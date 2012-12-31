Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

Name Description

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez Mr. Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Telefonica, S.A. since April 8, 2016. He was appointed as COO on September 17, 2012 and has served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica SA since July 26, 2006. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telefonica Europe Division on September 5, 2011. Previously, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Latin America and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telefonica Internacional SAU. He is Board Member of Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo SA, Telefonica DataCorp SAU, Colombia Telecomunicaciones SA ESP, Telefonica Moviles Mexico SA de CV, Telefonica Larga Distancia de Puerto Rico TLD and others. He worked at Auditors Arthur Young and Benito & Monjardin/Kidder, Peabody & Co. He worked at Cementos Portland serving as Head of the Investor Relations and Studies Department, as Financial Manager for Spain and General Manager for Administration and Finance responsible for Indonesia and Board Member of Cemex Asia Ltd. In February 1999, he joined the Telefonica Group as General Manager of Finance for Telefonica Internacional SA. In September 1999 he was named General Manager of Corporate Finance in Telefonica SA. He has been Board Member of Cemex Singapur, Telefonica Publicidad e Informacion SA, Telefonica de Espana SA, Telefonica Moviles Espana SA and China Netcom Group Corporation Limited, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and also obtained a degree in Economic Sciences from Universite Libre de Bruxelles in 1988. In addition, he completed the International Management Program from IPADE.

Angel Vila Boix Mr. Angel Vila Boix serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Telefonica S.A. since July 25, 2017. He served as General Manager of Finance and Corporate Development of Telefonica, S.A. He was appointed to this post on September 5, 2011. He joined the Company in 1997 as Group Controller, moving on to become CFO of Telefonica Internacional, where he served the Telebras privatisation team. In 2000, he was appointed Group Head of Corporate Development. In this position, he executed the acquisitions of O2 plc, Brasilcel/Vivo, Telco SpA and Cesky Telecom, as well as the divestitures of Airwave and TPI. From 2010, he also oversaw the Affiliates group, comprising Atento, T Gestiona and T Contenidos. Prior to joining the Company, he held positions at Citigroup, McKinsey&Co, Ferrovial and Planeta. In addition, he is Member of the Boards of Directors of Telco SpA, Atento, T Contenidos, Digital+ and Telefonica O2 Czech. He previously was Member of the Boards of Directors of BBVA, Endemol, CTC Chile and Terra Lycos, and the Advisory Board of Macquarie MEIF funds. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Columbia University in New York.

Jose Maria Abril Perez Mr. Jose Maria Abril Perez serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telefonica, S.A. since December 14, 2011. He joined the Company's Board on July 25, 2007. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company, as well as Member of the Company's International Affairs Committee and Member of the Innovation Committee. In 2002, he became Managing Director of Wholesale and Investment Banking Division and Member of the Executive Committee of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. He serves as Director of Advancell SA. From 1975 to 1982 he served as Financial Manager of Sociedad Anonima de Alimentacion (SAAL). Since then, and until he joined Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Group, he became Financial Manager of Sancel-Scott Iberica. In 1985 he was appointed Managing Director of Investment Corporative Banking of Banco Bilbao. From January to April 1993, he served as Executive Coordinator of Banco Espanol de Credito SA. In 1998, he became General Manager of the Industrial Group. In 1999, he became Member of the Executive Committee of the BBVA Group. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Repsol, Iberia and Corporacion IBV. Until July 2007, he was Vice President of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles, Holding Company of Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Deusto and he had been Professor of the same university for a period of nine years.

