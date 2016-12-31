Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

Name Description

Gilles Pelisson Mr. Gilles Christian Gerard Pelisson has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 19, 2016. Prior to this, he has served as Director of the Company since October 28, 2015 and Independent Director since February 18, 2009. Gilles Pelisson is graduate of ESSEC and holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, he started his career in 1983 with the Accor group, first in the United States and then in Asia-Pacific. At Accor, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Courtepaille restaurant chain and co-Chairman of the Novotel hotel chain. He was appointed CEO of Euro Disney in 1995 and Chairman and CEO in 1997. He moved to the Suez group in 2000 and then to Bouygues Telecom in June 2001, where he served as CEO before being appointed Chairman and CEO in February 2004. He was appointed CEO of Accor in January 2006, then Chairman and CEO up to January 2011. From 2011 to 2015 he was an independent director of the groups Barriere (hotels and casinos in France), NH Hotels (Spain), Sun Resorts International (Mauritius), Accenture (USA) and TF1, and Senior Advisor to the Jefferies investment bank (London). He is Chairman and director of the TF1 Corporate Foundation, as well as Chairman and founder of the Gerard & Gilles Pelisson Foundation and director of Accenture PLC (USA). He previously was Chairman and director of Monte-Carlo Participations, director of the Lucien Barriere group; director of Sun Resorts International (Mauritius); Senior Advisor of Jefferies Inc. (New York, USA); Director and member of the Global Advisory Board of NH Hotels; Director of BIC (listed company) and Director of the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Inc. (USA).

Philippe Denery Mr. Philippe Denery has served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Procurement and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. He previously was Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Group Strategy Finances and Purchasing, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee. He is responsible for all financial management and accounting activities, audit and internal control, treasury, financial communication, and the procurement function. Philippe Denery is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (“Sciences Po”) and ESSEC business school. He also holds a Masters in private international law, and an MBA from UCLA. Philippe Denery began his career at the French Development Agency, working in management control and audit. In 1988, he became Chief Financial Officer of the airline Air Afrique. He joined the Bouygues group in 1990 as head of financial engineering in the construction branch. In January 1999 he was appointed Corporate Secretary of Saur International, and in 2002 returned to Bouygues Construction as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. He then served as Director of Management Control and Planning at Bouygues Telecom until July 2007, when he joined the TF1 group to take up the post of Executive Vice President, Group Finance.

Arnaud Bosom Mr. Arnaud Bosom has served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA (TF1) since February 2016. He has previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Human Resources and Organization, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee since October 2012. Before that, he has been Deputy CEO Strategy, Organization and Marketing, Member of Management Committee since January 2010. He started his career with the TV channel France 3 in 1984, where he worked as an IT project manager in the administrative and financial division. When the cultural channel La Sept was established in 1987, he was appointed head of IT systems and logistical services. When Franco-German channel Arte was created in Strasbourg in 1991 he was appointed director of programming. He set up a team to manage the channel's artistic design, as well as its short programs. Mr Bosom jointed TF1 in 1995 as Director of Production and Operations. Three years later he was appointed Technical Director. In September 2003, he was promoted to Director of Technology and Internal Resources at TF1 SA. In this position he managed broadcasting innovation, the technical teams in charge of news and sports programming, as well as broadcasting on all networks. He was in charge of information systems, corporate affairs and security. With the launch of digital terrestrial television in France, he was appointed Chairman of SMR6, the multiplex for the TF1 Group's channels. He also held several directorships in the TF1 Group and Bouygues subsidiaries. In January 2007, he was appointed Chairman of e-TF1 and Director of New Media in addition to heading TF1's video sharing website WATtv. He was in charge of Internet, mobile phone and interactivity developments. Mr. Bosom holds a Master degree in IT and telecomputing.

