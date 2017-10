Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS2.BA)

Name Description

Jorge Javier Gremes Cordero Mr. Jorge Javier Gremes Cordero serves as Chief Executive Officer, General Director of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since November 15, 2012. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary of Petrobras Argentina SA in Ecuador. Previously, he also worked at Companc SA and then at Petrobras Energia SA as Director of Finance, Exploration and Production in Argentina, as well as Director of Administration and Finance in Ecuador. He has experience in the Energy sector and has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Compania de Inversiones de Energia SA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Gonzalo Castro Olivera Mr. Gonzalo Castro Olivera serves as Chief Financial Officer of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since 2015.

Benjamin Guzman Mr. Benjamin Guzman serves as Vice President - Operations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since 2015.

Alejandro Basso Mr. Alejandro Basso serves as Vice President of Management Control and Corporate Regulations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. He worked with Perez Companc from 1987 to 1994. He graduated from Universidad de Buenos Aires as Certified Public Accountant.

Oscar Sardi Mr. Oscar Sardi serves as Vice President of Services of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since 2015.

Carlos Hector Sidero Mr. Carlos Hector Sidero serves as Vice President of Human Resources of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since 2015.

Nicolas Martin Mordeglia Mr. Nicolas Martin Mordeglia serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. since 2015.

Mauricio Edgardo Szmulewiez Mr. Mauricio Edgardo Szmulewiez serves as Director of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. He also acts as Member of Audit Committee of the company.