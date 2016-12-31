TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)

Name Description

Rolf Elgeti Mr. Rolf Elgeti has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG since November 28, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at the Company from July 1, 2009 to October 31, 2014. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from October 17, 2008 and joined the Management Board with effect from June 1, 2009. Between October 17, 2008 and May 30, 2009. Mr. Elgeti served as Member of the Supervisory Board at TAG Immobilien AG. Mr. Elgeti worked for a number of banks in London (including ABN Amro and Commerzbank) as an analyst and equities strategist. After working in this area for several years, he established the real estate investment company Elgeti Ashdown Advisers Ltd. Since October 8, 2010 until November 30, 2011 he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at FranconoWest AG. He served as Chairman of the Board at AGP AG Allgemeine Gewerbebau- und Projektentwicklung Aktiengesellscvhaft until September 2, 2011. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fair Value REIT AG, 1801 Deutsche Leibrente AG and as Member of the Supervisory Board of Social Commerce SE, among others. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Universitaet Mannheim as well as ESSEC Business School in 1999.

Lothar Lanz Mr. Lothar Lanz has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG since November 28, 2014. Previously, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from June 13, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He sits on the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer AG, Zalando SE (Chairman), Home24 AG (Chairman) and Bauwert AG (Chairman), among others.

Martin Thiel Mr. Martin Thiel has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of TAG Immobilien AG since April 1, 2014. Mr. Thiel has been an public auditor and tax advisor for over ten years among others for TAG Immobilien AG. Therefore he has knowledge and overview of the financial sector and the structure inside the company. After studying business administration in Regensburg, Mr. Thiel has been passing the US public auditor's exam CPA (certified public accountant) in Chicago as well as a CVA (Certified Valuation Analyst) in the field of company valuation.

Claudia Hoyer Ms. Claudia Hoyer has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at TAG Immobilien AG since July 1, 2012. Prior to this role, she sat on the Management Board of DKB Immobilien AG since July 2010. She is a business graduate and has spent over ten years in positions at Deutsche Kreditbank AG, with a focus on real estate. In March 2014 Ms. Hoyer was appointed to the Supervisory Board of CRE (Colonia Real Estate AG).

Harboe Vaagt Dr. Harboe Vaagt has been Chief Legal Officer and Member of the Management Board at TAG Immobilien AG since April 1, 2011. He holds a doctorate in law. Dr. Vaagt served at Grasmus Holdings B.V. He has also acted as Chairman at Colonia Real Estate AG.

Hans-Juergen Ahlbrecht Dr. Hans-Juergen Ahlbrecht has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG since June 13, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is former Chief Executive Officer of DaimlerChrysler Immobilien (DCI) GmbH (now operating as Daimler Real Estate GmbH, Berlin and its spin off AMPP Asset Management GmbH). He is an Engineer.

Harald Kintzel Mr. Harald Kintzel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TAG Immobilien AG since May 1, 2015. He is in-house counsel in the legal department of TAG Immobilien AG, Berlin. He is also a Lawyer.

Marco Schellenberg Mr. Marco Schellenberg has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at TAG Immobilien AG since May 1, 2015. He works for the Asset Management Department of TAG Immobilien AG in Gera.