Ara Aprikian Mr. Ara Aprikian has served as Executive Vice President, Content and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. He is responsible for all television programs, acquisitions, production and broadcasting. The objective of this business line is to encourage the creation of new content, and the distribution of that content on the Group’s TV channels and the MYTF1 platform, and across all digital media. Ara Aprikian is a graduate of ENSAE (the French National School of Statistics and Business Administration) and of the Politics, Economics and Social Sciences faculty at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (“Sciences Po”). He began his career in 1990 as a research officer at Horizon Media, a media buying agency. He moved to Mediametrie in 1993, where he continued to work in research. It was in 1995 that Ara Aprikian joined the TF1 group in the Marketing department, initially as a research officer before being promoted in 1998 to Deputy Director of Marketing and Program Planning. Three years later he took over responsibility for Gameshows and Reality TV, before becoming Director of Gameshows, Variety and Entertainment in 2003. In 2005, he moved to the pay-TV group Canal+, where he headed up the Entertainment unit before launching the Group’s D8 and D17 freeview channels in October 2012. He then became Executive Vice President of the Canal+ group with responsibility for freeview operations (D8, D17 and itele), and Chairman of D8 and D17. In September 2015, he founded Massoco, an audiovisual strategy consultancy. In October 2015, the TF1 group commissioned Ara Aprikian to carry out a consultancy assignment on the editorial positioning of the Group’s free-to-air channels.

Catherine Nayl Ms. Catherine Nayl has served as Executive Vice President, News and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA (TF1) since March 2010. She has previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Group News and Information, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee at the Company since March 2010. Winner of the 1984 Jean d’Arcy journalism prize, Ms. Nayl worked for TF1 as a freelance journalist in the general news department until 1987 while anchoring the 11 p.m. newscast and "Une Premiere" during the summer. In 1989 she was appointed Deputy Head of the Investigation and Reporting Assignment Department, and in 1992 became special correspondent and head of that department. In 1993 she presented a new current affairs program, "A la Une", and in 1995 was named Deputy Chief Editor of the investigation and reporting assignment department and Head of News and Information for the 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. newscasts in 1997. She was the weekend newscaster in July and August 1998. In September 1999 Ms. Nayl was appointed Chief Editor for Jean-Pierre Pernaut's 1 p.m. newscast before becoming Reporting Assignment Director in November 2002. She was appointed Director of TF1's editorial staff in June 2008 and then Head of Newscasting at TF1 in September 2008. In January 2010 she was appointed Acting Director of News for the TF1 Group. She holds a degree in history and a graduate diploma from CELSA journalism school.

Regis Ravanas Mr. Regis Ravanas has served as Executive Vice President, Advertizing & Diversification and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA (TF1) since February 2016. He has previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Diversification, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee and Chairman of TF1 Entreprises, Teleshopping, TF1 Digital and TF1 Video since 2011. Mr. Ravanas began his career as a journalist before joining Warner Music and then Polygram Music (now Universal Music) as Product Manager. In 1995 he joined M6 to head the new networks belonging to the group's diversification subsidiary, M6 Interactions. He became deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and set up the publications divisions with the subsidiaries M6 Editions and M6 Evenements, which he chaired, in addition to the M6 Group record label. He also headed up the group's licensing business, M6music.fr. In 2000 Mr. Ravanas was appointed CEO of M6 Interactions. He joined the M6 TV channel in 2003 as Deputy CEO in charge of programs, running the units responsible for news magazines, entertainment, music, game shows, reality shows, youth programs and short programs. He was also in charge of broadcasting and programming for the channel. At the same time he was Chairman of Studio 89, the M6 production subsidiary, and Production Director, Director of Programming Administration and Production Resources for M6. He left M6 in 2008 to become a producer, staging “Cinderella” at the Mogador Theatre and producing Florence Foresti at the Palais des Sports. He joined TF1 in 2009, was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Diversification, and became Chairman of TF1 Entreprises, Teleshopping, e-TF1 (2010) and TF1 Video (2011). He holds an MBA from HEC business school.

Olivier Abecassis Mr. Olivier Abecassis has served as Vice President, Innovation and Digital and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. He is tasked with the digitalization of the Group and with rolling out its digital strategy. He also oversees the Group’s start-up incubator, which aims to anticipate trends in media use and monetization. All broadcasting and digital technologies are under his responsibility, as are information systems. Olivier Abecassis is a graduate of the French National Institute of Telecommunications. He began his career in 1996 when he was involved in the launch of the French satellite broadcaster TPS. At the end of 1998, he joined TF1 to oversee the analogue-to-digital switchover of the TF1 and LCI channels. He was appointed Director of Engineering and Technical Procurement in 2001. In 2004, he became Director of New Technologies. In 2006, he co-founded and managed the WAT digital content platform and piloted the TF1 group’s web developments, including the acquisition of an equity stake in Overblog, the leading French blog platform. In 2008, he became Executive Vice President of e-TF1, the Group’s online business, with responsibility for the web/mobile offering and for marketing and implementing the transformation of the TF1.fr portal. He became Chief Executive Officer of e-TF1 in 2010. He subsequently launched MYTF1, organizing its makeover in May 2015. Since 2010, he has also been a member of the Management Committee of Teads, formed out of the merger of Overblog with Wikio, eBuzzing, BeeAd and Teads. In 2014, in addition to his operational responsibilities at e-TF1, he was given responsibility for Open Innovation, a transverse department within the TF1 group.

