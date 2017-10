Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA (TGNC.BA)

Name Description

Daniel Alejandro Ridelener Mr. Daniel Alejandro Ridelener serves as Chief Executive Officer of Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A.

Nestor Raffaeli Mr. Nestor Raffaeli serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee since November 9, 2011. He has worked at Grupo Perez Companc-Servicios Especiales, San Antonio, Andina (Bolivia) and Pecom Energia. He has served as Director of Planning of Petrobras Energia and as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Compania General de Combustibles SA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba.

Jorge Casagrande Mr. Jorge Casagrande is Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Director of Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A. since December 17, 2014. Prior to this, he was Director of the Company since 2012. Previously, he served as Corporate Controller at Perez Companc, Manager of Integration and Participation at Petrobras Energia, and between 2006 and 2009 he was CEO of TGS.

Marcelo Brichetto Mr. Marcelo Brichetto serves as Director of Legal Affairs and Director of Transportadora de Gas del Norte S.A. since 2014.

Guillermo Anibal Canovas Mr. Guillermo Anibal Canovas serves as Sales Manager of Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA. He previously served as Director of Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company.

Jose Montaldo Mr. Jose Montaldo served as Manager of Institutional and Regulatory Affairs of Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA. He previously served as Director of Investor Relations of the Company.