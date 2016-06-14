Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)

Name Description

Charles Wigoder The Honourable Charles Wigoder is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Telecom Plus PLC. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG in 1984 and he was subsequently employed by Kleinwort Securities as an investment analyst in the media and communication sectors. Between 1985 and 1988, he was head of corporate finance and development at Carlton Communications PLC and then Quadrant Group PLC. In March 1988 he left Quadrant Group to set up The Peoples Phone Company PLC, which was subsequently purchased by Vodafone in December 1996. He joined the Company in February 1998.

Andrew Lindsay Mr. Andrew Lindsay, MBE, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Telecom Plus PLC. Lindsay joined the Company in April 2007 and was appointed to the Board in November 2008. Before joining Telecom Plus, Andrew was Managing Director of Ryness, an electrical retail chain based in London in which he previously held a significant equity stake after performing a Management Buyout in 2006. Prior to buying Ryness, he spent 3 years as an analyst in the UK Mergers & Acquisitions team at Goldman Sachs. Andrew rowed for Great Britain at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, where he won a Gold medal.

Julian Schild Mr. Julian D. Schild is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Telecom Plus PLC. Schild is qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1986. He joined Huntleigh Technology PLC in 1987 and was promoted to Group Finance Director that year, and to Chairman in 2003. Julian was Chairman of the Association of British Healthcare Industries from 2006 to 2007. Following the sale of Huntleigh in 2007, he set up a company investing in start-ups. Julian actively supports many charitable activities. He is a Director of the Hospital of St. John & Elizabeth in London and is an Advisory Fellow of Pembroke College, Oxford. Julian joined the Company in May 2010 as an independent non-executive director and meets the test of independence under section B .1.1 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Nick Schoenfeld Mr. Nick Schoenfeld is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in January 2015 as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2006, Nick was Group Finance Director of Hanover Acceptances, a substantial diversified private company with holdings in the food manufacturing, real estate, and agribusiness sectors. He was previously employed at Kingfisher plc, where he was responsible for the group’s financial planning and analysis functions. Prior to this, he held senior strategic and development roles within Castorama and the Walt Disney Company, having started his career as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. Nick also has an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

David Baxter Mr. David Baxter, ACA, is Company Secretary of Telecom Plus PLC. He joined in Telecom plus from Rothschild, a London-based investment bank, as Head of Finance in June 2009. David started his career at KPMG where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2000.

Andrew Blowers Mr. Andrew Blowers is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a non-executive Director of AA PLC, the UK’s leading provider of roadside assistance, and of CETA Insurance Limited a specialist online insurance provider. His career spans over 25 years in the UK financial services industry. He was the founder and CEO of Swiftcover.com and Chairman of IIC NV from 2004 to 2009 and an executive director of Churchill Insurance before this. Andrew joined the Company in November 2016 as an independent non-executive director and meets the test of independence under section B.1.1 of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Beatrice Hollond Ms. Beatrice M. H. Hollond is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Beatrice is a member of the Board of Brown Advisory, a non-executive director of M&G Limited, a non-executive director at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust, Chairman at Millbank Investment Managers, Chairman at Keystone Investment Trust and non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust. She spent 16 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management in Global Fixed Income and began her career as an equity analyst at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management.