Christine Bellin Ms. Christine Bellin has served as Vice President, Strategy, Development and Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. She is in charge of strategic thinking and planning, external growth opportunities, and overseeing delivery of the Group’s transformation plan. Christine Bellin is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (“Sciences Po”) and HEC business school. She began her career in 2002 in a consulting firm specializing in organization and change management. In 2004, she joined the Financing Department at Bouygues Telecom. In 2006, she was appointed Chief Financial Officer at Eurosport’s London subsidiary. Christine Bellin joined the TF1 group in 2008 as Financial Communication and Investor Relations Director. She then took on additional responsibilities, for Financing and Treasury (in 2012) and Corporate Social Responsibility (in 2013).

Frederic Ivernel Mr. Frederic Ivernel has served as Vice President, Communication and Brands and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. He had been Director of External Communication and Marketing and Member of the Management Committee of from October 2012 till February 2016. He joined Bouygues Travaux Publics in 1989 as Head of Human Resources. He came to Television Francaise 1 SA in 1992 as Head of Employee Affairs, subsequently serving as Director of Human Resources at TF1 Publicite, then Director of Human Resources and Internal Communications at Television Francaise 1 SA. In January 2008 he was appointed Director of Human Resources Development at the TF1 Group. In September 2008 he was appointed Chairman of TF1 Institut, a subsidiary specialized in consulting and training on image-based communication. In September 2008 Mr. Ivernel was appointed Group Director of External Communications. He holds a postgraduate degree in Human Resources from the ISFOGEP Personnel Management Institute (part of the ESSEC Business School group) and an Executive Specialized Masters in Strategic Business Unit Management from the HEC Business School.

Jean-Michel Counillon Mr. Jean-Michel Counillon has served as Corporate Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 2016. He has previously been Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee, General Counsel since 2014. Until 2014, he served as General Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Management Committee. He began his career with Ateliers et Chantiers de Marseille Provence in 1981. From 1983 to 1987 he was head of legal affairs for Radio Monte Carlo. He was appointed Director of Legal Affairs at the Company in August 1987, and in September 1999 became General Counsel for the Company while keeping his position as head of legal affairs. He holds a Masters (DESS) in business law, a higher degree (DJCE) in corporate law, and a doctorate from the CPA business school run by the Paris Chamber of Commerce.

Martin Bouygues Mr. Martin Bouygues has been Director of Television Francaise 1 SA since September 1, 1987. He is also Chairman of the Company’s Selection Committee. Martin Bouygues joined the Bouygues group in 1974 as works supervisor. In 1978 he founded Maison Bouygues, a company specializing in the sale of catalogue single-family homes. A director of Bouygues since 1982, Martin Bouygues was appointed Vice- Chairman in 1987. In September 1989 he succeeded Francis Bouygues as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues. Under his direction, the Group pursued its development in construction and communications (TF1), and launched Bouygues Telecom in 1996. In 2006 Bouygues acquired a stake in Alstom. He is Chairman of SCDM; Permanent representative of SCDM; Chairman of Actiby and SCDM Participations; member of the Board of Directors of Francis Bouygues Corporate Foundation. He is member of the Board of the Skolkovo Foundation (Russia).

