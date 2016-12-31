Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)

Name Description

Norman Keevil Dr. Norman B. Keevil, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Board of Teck Resources Limited. He joined the Board of Teck in 1963. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto (B.A. Sc.) and the University of California at Berkeley (Ph.D.). He received an honorary LL.D from the University of British Columbia in May 1993. He was Vice President Exploration at Teck from 1962 to 1968, Executive Vice President from 1968 to 1981, President and Chief Executive Officer from 1981 to 2001 and has been Chairman of the Board of Teck since 2001. He is a lifetime director of the Mining Association of Canada. Dr. Keevil was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in January 2004 and the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 2012.

Donald Lindsay Mr. Donald Richard Lindsay is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Teck Resources Limited. He joined Teck as President in January 2005, was appointed to the Board in February 2005 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in April 2005. He is a graduate of Queens University (B.Sc., Hons.) and Harvard Business School (M.B.A.). He is currently a director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Mr. Lindsay was employed by CIBC World Markets Inc. (investment banking) from 1985 to 2004 where he was President of CIBC World Markets Inc., Head of Investment and Corporate Banking and Head of the Asia Pacific Region.

Warren Seyffert Mr. Warren S. R. Seyffert, QC, is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. He was elected to the Board of Teck in 1989 and was a member of the Board of Cominco Ltd. from 2000 to the date of the merger. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto Law School (LL.B.) and York University, Osgoode Hall (LL.M). He is currently Chair of Coco Paving Inc. (a private heavy construction company). He was a partner of the law firm Lang Michener LLP from 1969 to 2001 and counsel from 2002 to 2007. He taught “Law of Corporate Management” for over 12 years at Osgoode Hall Law School. He is a director of various public and private corporations including Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, Pembridge Insurance Company, The Kensington Health Centre and St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. He is an Honourary Trustee of the Royal Ontario Museum.

Ronald Millos Mr. Ronald A. Millos is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Teck Resources Limited. He was previously Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fording Canadian Coal Trust, Fording LP (formerly known as Fording Inc.) and Elk Valley Coal Corporation.

Andrew Stonkus Mr. Andrew A. Stonkus is Senior Vice President - Marketing and Sales of Teck Resources Limited since March 2015. He brings extensive market knowledge and years of sales experience to this new role," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "He will be instrumental in the development and implementation of the overall marketing strategy for Teck's base metals, coal and energy products." Mr. Stonkus brings to the role more than 30 years of marketing and sales experience in the mining industry. He joined Teck in 1988 and most recently held the position of Vice President, Base Metals Marketing, where he was responsible for both concentrate and metals marketing and sales. Mr. Stonkus holds a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgy and Materials Science from McMaster University.

Fraser Phillips Mr. Fraser Phillips has been appointed as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis of the Company, effective March 27, 2017. Mr. Phillips most recently held the position of Managing Director, Global Mining Research, with RBC Capital Markets and brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in mining industry research and analysis. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

Dale Andres Mr. Dale E. Andres is Senior Vice President - Base Metals of Teck Resources Limited., effective May 1, 2016. He was Vice President, International Mining of the Company 2006-2008. Previously he was General Manager, Underground Operations of the Company from 2004 to 2006.

Alexander Christopher Mr. Alexander N. Christopher is Senior Vice President - Exploration, Projects and Technical Services of Teck Resources Limited., effective July 1, 2016. He joined Teck's Exploration Group in 1984 and most recently held the position of General Manager, New Ventures within Teck's Corporate Development Group. He holds a Bachelor's of Science Honours Degree in Geology from McMaster University.

Andrew Golding Mr. Andrew J. Golding is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Teck Resources Limited. Mr. Golding most recently held the position of Commercial Vice President, Energy Coal with BHP Billiton. Mr. Golding holds a Master of Metallurgy from the University of Oxford and an MBA from INSEAD.