Isidro Faine Casas Dr. Isidro Faine Casas serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telefonica, S.A. since 2000. He joined the Company's Board on January 26, 1994 as Director. He also acts as Chairman of Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa), Criteria CaixaCorp SA, and Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros. In addition, he serves as Vice Chairman of Abertis Infraestructuras SA and Second Vice Chairman of Repsol YPF SA. He is also Director of Banco Portugues de Investimento SA (BPI), Hisusa, Holding de Infraestructuras y Servicios Urbanos SA, Grupo Financiero INBURSA and Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia. For over 40 years, he has developed his professional career working for several companies in different sectors of the economy, as well as financial institutions, such as Banco Atlantico (1964), Banco de Asuncion, Paraguay (1969), Banco Riva y Garcia (1973), Banca Jover (1974), and Banco Union SA (1978). He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Navarra, a Diploma in Senior Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and a degree in Business Administration from the Harvard University. He is Financial Analyst and Academic at the Real Academy of the Finance and Economic Science.

Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano Ms. Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano serves as Director of Finance and Control of Telefonica, S.A. since July 25, 2017. She joined Telefónica’s Executive Committee in March 2014, where she also assumed the responsibility for the Simplification Office. She began her career in the Telefónica Group in 1999 as Director of the Control Department in Terra Networks S.A. She started her professional career at Goldman Sachs International in the European Investment Banking Division. She holds a degree in Economics and Business studies, both from Universidad de Deusto and a Masters of Business Administration degree in International Business from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration.

Ramiro Sanchez de Lerin Garcia-Ovies Mr. Ramiro Sanchez de Lerin Garcia-Ovies serves as Legal Counsel, General Secretary, Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Telefonica, S.A. since September 28, 2005. He began his professional career at Arthur Andersen, first working for its Audit Department and later for its Tax Department. In 1982, he became State Attorney and started working for the Treasury Internal Revenue in Madrid (Delegacion de Hacienda de Madrid). Afterwards, he was assigned to the State Secretariat for the European Communities and, later, to the Foreign Affairs Ministry. In addition, he has been General Secretary and Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Elosua SA, Tabacalera SA, Altadis SA and Xfera Moviles SA. Moreover, he was Professor of ICADE, Instituto de Empresa and Escuela de Hacienda Publica.

Maria Garcia-Legaz Ms. Maria Garcia-Legaz serves as Chief of Staff of Telefonica S.A. She was previously Head of Telefónica S.A. Investor Relations (2008-2012), Chief of Staff for the General Director of Telefónica España, and Head of Telefónica Móviles Investor Relations from the moment the company was listed (2000-2006). Under her direction, Telefónica’s Investor Relations team was recognised with several awards at a European and Spanish level. In 2009, the Institutional Investor Magazine recognised her work as the best IR Professional in the European telco sector with Investor Relations Magazine awarded her as the best Investor Relations Officer in Spain in 2008.

Guillermo Ansaldo Lutz Mr. Guillermo Ansaldo Lutz serves Chief Global Resources Officer of Telefonica, S.A. Previously, between December 2007 to September 2011, he acted as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Telefonica Espana Division of the Company. From 1989 to 2000, he worked at McKinsey & Company. From 1989 to 1993, he was based in Madrid, Spain. In 1993 he returned to Argentina, and two years later he was elected Partner of McKinsey & Company. During his career at McKinsey, he focused on financial institutions and the telecommunications sector. From 2000 to 2004, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Telefonica de Argentina SA. In April 2005 he was appointed CEO of Telefónica de España, subsidiary of the fixed telephony business of Telefónica España, position from where he has contributed to the development of Broadband and Imagenio in Spain. In December 2007, he became General Manager of Telefonica Espana. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Dartmouth College and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Francisco de Bergia Gonzalez Mr. Francisco de Bergia Gonzalez serves as Assistant to the Chairman of Telefonica S.A. He began his career at Grupo Meliá as General Manager of Club Meliá and Deputy Financial Officer of Hoteles Meliá, after which he held a number of positions, including Vice-President of Marketing for DEFEX (Official Export Agency for Defense Material), Partner General Manager of Apax Partners, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Cabitel (Grupo Telefónica), Head of Institutional Relations for Telefónica de España, and as a director of Antena 3 Television and Cabitel. In June 1999, he was appointed Executive Vice-Chairman of Fundación Telefónica, as well as a director of Amper. In October 2000, he was appointed Assistant General Manager to our Chairman by our Board of Directors. He holds a graduate Law degree from the University Autonoma de Madrid.