Olivier Bouygues Mr. Olivier Bouygues has served as Director at Television Francaise 1 SA since April 12, 2005. Olivier Bouygues, a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole (ENSPM), joined the Bouygues group in 1974. He began his career in the group’s Civil Works branch. From 1983 to 1988 at Bouygues Offshore, he was director of Boscam, a Cameroon subsidiary, then director of the France Works and Special Projects Division. From 1988 to 1992 he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maison Bouygues. In 1992 he became Group Executive Vice President of Utilities Management, which grouped the international and French activities of Saur. Olivier Bouygues has been a director of Bouygues since 1984. In 2002 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues. He is Chief Executive Officer of SCDM; director of Alstom (listed company), Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Telecom and Colas (listed company); director of Bouygues Immobilier; Chairman of Sagri-E and Sagri-F. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bouygues Europe (Belgium); director of SCDM Energy Limited (United Kingdom); Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seci (Cote d’Ivoire).

Fanny Chabirand Ms. Fanny Chabirand has been Director - Staff Representative of Television Francaise 1 SA since March 13, 2012. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee. She has been Commercial Assistant on the TF1 Works Council since January 1, 2007. She holds a Master’s degree in Tourism Science and Technology.

Sophie Leveaux Talamoni Ms. Sophie Leveaux Talamoni has served as Director - Staff Representative at Television Francaise 1 SA since April 3, 2014. She is also a Member of the Ethics and CSR Committee. Sophie Leveaux Talamoni has been TF1’s Artistic Director of Acquisitions and international development manager since July 2008. She joined the Acquisitions Department of the TF1 group in 1993 and was appointed Artistic Manager in 1995. Over time, her responsibilities have come to include all Group Acquisitions Department activities.

Philippe Marien Mr. Philippe Marien has been Director - Permanent Representative of Bouygues on the Board of Directors at Television Francaise 1 SA since February 20, 2008. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Philippe Marien, a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), joined the Group in 1980 as international finance manager. He was special advisor in 1984 for the takeover of the AMREP oil services group before being appointed CFO of Technigaz, a liquefied gas engineering contractor, in 1985. In 1986 he joined the Group’s Finance Division to take responsibility for the financial aspects of the takeover of Screg. He was successively Finance and Treasury Director of Screg in 1987 and Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues Offshore in 1991. He was appointed Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration of Bouygues Offshore in 1998, before moving to Bouygues Bâtiment in 2000 as General Counsel. In March 2003 Philippe Marien became General Counsel of the Saur group, Bouygues’ water treatment subsidiary. He managed the sale of Saur by Bouygues to PAI Partners, then by PAI Partners to a new group of shareholders led by Caisse des Depots et Consignations. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Bouygues group in September 2007. In February 2009 Philippe Marien was appointed Chairman of Bouygues Telecom’s Board of Directors, a role he held until April 2013. His responsibilities within the Bouygues group increased and in 2015 he became Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer in charge of Group information systems and innovation, then in 2016 he became head of Group Human Resources. He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues on August 30, 2016. He is Chief Executive Director of SCDM; director of Bouygues Telecom; Permanent representative of Bouygues on the Board of Directors of Alstom (listed company), Bouygues Construction, Colas and C2S; permanent representative of Bouygues, director of Bouygues Immobilier.

Olivier Roussat Mr. Olivier Roussat has been Director of Television Francaise 1 SA since April 18, 2013. He was previously Director, Representative of Societe Francaise de Participation et de Gestion (SFPG) on the Board of Directors of Television Francaise 1 SA from April 9, 2009 till April 18, 2013. He is on the Company's Selection Committee. A graduate of the French Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA) in Lyon, Olivier Roussat began his career in 1988 at IBM, where he held various positions in data network services, service delivery, and pre-sales. In 1995 he joined Bouygues Telecom to set up the network management centre and network processes. He then became head of network operations and telecoms and IT service delivery. In May 2003 he was appointed network manager and became a member of the General Management Committee of Bouygues Telecom. In January 2007 Olivier Roussat took charge of the performance and technology unit which combines Bouygues Telecom’s cross-functional technical and IT departments, including networks, information systems, process engineering, purchasing, corporate services and property development. He was also given responsibility for the headquarters and technical centre. Appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom in February 2007, then Chief Executive Officer in November 2007, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer of Bouygues Telecom in May 2013. On August 30, 2016 he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues.