Peter Rozee Mr. Peter C. Rozee is Senior Vice President - Commercial and Legal Affairs of Teck Resources Limited. Previously he was Vice President, Commercial and Legal Affairs from 2001 to 2005. He is a graduate of Trinity College (B.A.), University of Toronto (B.A.), Osgoode Hall Law School, York University (LL.B). He is an Associate Lawyer, Torys 1989-1993; 1993-2000 General Counsel & Secretary, 2000-2001 Vice President Corporate Affairs, Inmet Mining Corporation. His professional Associations include Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of British Columbia, Canadian Bar Association, International Mining Professionals Society and Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation.

Robin Sheremeta Mr. Robin B. Sheremeta is Vice President - Coal of Teck Resources Limited. effective May 1, 2016. He was previously Vice President - Health and Safety Leadership 2010-2012; General Manager, Elkview Operations 2006-2010.

Marcia Smith Ms. Marcia M. Smith is Senior Vice President - Sustainability and External Affairs of Teck Resources Limited. Ms. Smith was Managing Partner of the Vancouver and Victoria offices of NATIONAL Public Relations and its predecessor company from 1993 to March 2010. She was a Member of the Labour Relations Board of British Columbia for eight years and currently serves on a multipartite committee of special advisors to government on matters pertaining to BC's labour code. Ms. Smith has provided senior counsel to national and global companies and organizations for more than 20 years in areas including media relations, crisis communications, issues management, government relations and restructuring and merger integrations. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Political Science from Laurentian University. She is a former member of the Board of Directors for NATIONAL Public Relations and served on its audit and human resources committees.

Timothy Watson Mr. Timothy C. Watson is Senior Vice President of Teck Resources Limited., effective July 1, 2016. He was previously Chief Operating Officer, Power and Process with AMEC PLC. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in chemical engineering. He spent the last eight years with AMEC PLC in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his current role as Chief Operating Officer, Power and Process.

Christopher Dechert Mr. Christopher J. Dechert is Vice President - Copper, Chile Operations of the Company since April 2015. Previously, he was General Manager, Teck Highland Valley Copper.

John Gingell Mr. John F. Gingell is Vice President Corporate Controller of Teck Resources Limited. He served as Vice President since November 25, 2010 and Controller since June 1, 2007, previously Assistant Controller.

Scott Wilson Mr. Scott R. Wilson is Vice President and Treasurer of Teck Resources Limited. He is Vice President since November 2010 and Treasurer since June 1, 2009; previously Director, Micronova BioProducts, November 2007 to April 2009.

Dean Winsor Mr. Dean C. Winsor is Vice President - Human Resources of Teck Resources Limited. He has been Vice President, Human Resources since November 2012. Mr. Winsor, who has more than 24 years of experience in the mining industry, joined Teck in 1999 and most recently held the position of general manager, human resources, before being appointed acting vice-president, human resources in August, 2012. He holds a master of business administration from Simon Fraser University and a supply chain management professional designation from the Purchasing Management Association of Canada.

Shehzad Bharmal Mr. Shehzad Bharmal is Vice President - Planning & Development, Base Metals of Teck Resources Limited. He has been Vice President, Strategy & Development, Copper since March 2014. He was previously Director, Business Improvement July 2008- February 2011, General Manager, Operations Development February 2011-March 2014.

Anne Chalmers Ms. Anne J. Chalmers is Vice President - Risk and Security and Chair, Materials Stewardship Committee of Teck Resources Limited. Previously she was Director, Corporate Risk and Insurance of the Company 2003- 2005 and Director, Risk Insurance and Security 2006-2009.

Larry Davey Mr. Larry M. Davey is Vice President - Planning & Development, Coal of Teck Resources Limited. He has been Vice President, Development, Coal since March 2014. Previously, he was General Manager Elkview Coal Mine June 2010-March 2014

Mark Edwards Dr. Mark Edwards is Vice President - Community and Government Relations of Teck Resources Limited. Dr. Edwards joined Teck in 1993 and has most recently held the position of director, environment. He holds a bachelor of science degree and a doctorate degree in inorganic chemistry from the University of Calgary.

