Treatt PLC (TET.L)

Name Description

Tim Jones Mr. Tim Jones is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Treatt PLC. He has joined the Board in February 2012, and is CEO and Secretary of Allia. He is also Non-Executive Director and Trustee of SkillsBridge, a community support organisation. Tim’s 35-year career spans financial services, SME start-ups and social entrepreneurship. He has worked across the US, Middle East and Europe, with posts including Head of Marketing at Royal Insurance and European Managing Director at Direct Marketing Corporation. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, an Associate Fellow at Saïd Business School and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning.

Daemmon Reeve Mr. Daemmon Reeve is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Treatt PLC. He has extensive industry experience and knowledge, having been employed at R C Treatt & Co Limited, the Group’s UK operating subsidiary, from 1991 to 2010. During this time he gained widespread experience in technical, operational, sales and purchasing disciplines. Daemmon was appointed CEO of Treatt USA in July 2010 and Group CEO in August 2012. Daemmon was recently named Bury Free Press Business Person of the Year as part of the 2014 West Suffolk Business Festival.

Richard Hope Mr. Richard Andrew Hope is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Treatt PLC. He was appointed Finance Director in May 2003. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990 at PWC and was appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 2010. Richard has held senior finance positions in value-added manufacturing businesses for almost twenty years having previously worked as Head of Finance at Hampshire Cosmetics Limited from 1996 until 2003.

Anita Steer Ms. Anita Steer is Company Secretary of Treatt PLC. She was called to the Bar in 1994, is a qualified Chartered Secretary with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and is due to complete a Masters degree in Commercial Law in August 2012.

Anita Haines Ms. Anita Jane Haines serves as Non-Executive Director of Treatt PLC., with effect from February 2014. She joined R.C. Treatt & Co. Limited in January 1988 as Company Secretary and was appointed Human Resources (HR) Manager in September 2000. She was appointed HR Director of the Group in October 2002. She retired as an Executive Director in February 2014 but remains on the Board as a Non-executive Director.

Jeffrey Iliffe Mr. Jeffrey Michel Iliffe serves as Non-Executive Director of Treatt PLC., effective February 25, 2013. He is Chief Financial Officer and Director of Cambridge-based Abcam Plc. He is Chief Financial Officer and Director of Cambridge-based Abcam Plc, an AIM listed global leader in the supply of high quality protein research tools. He has extensive experience of the City, industry and internet-based business. Jeff was a corporate financier at Panmure Gordon & Co. between 1989 and 1996, during which time he advised Treatt, and has held a number of financial positions at companies including Enviros Group Limited and Plethora Solutions plc, an AIM listed company. Prior to joining Abcam in 2007, he was Chief Financial Officer at the eCommerce company St Minver Ltd.

Richard Illek Mr. Richard Illek has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1st June 2016. Richard retired from PepsiCo effective 31 March 2016, following 28 years with the company, during which time he served in various senior roles around the world including Plant Manager, QA Manager and Technical Services Director, culminating in his most recent role as a Senior Director Manufacturing and Formulations.