Company. His hands-on experience with Transfreight USA, a 3PL specializing in ‘lean logistics’ for Toyota Motor vehicles, USA, has given him unmatched knowledge of the Supply Chain Management. Currently he is spearheading Group TCI’s international expansion across Asia, Latin America & Africa.

Vineet Agarwal Mr. Vineet Agarwal is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has completed Bachelor of Science in Economics and Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. Under his leadership, TCI has adapted to new technologies and work systems to grow from strength to strength. Mr. Agarwal initiated Transystem Logistics International, a JV between TCI and Mitsui & Co, Japan for the complete logistics management of Toyota Kirloskar Motors in India. He has played a key role in orienting the organization to move from being a mere trucking company to evolve as one of Asia’s foremost integrated supply chain solutions provider.

Murali Chevuturi Mr. Murali Krishna Chevuturi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has practiced as Chartered Accountant from 1980 to 2009. During 2009 to 2011, he has worked as Group CFO in Amara Raja Group of Companies. Presently, he is independent business advisor to Corporate Businesses and mentor to professional CA Firms.

Prashant Jain Mr. Prashant Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has started his career in the stone business of the family pioneering in exports of value added finished dimensional stones viz marbles/granites/natural stones. With the turn of the century, the family ventured into education thereby establishing the first campus of Pathways World School in 2003. He has been instrumental in this sphere with a lot of creative approaches in setting up these facilities.