Real Foley Mr. Real Foley is Vice President - Coal Marketing of Teck Resources Limited. Previously he was Vice President, Marketing for Teck Coal Limited from January 2008 to April 2010, Global Book Owner, Manganese Ore for BHP Billiton to December 2007.

Jeff Hanman Mr. Jeff Hanman serves as Vice President - Corporate Affairs of the Company. In addition to his work with Teck, Mr. Hanman serves as Treasurer and Vice-chair of the Mining Association of British Columbia and as Co-chair of Mining for Miracles, the B.C. mining industry's charity of choice in support of B.C. Children's Hospital. Mr. Hanman joined Teck in April 2011, and most recently held the position of Head, Corporate Affairs. Before joining Teck, he held the position of Deputy Chief of Staff, Policy Coordination and Issues Management, with the Office of the Premier of British Columbia.

Ralph Lutes Mr. Ralph J. Lutes is Vice President - Asia of Teck Resources Limited. According to the company, he, in his newly acquired positions, will expand its existing presence in China and further strengthen important relationships with customers in the public and private sectors. Most recently, he was employed with Stikeman Elliott LLP, where he has practised corporate and commercial law in the firm’s Toronto, Hong Kong and Vancouver offices. Previously, he has served as managing director and counsel with CIBC World Markets in Singapore.

Scott Maloney Mr. Scott Maloney is appointed as Vice President - Environment of the company effective September 18, 2017. He joins Teck from BHP and brings to the role more than 20 years of functional environmental experience. He holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (Hons) from Monash University and a Master of Business Administration from Curtin University.

Douglas Powrie Mr. Douglas J. Powrie is Vice President - Tax of Teck Resources Limited. He has been Vice President, Tax since June 2011. He was previously, partner with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.

Keith Stein Mr. Keith G. Stein is Vice President - Project Development of Teck Resources Limited. He is responsible for the delivery of Teck's capital projects. Before joining Teck in October 2012, Mr. Stein was Vice President, Project Director and officer with Fluor Canada Ltd. He is a graduate of the Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology's Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

Lawrence Watkins Mr. Lawrence A. Watkins is Vice President - Health and Safety of Teck Resources Limited. He has been Vice President, Health and Safety since September 2015. Mr. Watkins' experience in the mining industry includes exploration, major projects, surface and underground mining operations and closure, with a focus in Health, Safety and Environment coaching, and developing fit-for-business management systems. He joined Teck in 2014 as Director, Health and Safety. Mr. Watkins holds a Bachelor of Environmental Science with Honours from Murdoch University, Western Australia and a Diploma of Occupational Health & Safety from West Coast Institute of Training.

M. Colin Joudrie Mr. M. Colin Joudrie is Vice President - Business Development of Teck Resources Limited. Colin joined Teck's Exploration Group in 1991 and most recently held the position of Director, Business Evaluations. He has a Master's in Business Administration Degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor's of Science Honours in Geology from Queen's University.

Karen Dunfee Mrs. Karen L. Dunfee is Corporate Secretary Teck Resources Limited. She has served as a Land Officer from 1975-present, and as Corporate Secretary since 1993. She is a Director of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries.

Norman Keevil Mr. Norman B. Keevil, III, is Director of Teck Resources Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Teck in 1997. He graduated from the University of British Columbia (B.A. Sc.) with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Mr. Keevil is President of Boydel Wastewater Technologies Inc., a B.C. based clean technology company specializing in advanced wastewater treatment technology for industrial and municipal water treatment plants. Prior to joining Boydel, Mr. Keevil was Chief Operating Officer at Sunpump Solar Inc. and President of Poncho Wilcox Engineering. He is a director of Lupaka Gold Corp.

