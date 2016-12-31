Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)

Name Description

David Berman Mr. David Berman is Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder of Tricon Capital Group Inc. Mr. Berman has been involved in all phases of Tricon’s development since co-founding the Company in 1988. He served as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until March 2015, and since then has assumed the role of Executive Chairman. Mr. Berman is a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and the Chair of its Investment Committee. He has over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry in the United States, Canada and abroad. Mr. Berman began his career in North America in 1978 at what is now Citibank Canada, where he was Vice President for real estate lending. In 1982, he joined First City Development Corporation as Vice President, with responsibility for real estate acquisitions and equity lending. Prior to co-founding Tricon, Mr. Berman acted as Executive Vice President for Lakeview Estates Limited, where he was responsible for land development and single-family homebuilding. Mr. Berman is a director of The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) and a member of the real estate advisory board for the University of Toronto. Until recently, he held a similar position at the Fisher Center at the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree (graduating with high distinction) and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gary Berman Mr. Gary Berman is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. He is responsible for Tricon’s overall operations, including strategic planning, investment decisions, capital commitments, relationship management and private fundraising. Mr. Berman was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of Tricon. Since joining Tricon in 2002, Mr. Berman has helped transform Tricon from a private provider of mezzanine capital to the for-sale housing industry to a publicly-listed company with multiple residential business lines. Under his leadership, Tricon has established itself as a diversified “housing brand” with a growing portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities and multi-family development projects. Mr. Berman is a Director of Tricon and a member of the Company’s Investment Committee. Mr. Berman is a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute and serves on the Board of Governors of the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. He is the co-founder of the Pug Awards, an online awards and education-based charity that, over a decade, helped to increase architectural awareness and elevate planning and design standards in Toronto. Mr. Berman received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, where he was designated a Baker Scholar, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, where he graduated first overall in the Faculty of Management.

Wissam Francis Mr. Wissam Francis is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Francis oversees all aspects of Tricon’s financial management including financial reporting and analysis, treasury, capital market strategies, investor relations, information technology, internal audit and tax functions. Mr. Francis has extensive experience in financial reporting, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and strategy formulation, with over 15 years of experience in real estate, and has been actively involved in various projects and sectors, including residential, retail, industrial, office, mixed-use and development projects. Prior to joining Tricon in 2014, Mr. Francis was a senior member of Ernst & Young's Transaction Real Estate advisory practice. Prior to that, he was the Director of Finance and Acquisitions at First Capital Realty. Mr. Francis has a CPA, CMA designation and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance, and an Honours Degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

Kevin Baldridge Mr. Kevin Baldridge is a President - Tricon American Homes of the Company. In his role, Kevin leads the company’s acquisitions, renovations and daily operating activities. Kevin is part of Tricon’s key management team that establishes strategic direction for TAH. Prior to joining TAH in May 2015, Mr. Baldridge served as President of Irvine Company Apartment Communities, overseeing all property operations, asset management, reinvestment and acquisitions. Prior to his time with the Irvine Company, Mr. Baldridge served as SVP for General Investment and Development in Boston. Mr. Baldridge serves on the board of directors of the National Rental Housing Council and Families Forward, an Orange County charity which helps displaced families find homes and re-establish self-sufficiency. He also held board positions on the National Multifamily Housing Council, the California Apartment Association, Serving People In Need, and JSerra High School. Mr. Baldridge holds a degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a Masters of Science in Finance and Accounting from the London School of Economics (LSE).

David Veneziano Mr. David Veneziano is Vice President, General Counsel of Tricon Capital Group Inc. Mr. Veneziano is responsible for managing all legal and governance matters relating to Tricon. Mr. Veneziano advises on legal issues relating to all aspects of the Company’s investments and asset management, corporate structuring and finance, compliance and corporate governance. He is also Tricon’s Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to joining Tricon in 2014, Mr. Veneziano served as Vice President and General Counsel of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation (now Sienna Senior Living), where he was responsible for all legal and governance matters relating to the company. Prior to joining Leisureworld, Mr. Veneziano practiced law at Goodmans LLP, where he advised a wide array of public and private enterprises in matters relating to tax, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, compliance and restructuring. Mr. Veneziano is a graduate of the University of Toronto Law School and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Human Biology and Bioethics from the University of Toronto, where he graduated with High Distinction.

