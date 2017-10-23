Tecnisa SA (TCSA3.SA)

Name Description

Ricardo Barbosa Leonardos Mr. Ricardo Barbosa Leonardos serves as Chairman and Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Tecnisa SA. He has held this post since April 3, 2014 and has been on the Company's Board since July 2006. Between 1984 and 1996, he was Partner of Brasilpar Servicos Financeiros Ltda. Hewas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sul America Investimentos Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios SA from September 1996 to June 1997 and of ING Investment Management Ltda from 1997 to 2002. He was also Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Optiglobe do Brasil Ltda and Member of the Votorantim Group in 2004. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of Ecom Energia Ltda between May 2004 and April 2008. Since March 2003, he has been Partner of Symphony Consultoria e Participacoes Ltda. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Financeiro e Industrial SA - SUDAMERIS, Medidata Informatica SA and Digitel SA Industria Eletronica, ADEVAL (the Association of Securities’ Distribution Companies) and ABVCAP (the Brazilian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association). He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Hospital Samaritano de Sao Paulo since March 2003. He gained a degree in Economics from Faculdade Sao Luiz and a Masters of Business Administration and International Finance from the Leonard Stern School of Business of New York University.

Meyer Nigri Mr. Meyer Joseph Nigri serves as Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA. He was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board on April 3, 2014. He has been on the Company's Board since January 2010 and was named Chairman of the Board of the Company in July 2006. In 1977, he founded Tecnisa Engenharia e Comercio Ltda, which operates in the engineering and construction sector. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Joseph Nigri Mr. Joseph Meyer Nigri has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since September 28, 2012. Before that, he acted as New Business Officer as from December 2007. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia in 2002, working as Trainee until June 2006 when he was appointed Assistant Head of New Businesses, serving in this position until December 2007. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Vasco de Freitas Barcellos Mr. Vasco de Freitas Barcellos Neto has served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since November 13, 2012. He joined the Company in March 2011 as Assistant Director of Investor Relations. Between 2008 and 2010, he served as Director of Investor Relations at Renova Energia SA. Previously he served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations and New Business Officer in group EDP - Energias do Brasil SA. He gained a degree in Management from Universidad de Navarra, a Master's in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1992.

Fabio Villas Boas Mr. Fabio Villas Boas has served as Chief Technical Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since July 17, 2006. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia in 2003, as Operating Officer. From 1996 to 2003, he was General Construction Coordinator for Novo Espaco Natura, in Cajamar and Novo Centro de Distribuicao Itapecerica; from 1987 to 1993, he was Director at Omnia Engenharia e Construcoes SA, where he served as General Manager of another group company until 1995; and from 1984 to 1987, he was Chief Operating Officer at Ricardo Juliao Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Tomas Banlaky Mr. Tomas Laszlo Banlaky has served as Chief Administrative Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since November 13, 2012. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from September 28, 2012 and acted as Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board from July 17, 2006 to September 28, 2012. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia in 1988, as Planning and Budget Manager, taking over the position of Financial and Administrative Officer in 1994, where he remained until July 2006. From 1984 to 1985, he was Civil Engineer at Metodo Engenharia SA and, from 1985 to 1988, he was in charge of the Supply Planning Department of Duratex SA. He gained a degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and in Civil Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Romeo Deon Busarello Mr. Romeo Deon Busarello has served as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since July 2006. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia in 2001. Between 1987 and 1989, he was Product and Marketing Assistant at Artex SA; from 1990 to 1995, he was Marketing Manager at Condor Relogios; between 1995 and 1996, he was Marketing Manager at Dumont Saab do Brasil SA; from 1996 to 2000, he was Marketing Manager at Polaroid do Brasil Ltda; and between 2000 and 2001, he was Marketing Officer at Officemax Brasil Ltda. He is Professor in the MBA program of Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM). He has a degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB) with postgraduate degree in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM, specialization in Strategic Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Jose Carlos Lazaretti Mr. Jose Carlos Lazaretti Jr. has served as Legal Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since April 2009. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia in July 2005 as Legal Manager. From December 1994 to June 2005, he was Senior Attorney in the Legal Departments of Inpar Incorporacoes e Participacoes Ltda and Galli CGN Incorporadora Ltda. He graduated in Law from Universidade Federal de Sao Carlos - UFSCAR in 1989 and is inscribed in the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/S) under number 106.706. He specializes in contractual, corporate, real estate and consumer law.

Douglas Duarte Mr. Douglas Duarte has served as Chief Commercial Officer, New Business Premium Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since July 2006. He joined Tecnisa Engenharia e Comercio Ltda in 2003, as Commercial Officer. From 1985 to 1986, he was Product Manager at Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA; between 1986 and 1990, he was Real Estate Broker at Embraci - Empresa Brasileira de Consultoria Imobiliaria Ltda in Lopes Consultoria de Imoveis SA’s division; from 1989 to 1990, he was Real Estate Broker at Jorge’s Imoveis e Administracao Ltda; between 1990 and 1994, he was Sales Manager at Embraci; from 1994 to 2000, he was Sales and Customer Service Superintendent at Lopes Consultoria de Imoveis SA; between 2000 and 2001, he was Head of Real Estate Market Relations at Real State Web SA (Planeta Imovel); and between 2001 and 2003, he was Marketing Officer at Concivil Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda and Customer Service Officer at Estanplaza Administradora Hoteleira e Comercial Ltda.

Marcello Diegues Zappia Mr. Marcello Diegues Zappia has served as Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since November 13, 2012. Between 2007 and 2011, he served as the Human Resources and Organizational Development Director at TIVIT, a company that provides IT services and BPO. From 2004 to 2007, he acted as the Human Resources Manager at Votorantim New Businesses, a venture capital company from Votorantim Group. From 1995 to 2004, he worked at Alcan Aluminio do Brasil Ltda (current Novelis), having passed through various department and functions such as Quality, Process, Production, and finally, Human Resources. Mr. Zappia gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), in Metallurgical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao.

Enzo Riccetti Mr. Enzo Biagio Riccetti has served as Regional Business Platform Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tecnisa SA since April 8, 2014. Prior to this, he acted as Flex New Business Officer from September 28, 2012. He joined the Company in May 2012 as the Director of Regional Business. He initiated his career at Inpar SA (Viver SA) in January 1993 as a Civil Engineer. In 2006, he was appointed the Commercial Director of Sao Paulo, in 2010 the New Business Officer of the State of Sao Paulo and in March 2011 the Incorporation Vice President at Viver SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua with specialization in Administration from CEAG.

Roberto Bernardes Monteiro Mr. Roberto Bernardes Monteiro serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Tecnisa S.A. since Sep 9, 2014.