Una Power Ms. Una M. Power is Director of the company since April 2017. She is a corporate director and is the former Chief Financial Officer of Nexen Energy ULC, a former publicly traded oil and gas company that is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited. During her 24-year career with Nexen, Ms. Power held various executive positions covering financial reporting, financial management, investor relations, business development, strategic planning and investment. Ms. Power holds a B.Comm (Honours) from Memorial University, and CPA, CA and CFA designations. She has completed the Executive Development program at Wharton Business School and INSEAD. Ms. Power is a director of Bank of Nova Scotia and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Mayank Ashar Mr. Mayank M. Ashar is Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Teck in November 2007. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto (M.Eng, MBA). Mr. Ashar is currently an Advisor for Reliance Industries Limited. He was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cairn India Limited from November 2014 until June 2016. He was the President of Irving Oil from 2008 to April 2013. From 1996 to 2008, he was Executive Vice President at Suncor Energy with operations roles in Oil Sands, U.S.A. and Corporate Strategy.

Quan Chong Mr. Quan Chong is Independent Director of the company. He was elected to the Board of Teck in April 2016. He received a BA in English from the Beijing Institute of Foreign Trade in 1978 and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s executive management program (1998). Among other positions he has held during his career, Mr. Chong has worked extensively for the Ministry of Foreign Trade, as well as the United Nations Office in Geneva, the Commercial section of the Chinese Embassy in the U.K., and the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce. He has extensive experience in bilateral negotiations with numerous countries and oversaw WTO dispute settlements and Antitrust reviews while at the Ministry. Most recently, he was Deputy China International Trade Representative (Vice-Ministerial level). He currently serves as a deputy of the National People’s Congress of China.

Laura Dottori-Attanasio Ms. Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio is Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. She was appointed to the Board of Teck in November 2014. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is currently the Chief Risk Officer for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Ms. Dottori-Attanasio joined CIBC as Global Head of Corporate Credit Products in 2009. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio is a director of Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation and the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

Edward Dowling Dr. Edward C. Dowling, Jr., Ph.D., is Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Teck in September 2012. Mr. Dowling holds a BSc. in Mining Engineering as well as a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mineral Processing, all from Pennsylvania State University. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Alacer Gold Corp. from 2008 to July 2012 and is currently the Chairman of Alacer Gold Corp., Chairman of Polyus Open Joint Stock Company and a Director of Detour Gold Corporation.

Eiichi Fukuda Mr. Eiichi Fukuda is Independent Director of the company since April 2016. He is a graduate of the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology, Faculty of Science, Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan (B.A. Geology). Mr. Fukuda has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. since 1986. He is currently Director & Executive Vice President of Sumitomo Metal Mining America, Incorporated. Previously he was General Manager of Exploration and Development Department, Mineral Resources Division, a position he held since 2013. He is also President of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Limited, SMM Resources Incorporated, Sumac Mines Limited, SMM Exploration Corporation and Stone Boy Incorporated and is a director of Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona Incorporated.

Takeshi Kubota Mr. Takeshi Kubota is Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. He was elected to the Board of Teck in 2012. He is a graduate of Keio University, (B.A. Economics). Mr. Kubota has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1977 and is currently Director & Senior Managing Officer, a position he has held since June 2012. He is a director of Nickel Asia Corporation, Coral Bay Nickel Corporation and Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation.

Tracey McVicar Ms. Tracey L. McVicar is Independent Director of Teck Resources Limited. She was appointed to the Board of Teck in November 2014. She is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (B.Comm, Finance). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is an Institute Certified Director (ICD.D). Ms. McVicar is currently the Managing Partner at CAI Capital Management Co., a private equity firm she joined in 2003. Prior to this role she held senior positions in investment banking at Raymond James Ltd. and RBC Capital Markets. She is a past director of BC Hydro Corporation where she chaired the Audit and Finance Committee.

Kenneth Pickering Mr. Kenneth William Pickering is Independent Director of the Company., effective April, 2015. He was elected to the Board of Teck in April, 2015. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (B.A.Sc.) and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Mr. Pickering is currently an international mining operations and project development private consultant. Prior to this role he held a number of senior positions worldwide over a 39 year career with BHP Billiton Base Metals including President of Minera Escondida Ltda. and most recently Vice President Major Projects, Closed Mines and North American Assets. He is a director of Endeavour Silver Corporation, Northern Dynasty Minerals ltd. and Enaex SA.