Laurence Danon Ms. Laurence M. Danon has served as Independent Director of Television Francaise 1 SA since July 22, 2010. She is Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. A graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm) and of the Corps des Mines, Laurence Danon holds a teaching qualification in physics and a post-graduate diploma in organic chemistry. She began her career in 1984 at the French Ministry of Industry as head of the Industrial Development Division working in industry and research for the Picardy region. In 1987 she joined the Hydrocarbons Division of the Ministry of Industry, as head of the Exploration-Production Department. In 1989 she joined the Elf group, where she had commercial responsibilities within the Polymers Division. In 1991 she became director of the Industrial Specialties Division, and in 1994 director of the Global Division of Functional Polymers. In 1996 she became CEO of Ato Findley Adhesives, which became Bostik following the merger with Total in 1999. Bostik is world No. 2 in adhesives. In 2001 she was appointed Chairwoman and CEO of Printemps. Following the successful sale of Printemps in October 2006, she left her job in February 2007. Laurence Danon then joined Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance in 2007, as member of the Executive Committee, and then became Chairwoman of the Executive Committee until December 2012.Laurence Danon also chaired the “Prospectives” (outlook) commission of the MEDEF from 2005 to 2013. In 2013 and 2014, she was Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the investment bank Leonardo & Co. (renamed as Natixis Partners since its sale to Natixis in June 2015). From 2006 to 2015, she was a director of Diageo Plc (UK). In 2015 she joined her family firm Cordial Investment & Consulting Ltd as a director. She is also a director of Amundi and a member of the Academie des Technologies.

Pascaline de Dreuzy Ms. Pascaline de Dreuzy has served as Independent Director at Television Francaise 1 SA since April 14, 2016. She is also Member of the Audit Committee. Doctor at Hopitaux de Paris, and holder of an EMBA from HEC and a Company Director Diploma from Sciences-Po-IFA, Pascaline de Dreuzy has been overseeing innovative and pioneering cross-functional projects at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital for more than 25 years. From 2011 to 2013 she was a doctor-manager at strategy consulting firms (ANAP, Arthur Hunt) until she created her own organization: the French Institute for Autonomy and Technology (Institut Autonomie & Technologie) to promote Innovative Technologies among economic stakeholders to ensure the safety and mobility and the early detection of incidents in the daily lives of people who are frail or at risk. She also joined the team for the medico-psycho-social project at SAMU (Ambulance Service) Paris. At the same time she entered the world of business early, as irector of one of the family-owned holding companies controlling the PSA Group. She is extremely committed to corporate governance: following the end of her term of office on the Board of the French Institute of directors she joined the CSR, Integrated Reporting and Risk Appetite expert groups of this governance institute. She was awarded Knight of the Order of the Legion of Honor. She has been Director of Samu Social International since 2014, of the Diaconesses-Croix Saint Simon Hospital Group and the Fondation OEuvre de la Croix Saint Simon since 2007. She has also been Member of the Expert Committee of the Innovation Investment Fund (life sciences, digital and ecotechnologies) at Bpifrance since 2015.

Catherine Dussart Ms. Catherine Dussart has served as Independent Director at Television Francaise 1 SA since April 18, 2013. She is Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Ethics and CSR Committee. After studying management, Catherine Dussart began her career as a press officer and then became a producer. As a producer, she started out with short films, before moving naturally on to feature films and long-format documentaries for the cinema and television with the creation of Les Productions Dussart in 1992 and CDP in 1994. Catherine Dussart is a consultant for the Doha Film Institute (Qatar). She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Franco- Russian Cinema Academy and a member of the Committee on Aid to World Cinema organized by Centre National de la Cinematographie (CNC). She was also a member of the CNC’s Committee on advances on takings then Vice-Chairwoman and a member of the CNC’s Distribution Aid Committee. Her most recent productions include: The Missing Picture by Rithy Panh, which won both the Un Certain Regard award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and the Prix Italia, and was also an Academy Award nominee for best foreign film; In This Land Lay Graves of Mine by Lebanese director Reine Mitri (DIFF Dubai); 9 fingers by F.J. Ossang, winner of the 2014 Rome Eurimages; France Is Our Mother Country by Rithy Panh (Fipa 2015); Chauti Koot (The Fourth Direction) by Gurvinder Singh (India) presented as an official selection at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, Kalo Pothi (The Black Hen) by Min Bahadur Bham (Nepal) which won critics prize at the 2015 Venice Film Festival; The Exile by Rithy Panh presented as an official selection at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival; The Gospel by Pippo Delbono presented as an official selection at the 2016 Venice Film Festival. She is General Manager of Catherine Dussart Production-CDP.