Carlos Lopez Blanco Mr. Carlos Lopez Blanco serves as Director of Public Affairs and Regulation of Telefonica, S.A. In July 2007, he joined the Company. He acted as Director of the International Office and in November 2012, he was appointed Global Head, Public and Corporate Affairs and from March 2014 has been appointed Global Head, Public and Regulatory Affairs. From 1984 to 1989, he worked as State Lawyer in the Basque Region of Spain and at the Ministries of Education, Justice, Economy and Finance. In 1989, he moved to the private sector, where he was appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors and General Counsel at Construcciones Aeronauticas SA (CASA). In 1992, he was appointed Director of Legal Affairs at IBM Spain and from 1995 to 2001 occupied the position of General Secretary of Airtel, which later became Vodafone Spain. From 2002 to 2004, he held the position of Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society in the Spanish Government. From 2004 to 2007, he was Chairman of ENTER, the Centre for the Analysis of the Information Society and Telecommunications at the Instituto de Empresa Business School. He was Member of the Board of Ericsson Spain and Ydilo Advanced Voice Solutions, as well as Member of the Advisory Board of INDRA. He was also Executive Vice President of the Foundation for Innovation, Bankinter. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Valladolid. He also obtained a Business Executive degree from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE). He is a State Lawyer.

Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Mr. Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho serves as Chief Commercial Digital Officer of Telefonica, S.A. Before that, he acted as Director of Strategies and Partnerships of the Company. He joined the Company in 1999 coinciding with Telefonica’s first operations in Brazil. Since then, he has been responsible for Strategy and Regulatory Affairs for Telefonica Internacional (from 2005 to 2009), and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Regulatory Affairs of Telefonica Brazil (from 1999 to 2005), a period of time when he was also Member of the Executive Committee of various companies of the Telefonica Group in Brazil. He began his professional career in the Brazilian Steel Works sector working for the Group ARBED (former Arcelor) between 1986 and 1994. he was Director of Strategy and Alliances for Telefonica Group, which also required his participation in the Telefonica Executive Committee and presence on the boards of several Telefonica companies. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Mr. Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho serves as Lead Director, Independent Director of Telefonica, S.A. since December 19, 2007. Moreover, he also acts as Member of the Company's Regulation Committee and Member of the International Affairs Committee. On May 31, 2013, he was appointed Member of the Company's Service Quality and Customer Service Committee. He has served as Chairman of Atento Inversiones y Teleservicios SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Internacional SAU, Telefonica de Argentina SA and Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo SA. From July 2006, he has been Member of the Executive Committee of the Chambers Board (Consejo Superior de Camaras). From 2004 to 2007, he was Chairman of MERCASA. From 1996 to 2004, he acted as Manager of Corporate Strategy of the Panrico Donuts Group. From 1993 to 1996, he served as General Manager of Internal Trade of the Ministry of Tourism and Commerce. From 1990 to 1993, he was Secretary of the Board of Union de Consumidores de Espana (UCE) and Chief Executive Officer of the Magazine Revista Ciudadano. From 1984 to 1993, he was Secretary General of the Socialism Youth and Member of the Executive Council of PSOE. He also held the following posts and responsibilities: Director of the Tunnel of Cadi (2004-2006), Chairman of Patronal Pan y Bolleria Marca (COE) (2003-2004), Director of Mutua de Accidentes de Zaragoza (MAZ) (1998-2004), Director of the Panrico Group (1998-2004), Chairman of Observatorio de la Distribucion Comercial del Ministerio de Comercio y Turismo (1994-1996), Member of the Economic and Social Board and its permanent Commission (1991-1993 and 1996-2000), and Director of Tabacalera SA (1993-1996). He graduated in Publicity and Information and studied Law. In addition, he holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Maria Eva Castillo Sanz Ms. Maria Eva Castillo Sanz serves as Director of Telefonica, S.A. since February 2014. She served as Chairman of Telefonica Europa since September 17, 2012 till February 2014. She joined the Company’s Board of Directors of Telefonica SA on January 23, 2008 and was appointed as President of Telefonica Europa on September 17, 2012. She is Member of the Company's Regulation, Strategy Committees, as well as Member of the Service Quality and Customer Service Committee. