Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)
TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,839.00ZAc
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
T. Vaughan
|49
|2014
|Joint Chief Executive, Executive Director
F. Esterhuyse
|45
|2014
|Joint Chief Executive, Director
K. Nordier
|48
|2014
|Financial Director, Executive Director
D. Harrop
|45
|2014
|Executive Director
Hermanus Troskie
|46
|2014
|Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
Kenneth Collins
|2016
|Director
Melvin Roberts
|68
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
J. Wragge
|67
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Christoffel Wiese
T. Vaughan
F. Esterhuyse
K. Nordier
D. Harrop
Hermanus Troskie
|Mr. Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Tradehold Limited. He is a director of Maitland, an international financial services firm he joined in 1998. He brings with him an knowledge of particularly corporate structuring and financing.
Kenneth Collins
Melvin Roberts
J. Wragge
Basic Compensation
Christoffel Wiese
|197,000
T. Vaughan
|251,000
F. Esterhuyse
|54,000
K. Nordier
|147,000
D. Harrop
|143,000
Hermanus Troskie
|--
Kenneth Collins
|--
Melvin Roberts
|--
J. Wragge
|--
As Of 28 Feb 2015
Options Compensation
Christoffel Wiese
|0
|0
T. Vaughan
|0
|0
F. Esterhuyse
|0
|0
K. Nordier
|0
|0
D. Harrop
|0
|0
Hermanus Troskie
|0
|0
Kenneth Collins
|0
|0
Melvin Roberts
|0
|0
J. Wragge
|0
|0