Evelyne Dube Ms. Evelyne Dube is Managing Director of the Company. Prior to joining Tricon in 2017, Ms. Dubé spent 15 years in London, UK, where she held senior business development positions at private equity real estate managers Forum Global Partners, Apollo Management/Citi Property Investors, and Curzon Global Partners/AEW Europe. She also previously held corporate finance advisory roles at KPMG Corporate Finance in London and Montreal. She currently serves as a board member of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in London, UK. Ms. Dubé holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from HEC-Montréal and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Université de Montréal. She has also studied at the London Business School in the UK and is a member of the Bar of Quebec, Canada.

Jonathan Ellenzweig Mr. Jonathan Ellenzweig is Managing Director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. Mr. Ellenzweig is the Co-Head of Tricon Housing Partners and is responsible for designing and implementing investment strategy, managing senior relationships with developers and investors, sourcing transactions and overseeing a dedicated team responsible for deal execution and asset management. Mr. Ellenzweig is also responsible for the Company’s investment in Tricon American Homes and provides ongoing strategic support to that vertical. Since joining Tricon in 2005, Mr. Ellenzweig has been an integral part of many of the Company’s defining strategic initiatives, including Tricon’s initial public offering in 2010 and the launch of TAH in 2012. Mr. Ellenzweig is also responsible for managing Tricon’s San Francisco office, which he helped to establish in 2013. Prior to joining Tricon, Mr. Ellenzweig worked in investment banking in New York and Toronto for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was a member of the coverage and transaction execution teams for financial services and media/telecom companies. He currently serves as a member of the Policy Advisory Board for the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at the University of California, Berkeley, is a member of the Residential Neighborhood Development Council of the Urban Land Institute and serves on the Board of Directors of the Lark Theater, a non-profit single-screen community film center in Marin County, California. Mr. Ellenzweig holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University, where he was awarded First Class Honours.

Craig Mode Mr. Craig Mode is Managing Director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. Mr. Mode is the Co-Head of Tricon Housing Partners and is responsible for designing and implementing investment strategy, managing senior relationships with developers and investors, sourcing transactions and overseeing a dedicated team responsible for deal execution and asset management. Mr. Mode also oversees the administration and management of the investment team in Tricon’s Toronto office. Prior to joining Tricon in 2007, Mr. Mode was an acquisitions analyst with DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, the real estate private equity division of Credit Suisse Group, in Los Angeles, California and also worked with Haywood Securities Inc. as an investment banking analyst in Toronto. He is currently a member of the Community Development Council of the Urban Land Institute and also serves on the real estate committee of the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto. Mr. Mode holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, where he graduated with Distinction.

Andrew Joyner Mr. Andrew Joyner is Director of the Company. Mr. Joyner is responsible for managing Tricon Luxury Residences Canada, including overseeing the investment activities in that vertical, including transaction sourcing, providing oversight for Tricon Development Group, investor reporting, and overall asset management. In addition, Mr. Joyner is overseeing the divestiture of the Company’s investments in Tricon Luxury Residences U.S. and Tricon Lifestyle Communities. Prior to joining Tricon in 2016, Mr. Joyner was a portfolio manager in the real estate investments group at CPP Investment Board in Toronto, and also worked as an acquisitions associate at Hines in London, and as an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs in New York. Mr. Joyner holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University, an undergraduate degree in Economics from Queen’s University, both of which he graduated from with Distinction, and is a CFA Charterholder.

Wojtek Nowak Mr. Wojtek Nowak, CFA is Director - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations of the Company. Mr. Nowak is responsible for managing Tricon’s corporate finance and investor relations functions, including budgeting and forecasting, management reporting and analysis, and investor communications. Mr. Nowak has over ten years of experience in equity research, covering real estate and diversified industries, as well as prior experience in asset management and investment banking. Prior to joining Tricon in 2015, he was most recently Managing Director, Research at AltaCorp Capital. Mr. Nowak holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, where he was a Dean’s List graduate. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jeremy Scheetz Mr. Jeremy Scheetz is Director of the Company. Mr. Scheetz is responsible for sourcing, underwriting and managing new and existing investments for Tricon Housing Partners and Tricon Luxury Residences, with a geographic focus on California, Phoenix, Charlotte and Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to joining Tricon in 2003, Mr. Scheetz worked as a senior account manager for HSBC Bank Canada where he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting and managing various residential construction loans in the homebuilding and condominium sectors. He is currently a member of the Community Development Council of the Urban Land Institute and previously served as a board member of The New Home Company, a California-based home builder and land developer currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Scheetz holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University.