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Telefonica O2 Czech Republic. Until December 2009, she headed the Global Wealth Management business operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Merrill Lynch Bank (Suisse) and the International Trust and Wealth Structuring business. She is Member of the Merrill Lynch EMEA Executive Committee and the Global Wealth Management Executive and Operating Committees. Prior to that, she served as Head of Global Markets & Investment Banking in Iberia, as well as President of Merrill Lynch in Spain, serving previously as Chief Operating Officer for EMEA Equity Markets. She joined Merrill Lynch in 1997 as Head of Equity Markets for Spain and Portugal. In 1999, she was promoted to Country Manager for Spain and Portugal and in 2000 she became Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana. Before joining Merrill Lynch, she worked for Goldman Sachs International in London for a period of five years in the International Equities Department. Prior to that, she worked for five years at the Spanish broker Beta Capital. She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Business and Law, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Antonio Massanell Lavilla Mr. Antonio Massanell Lavilla serves as Director of Telefonica, S.A. since April 21, 1995. He also serves as Chairman of the Company's Service Quality and Customer Service Committee, Member of the Innovation Committee, Member of the Audit and Control Committee and Member of the Human Resources and Corporate Reputation and Responsibility Committee. On May 31, 2013, he was appointed Member of the Company's Member International Affairs Committee. He has acted as Executive Deputy General Manager of Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa) since 1999. He has also been Chairman of Port Aventura SA, as well as of Barcelona Digital Centre Tecnologic (formerly Fundacion Barcelona Digital), as well as Member of the Boards of Directors of Boursorama SA, Mediterranea Beach & Golf Resort SL, e-la Caixa SA, Caixa Capital Risc SGECR SA and Serveis Informatics la Caixa SA (SILK). In 1971, he joined Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona, (La Caixa) where he developed several posts. In 1990 he was appointed Assistant Manager and Secretary of the Direction Committee. During his career, he has served as Director of Sociedad Espanola de Medios de Pago (1990-1992), Chairman of the Governing Body of Sistema 6000 of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (1992-1994), Chairman, Director of Visa Espana (1995-1998), Director of Autema (Autopista Terrasa-Maneresa SACGC) (1991-2003), Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial (1992- 2003), Director of Baqueira Beret (1998-2006) and Director of Occidental Hotels Management BV (2003-2007). He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona.

Ignacio Moreno Martinez Mr. Ignacio Moreno Martinez serves as Director of Telefonica, S.A. since December 14, 2011. On May 31, 2013, he was appointed as Member of the Company's Regulation Committee, Audit and Control Committee, as well as Service Quality and Customer Service Committee. He also acts as Chairman of Regulatory and Institutional Affairs Committee of the company. In the past, he worked at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA serving as General Director of the Presitent's Office. He also worked at Banco Santander de Negocios and served as Director of Corporate Banking and Private Equity of Mercapital. In addition, he was Deputy General Director of Corporate Banking and Insitutional Banking of Corporacion Bancaria de Espana SA, Chief Executive Officer of Desarrollo Urbanistico Chamartub SA and President of Argentaria Bolsa Sociedad de Valores, as well as he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Vista Capital Expansion SA SGECR - Private Equity. Currently, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of N+1 PRIVATE EQUITY. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economics from Euskal Herriko Unibertsitateko and a Masters degree in Marketing and Commercial Management, both from Instituto de Empresa, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Wang Xiaochu Mr. Wang Xiaochu serves as Director of Telefonica, S.A. since September 30, 2015. He also acted as Deputy Director General and Director General of the Hangzhou Telecommunications Bureau in Zhejiang province; Director General of the Tianjin Posts and Telecommunications Administration; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited; Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation; an Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Telecom Corporation Limited; President and Chairman of China Telecommunications Corporation; and Chairman and a Non-executive Director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Business Administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2005.

