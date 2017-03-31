Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.BO)

Name Description

N. Chandrasekaran Mr. N. Chandrasekaran is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tata Consultancy Services Limited. He has been appointed as a Director on the board of Tata Sons since October 25, 2016. He was also appointed as a Director on the board of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India in 2016. Under his leadership, TCS has generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. With over 371,000 consultants, TCS has become the largest private sector employers in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. TCS remains the most valuable company in India ended 2015-16 with a market capitalization of over US $70 billion. Under Chandra’s leadership, TCS was rated as the world's most powerful brand in IT Services in 2015 and recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries. Chandra personifies TCS’ commitment to a culture of customer centricity, its reputation for long-term customer partnerships and its focus on innovation. A technopreneur known for his ability to make big bets on new technology, Chandra has been driving TCS’ strong positioning in the emerging Digital Economy with a suite of innovative Digital products and platforms for enterprises, some of which have since scaled into sizeable new businesses. He has served as the Chairperson of the IT Industry Governors’ at the WEF, Davos in 2015-16. Chandra has been playing an active role in the Indo – US and India-UK CEO Forums. He is also part of India’s business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13 and continues to be a member of its governing Executive Council. Under his guidance, the company has refined its corporate sustainability program to focus on education, environment and wellness. TCS is deeply involved with STEM education initiatives in USA, UK and Australia.

Rajesh Gopinathan Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. He started his professional career with Tata Consultancy Services in 2001. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company in February 2013. Prior to becoming the CFO, Rajesh was the Vice President - Business Finance. In this role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units. His responsibilities include financial planning and control as well as revenue assurance and margin management. Rajesh Gopinathan joined TCS from Tata Industries and worked to drive TCS’ newly established e-business unit in the United States. He was also involved in the design, structure and implementation of the new organizational structure and operating model of the company. An electrical and electronic engineer from REC Trichy (now NIT, Trichy), Rajesh graduated in 1994, before pursuing his Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

V. Ramakrishnan Mr. V. Ramakrishnan is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ramki joined TCS Finance in 1999 and served as the Finance head of TCS North America for 7 years. Ramki closely partnered with business in the rapid growth of TCS' operations in the region. Most recently he has been responsible for the financial controllership of TCS subsidiaries and branches globally and various merger & acquisitions integration initiatives. Ramki is a graduate in commerce from Loyola College Chennai. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Ajoyendra Mukherjee Mr. Ajoyendra Mukherjee is Executive Vice President, Global Head - Human Resources of Tata Consultancy Services Limited. He joined TCS on July 7, 1980. Additionally, he is responsible for TCS sales operations in South Africa. He serves as a Director on the board of APONLINE Ltd, the joint venture company between TCS and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He is a member of Computer Society of India and IEEE. He has a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BITS, Pilani, he has over 23 years experience in TCS.

Cyrus Mistry Mr. Cyrus Pallonji Mistry serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited. He is a graduate of Civil Engineering from Imperial College, UK and has an M.Sc. in Management from London Business School. He has been associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group since 1994. Under Mr. Mistry’s guidance, Shapoorji Pallonji’s construction business has grown from a turnover of US $20 million to approximately US $1.5 billion with presence in over 10 countries. He joined the Board of Tata Sons Limited in 2006 and is presentlly the Executive Deputy Chairman. He is also Director of Tata Industries Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Steel Limited.

Aarthi Subramanian Ms. Aarthi Subramanian is re-designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective August 17th, 2017. She is currently serves as Executive Director, Global Head, Delivery Excellence, Governance & Compliance of the company. She is the Global Head of Delivery Excellence Group responsible for governance of service delivery, compliance and risk management. She was appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of TCS on March 12, 2015 for a period of three years. Aarthi is passionate about enabling TCS’ best practices and experience in service delivery, while driving a strong continuous improvement culture and mindset. Prior to this role, Aarthi was the head of Delivery for seven years with the TCS Retail & CPG Business unit, where she was responsible for several strategic accounts and major clients. She led the team to achieve excellence in customer service through relentless customer focus, rigor in service delivery, and proactive value addition focus. Aarthi has played a key role in setting up SAP Center of Excellence in Chennai. Aarthi started her career as a graduate trainee in TCS in 1989. She went on to become an analyst, project manager and then moved from a Delivery Manager to a Senior Executive role in TCS. During her 25 year career, she has worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, US and Canada and has rich experience in Account Management, Delivery and Large Program Management. Aarthi also had a stint of over five years with Informix Software. She holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Warangal (India) and a Masters degree in Engineering Management from University of Kansas (USA).

Om Bhatt Shri. Om Prakash Bhatt is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited., since April 2, 2012. He is a graduate in Science and a post graduate in English Literature. He has served as Chairman, State Bank Group, which includes State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank; five associate banks in India; five overseas banks; SBI Life, the country’s largest private life insurer; SBI Capital Markets, India’s leading investment bank; SBI Fund Management; and other subsidiaries spanning diverse activities, from general insurance to custodial services. Mr. Bhatt led SBI during challenging times. Under his leadership, SBI rose on the global list rankings of Fortune 500. He was also Chairman of Indian Banks’ Association, the apex body of Indian banks and has served as India’s economic diplomacy as government’s nominee on the India-US CEO Forum, Indo-French CEO Forum and Indo-Russia CEO Forum, forging links with a cross section of the world’s business leaders. He is a Governor on the Board of Centre for Creative Leadership, USA. He was nominated Banker of the Year by Business Standard and Indian of the Year for Business in 2007 by CNN-IBN.

Clayton Christensen Dr. Clayton M. Christensen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited., since January 12, 2006. He is the Kim B. Clark Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, with a joint appointment in the Technology and Operations Management and General Management faculty groups. Prof. Christensen holds a BA with highest honors in Economics from Brigham Young University (1975), and an M.Phil. in applied econometrics and the economics of less-developed countries from Oxford University (1977), as a Rhodes Scholar. He received an MBA with High Distinction from the Harvard Business School in 1979, graduating as a George F Baker Scholar. He was awarded his DBA from the Harvard Business School in 1992. In 1982, Prof. Christensen was named a White House Fellow, and served as assistant to the U.S. Transportation Secretaries Drew Lewis and Elizabeth Dole. A seasoned entrepreneur, Prof. Christensen has founded a number of successful companies - CPS Corporation, an advanced materials manufacturing company; Innosight, a consulting and training company and Rose Park Advisors, an investment firm; and a think tank, The Christensen Institute. He has also authored several management books and more than a hundred articles.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited., since May 05, 2004. He graduated from Delhi University with an Economics degree in 1967. He has over 36 years of experience in various positions with the HSBC Group, from where he retired in January 2004 as CEO, Asia Pacific. He has wide experience in the field of Banking and Finance. Mr. Mehta occupies himself primarily with corporate governance, with board and advisory role in a range of companies and institutions in India as well as overseas.

Ron Sommer Dr. Ron Sommer is Independent Non Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited, since September 2006. He began his professional career with the Nixdorf Group in New York, Paderborn and Paris. In 1980, he was appointed as Managing Director of the German subsidiary of the Sony Group. In 1986, he became Chairman of the Management Board of Sony Deutschland and was subsequently appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Sony Corporation of America in 1990. From May 1995 to July 2002, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche Telekom AG. Currently, he is on the Board of several companies in different countries like MTS OJSC in Russia and Munich Reinsurance in Germany. Dr. Sommer received his PhD degree in Mathematics from the University of Vienna, Austria.