Peter Sacks Mr. Peter D. Sacks is Lead Independent Director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. He was the founder of Cidel Asset Management Inc., from which he retired in February 2017. He established its predecessor company – Toron Investment Management – in 1988, following an extensive career in banking where he held executive positions in Treasury Management with CIBC, Chase Manhattan Bank Canada and Midland Bank Canada. Mr. Sacks is an independent director of several U.S. publicly traded closed-end and open-end funds managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and is a trustee of The Aberdeen Funds, a U.S.-registered trust. His past directorships include Kinross Mortgage Corporation Ltd., CIBC Trust Company Ltd., CIBC Limited, and Horizons BetaPro ETFs. He also served on the Investment Advisory Committee of the Ontario Public Guardian & Trustee and as Chairman of the Independent Review Committee of Children’s Education Funds Inc. His community service has included directorships in Young People’s Theatre and Childhood Now.

Geoff Matus Mr. Geoff Matus is a Director, Co-Founder of Tricon Capital Group Inc. He is a member of the Board of Directors, chairs the Executive Committee, is a member of Tricon’s Investment Committee and is actively involved in strategic planning. Mr. Matus, who has extensive business experience in the United States, Canada and abroad, is the chair and co-founder of Cidel, an international financial services group, and is also chairman and director of a number of other manufacturing and financial companies. He is a director of the MaRS Discovery District (where he is chair of the Real Estate Committee) and a past member of the board of the Governing Council of the University of Toronto (where he currently chairs the Pension and Endowment Investment Advisory Committee and the Real Estate Committee). He is an honorary director and past chair of the board of directors of the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care and a past member of the boards of Mount Sinai Hospital and the Canadian Opera Company. Mr. Matus has founded several other companies and remains a director of some of them. In 2005, Mr. Matus was a recipient of the Jewish Federation award for outstanding service to his community. In 2010, he received the Arbor Award for outstanding service to the University of Toronto and in 2011, he was honoured as a “Man of Distinction” by the Israel Cancer Research Fund. Mr. Matus holds Bachelor of Commerce and Law degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and received a Master of Laws degree from Columbia University in New York.

Ira Gluskin Mr. Ira Gluskin serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gluskin, a well-known industry commentator, is the co-founder and an honorary lifetime Director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., one of Canada’s pre-eminent wealth management firms. He served as the firm’s President & Chief Investment Officer through December 31, 2009, and as a Director and the firm’s Vice-Chairman through December 18, 2013. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Vision Capital Corporation, the University of Toronto’s Real Estate Advisory Committee, the University of Toronto’s Boundless Campaign Executive Committee, the Sinai Health System’s Board of Directors and Investment Committee, and the Toronto Symphony Foundation. Mr. Gluskin is also the former Chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto and is currently a member of its Investment Committee.

J. Michael Knowlton Mr. J. Michael Knowlton is an Independent Director of Tricon Capital Group Inc. He retired from Dundee Realty Corporation in 2011, where he held the position of President and COO of Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust. He joined Dundee Realty in 1998, holding various positions with Dundee Realty and Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, including Executive Vice President and COO, Executive Vice President and CFO and Managing Director Limited Partnerships, before becoming President of the REIT in 2006. Prior to that, he worked at OMERS Realty Corp. from 1990 until 1998 as Senior Vice President and CFO. Mr. Knowlton currently serves as a trustee and chair of the audit committee of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN), a trustee and member of the audit committees of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DIR.UN) and Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DRG.UN), and is a former member of the board of trustees for True North Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. He holds Bachelor of Science (Engineering) and Master of Business Administration degrees from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an ICD.D designation.