Juan Ignacio Cirac Sasturain Mr. Juan Ignacio Cirac Sasturain serves as Independent Director of Telefonica S.A. since May 12, 2016. He holds a degree in Theoretical Physics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Physics from the same university.

Jose Javier Echenique Landiribar Mr. Jose Javier Echenique Landiribar serves as Independent Director of Telefonica S.A. since May 12, 2016. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad del Pais Vasco.

Peter Erskine Mr. Peter Erskine serves as Independent Director of Telefonica, S.A. since 2014. Until December 31, 2007, he served as Executive Member of the Company's Board. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Innovation Committee and Chairman of the Strategy Committee. He has acted as Director of Telefonica Europe Plc, Chairman of Ladbrokes Plc and Member of the Advisory Board of Henley Management Centre. He began his professional career in the field of Marketing and Trade Mark Management at Polycell and Colgate Palmolive. He worked for several years at the Mars Group, being appointed European Vice Chairman of Mars Electronics. In 1990, he was appointed Vice Chairman of Marketing and Sales of Unitel. From 1993 to 1998, he held a number of senior positions, including Director of BT Mobile and President and Chief Executive Officer of Concert. In 1998, he became Managing Director of BT Cellnet. Subsequently, in 2001, he was named Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of O2 Plc (currently Telefonica Europe Plc.). From July 2006 until December 2007, he acted as General Manager of Telefonica Europe of Telefonica SA. In 2008, he joined the Telecom Advisory Boards of Apax Partners and MacQuarie European Infrastructure Fund and was Member of the Strategy Advisory Board of Henley Management Centre. In January 2009, he joined the Board of Directors of Ladbrokes PLC as Non-Executive Officer. He obtained a degree in Psychology from the University of Liverpool in 1973.

Luiz Fernando Furlan Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan serves as Independent Director of Telefonica, S.A. since January 23, 2008. He also acts as Member of the Company's International Affairs Committee. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brasil Foods SA and Amazonas Sustainability Foundation. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Internacional SAU, Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo SA, Redecard SA and Amil Participacoes SA. In addition, he acts as Member of the Advisory/Consultive Board of Panasonic (Japan) and McLarty & Associates (USA). He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade of the Govern of Brazil from 2003 of to 2007. Previously, he was Member of the Board of Directors of several other companies in Brazil and abroad, including Sadia SA, Embraco SA (Brasmotor Group, Brazil), Panamco (Pan American Beverages Inc USA) and Telefonica SA (Spain). He also served as Member of the Consulting Board of IBM in Latin America and ABN Amro Bank in Brazil, as well as President of ABEF (Brazilian Chicken Exporters Association), ABRASCA (Brazilian Association of Public Owned Companies) and MEBF (Mercosur European Union Business Forum). In addition, he acted as Vice President of Sao Paulo Entrepreneurs Association (FIESP). He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Santana University, with a specialization in Financial Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Sabina Fluxa Thienemann Ms. Sabina Fluxa Thienemann serves as Independent Director of Telefonica, S.A. since April 4, 2016. She is also Member of the Board of Directors at Dragados SA and Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos SL. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Management, both from Universitat Ramon Llull and a Masters of Business Administration degree from ESADE.

Carmen Garcia de Andres Ms. Carmen Garcia de Andres serves as Independent Director of Telefonica S.A. since May 4, 2017. She also acts as Member of Service Quality Committee of the company.