Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)

Name Description

Dawn Svoronos Ms. Dawn Svoronos is Independent Chairman of the Board of Theratechnologies Inc. Ms. Svoronos (formerly Graham) worked in the commercial side of the business for the multinational pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc., for 23 years, retiring in 2011. From 2009 to 2011, Ms. Svoronos was President of the Europe/Canada region for Merck and from 2006 to 2009 was President of Merck in Canada. Previously held positions with Merck include Vice-President of Asia Pacific and Vice-President of Global Marketing for the Arthritis, Analgesics and Osteoporosis franchise. Ms. Svoronos sits on the Board of Directors of Medivation Inc. in San Francisco and is Chair of the Board of Directors for the Center for Drug Research & Development in Vancouver.

Luc Tanguay Mr. Luc Tanguay is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Theratechnologies, Inc. Mr. Tanguay has been active in the biotechnology industry for over 20 years. As a member of our senior management since 1996, he has contributed to our growth by facilitating access to public and private capital funding. A member of the board of directors since 1993, he has held various management positions since joining the Company. Prior to joining us, Mr. Tanguay had a career in investment banking at National Bank Financial Inc. Mr. Tanguay obtained his M. Sc. Finance from the University of Sherbrooke.

Philippe Dubuc Mr. Philippe Dubuc is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. He brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking in the health care sector and in management. He started his career as a management consultant at Groupe Secor, a well-known Quebec-based consulting firm which is now part of KPMG. He then served as managing director of investment banking at National Bank Financial. In this role, he headed the health care group and was involved in numerous financing and merger and acquisition transactions. He later founded a manufacturing company which he sold after seven years of successful operations. Mr. Dubuc holds a MBA from McGill University and a BComm from Concordia University.

Lyne Fortin Ms. Lyne Fortin is Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Theratechnologies Inc. Ms. Fortin has over 27 years of experience in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for human health. She has been in executive level positions at Merck Canada for 13 years until 2011. In these roles she was responsible for Marketing and Sales of product portfolios in diverse therapeutic areas. She also managed all the commercial support functions which included marketing and sales research, sales training, sales operations, manufacturing planning, Office of Compliance, Sigma and change management. From 2005 to 2009, she was appointed to the Merck Marketing Committee for Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Canada to advance commercial practices and became a member of the Board of Directors of Merck Canada in 2007 until 2011. From 2011 to 2013, she acted as consultant to the biopharmaceutical industry advising clients on commercial matters. Ms. Fortin graduated from the Université de Montréal with a Certificate in Chemistry in 1978 and a Bachelor degree in Pharmacy in 1982 (Member of the Order of Pharmacists of Québec since 1983). She obtained a MBA from Concordia University in 1984.

Christian Marsolais Dr. Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., is Senior Vice President - Scientific Affairs and Alliances of Theratechnologies, Inc. Dr. Marsolais has over 15 years of experience in clinical research for large pharmaceutical companies, such as Sandoz Canada Inc. and BioChem Therapeutics Inc. Before joining us in 2007, Dr. Marsolais held various positions at Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals, where he was appointed Director of Medical Affairs, Therapeutic Areas, in 2004. In this position, Dr. Marsolais was responsible for the clinical program and scientific initiatives development, as well as the integration of the Scientific Affairs and Clinical Research for the oncology and HIV Franchise. Dr. Marsolais holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Université de Montréal.

Marie-Noel Colussi Ms. Marie-Noel Colussi is Vice President - Finance of Theratechnologies, Inc. Ms. Colussi is a graduate of the Université du Québec à Montréal in business administration. Prior to joining us, Ms. Colussi worked for eight years with KPMG, a major accounting firm. Ms. Colussi has experience in accounting, auditing, control and taxation, particularly in research and development. She joined us in 1997, and prior to her appointment as Vice President, Finance, in February 2002, she held the positions of Director, Accounting and Internal Control and Controller.

Jocelyn Lafond Mr. Jocelyn Lafond is Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary of Theratechnologies, Inc. Mr. Lafond has over 20 years of experience in the fields of corporate and securities law. Mr. Lafond holds a law degree from the Université Laval and a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Toronto. He has been a member of the Barreau du Québec since 1992. Prior to joining us in 2007, Mr. Lafond was a partner with the international law firm of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

Pierre Perazzelli Mr. Pierre Perazzelli is Vice President - Pharmaceutical Development of Theratechnologies, Inc. A graduate of Université Laval, Mr. Perazzelli has been working in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry for over 20 years. Throughout his career, he has held various positions in large pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Abbott Laboratories, Ltd. He was Director of the LAB Laboratory, a research centre specializing in pharmaceutical formulation. He is also experienced in the production of generic drugs. Mr. Perazzelli joined us in 2000.

Dale Weil Ms. Dale Weil is Director of the company. She brings close to 35 years of business development experience, much of which was acquired while working with McKesson Canada, a diversified healthcare company and the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country. At McKesson Canada, Ms. Weil has held various leadership positions, most recently as senior advisor to the president. Ms. Weil holds a Bachelor's degree in Marine Biology and a Master's degree in Business Administration, both from McGill University.

Gilles Cloutier Dr. Gilles Cloutier, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Theratechnologies Inc. Dr. Cloutier has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry including five years with contract research organizations, providing strategic support to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Cloutier has also held key positions with large North-American pharmaceutical companies, where he developed expertise in the field of clinical research. His experience includes the development and approval of several drugs in Canada, the United States and Europe. Dr. Cloutier sits on the board of the Corporation and is also a director on the board of the Fondation Innovation Vie.

Gerald Lacoste Mr. Gerald A. Lacoste, Q.C., is Independent Director of Theratechnologies, Inc. Mr. Lacoste is a retired lawyer with extensive experience in the fields of securities regulation, financing and corporate governance. He was previously Chairman of the Québec Securities Commission (now known as the Autorité des marchés financiers) and was also President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Exchange. During his career, Mr. Lacoste acted as legal counsel to the Canadian Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce, he chaired the Québec Advisory Committee on Financial Institutions, and was a member of the task force on the capitalization of life insurance companies in Québec. Mr. Lacoste is currently a corporate director and is a member of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) arbitration panel.

Paul Pommier Mr. Paul Pommier is Independent Director of Theratechnologies, Inc. Mr. Pommier worked for more than 25 years at National Bank Financial Inc., his last position being Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate and Government Finance. Throughout his career, he oversaw public and private financings, mergers and acquisitions, as well as the marketing of investment offerings. Under his leadership, National Bank Financial Inc. developed notable expertise in tax-shelter financings.