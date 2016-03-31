Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)

Name Description

Michael Lewis Mr. Michael Lewis is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Foschini Group Ltd. Michael has been involved in investment management since 1983, having worked at Ivory & Sime and Lombard Odier. He is Chairman of Oceana Investment Corporation Limited (UK), The Foschini Group Limited (South Africa) and Strandbags Limited (Australia). He is also a partner of Oceana Investment Partners (UK) and a director of Histogenics Corporation (US).

A. Doug Murray Mr. A. Doug Murray is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd. He joined the group in 1985, was appointed to the operating board in 1997 and was appointed as an executive director of The Foschini Group Limited in 2007. Doug’s extensive retail experience includes holding the positions of Managing Director: Pages (subsequently rebranded Exact) and Managing Director: American Swiss Jewellers. He was Retail Director for the group for 10 years prior to his appointment as CEO in January 2008.

Anthony Thunstrom Mr. Anthony Thunstrom is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the group and was appointed to the operating board in 2015. Prior to this, Anthony had 21 years of professional services experience with KPMG where he held various regional and pan-African leadership positions, including those of Chief Operating Officer for KPMG Africa and board member of KPMG South Africa.

Brent Curry Mr. Brent J. Curry is Chief Information Officer - TFG Infotec and TFG Logistics of Foschini Group Ltd. He joined the group in 1988.

S. Baird Mr. S. A. Baird is Group Director – Foschini division of Foschini Group Ltd. Joined the group in 1986.

Donald Gedye Mr. Donald B. Gedye is Group Director – Sports division, TFG Property, TFG Store Development, TFG Marketing & e-commerce of Foschini Group Ltd. He joined the group in 1979.

Manie Maritz Mr. Manie Maritz is Group Director – Markham of Foschini Group Ltd. He joined the group in 2001.

G. Shani Naidoo Ms. G. Shani Naidoo, BSoc.Sc (Hons), MA (Ind. Psych.), is Group Director – Jewellery division, @home division, TFG Human Resources of Foschini Group Ltd. She joined the group in 2005. She holds a Bachelors degree in Social Sciences and a Master of Arts degree (Ind. Psych.).

Darwin Van Rooyen Mr. Darwin van Rooyen has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 23 May 2016. Mr. Van Rooyen is a qualified chartered accountant who has held an executive level finance position in the group for a number of years, and he has the necessary skills and experience to fulfil this function.

Ronnie Stein Mr. Ronnie Stein is Non-Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd. He was previously served as company CFO. He retired from this position at the end of June 2015 after serving 19 years with thwe group. Prior to joining our group, he was an accountant and auditor in public practice. He was a partner at Kessel Feinstein for 15 years. Following his retirement, Ronnie remains on the board in a non-executive capacity.

Fatima Abrahams Prof. Fatima Abrahams is Independent Non-Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd., since 2003. Fatima is a senior part-time professor in industrial psychology at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and a registered industrial psychologist. She was previously Chairperson of the Department of Industrial Psychology and Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences at UWC. She is known for her academic work and has presented papers at international and national conferences. She has also published a number of accredited articles and academic texts (focusing on human resources issues). In addition, she was a non-executive director of Transnet, B2B Africa (Pty) Ltd and Chairperson of Victoria & Alfred Waterfront Holdings. She has served on the audit and risk committees, transformation and remuneration committees of many of the companies she was involved in, and built up sound business experience over the years.

Samuel Abrahams Mr. Samuel Ellis (Sam) Abrahams is Independent Non-Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd., since 1998. Sam is a very experienced director. He was formerly an international partner and South African managing partner of Arthur Andersen. Sam is currently the Chairman of Investec Securities (Pty) Ltd and Chairman of The Victor Daitz Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in South Africa.

Graham Davin Mr. Graham H. Davin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Graham is a chartered accountant and a career banker with extensive international financial and broad business experience. Graham was a director of Investec for 16 years and of Bank Insinger de Beaufort NV, a Dutch private bank. He was responsible for the listing of Investec on the JSE and of Insinger on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. In 2003, Graham led the management buyout of United Trust Bank, a fast-growing UK specialist bank of which he is CEO.

David Friedland Mr. David Friedland is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant with extensive audit experience of a broad range of retail listed companies. He served as international partner at Arthur Andersen from 1990 and was a partner at KPMG from 2002. David was Head of Audit and Risk at KPMG (Cape Town) and was the lead audit partner for several listed companies. In 2013, he retired as a partner at KPMG and was appointed to the boards of Investec Limited and Investec PLC in March 2013, serving as the group audit committee Chairman.

B. Makgabo-Fiskerstrand Ms. B. L .M. Makgabo-Fiskerstrand is Independent Non-Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd., since November 12, 2012. She is founder and executive director of AfricaWorldwide Media and director of Tumi Makgabo Enterprises, focusing on enterprise development in South Africa and across the African continent. In addition, Tumi served for two years as the Vice Chairperson of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council for Women’s Empowerment and as a member of its Council on Africa. In 2008, she was nominated to the World Economic Forum’s Forum of Young Global Leaders, which is a multistakeholder community of exceptional leaders below the age of 40 selected from around the world. She also serves as a non-executive director of South African Tourism and was appointed a member of the Department of Arts and Culture’s reference group for Africa Month in 2015.

Edwin Oblowitz Mr. Edwin Oblowitz is Independent Non-Executive Director of Foschini Group Ltd. He has considerable audit and business advisory experience, having spent 21 years in professional practice, most notably as a senior partner of the Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth offices of Arthur Andersen. In addition, he served as a member of the firm’s worldwide Retail and Distribution Industry Team. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Stonehage Fleming South Africa, which provides multifamily office, wealth management and advisory services to an extensive local and international client base.