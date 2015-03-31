Thermax Limited (THMX.NS)

Name Description

Meher Pudumjee Ms. Meher Pudumjee is the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Thermax Limited., since October 5, 2004, after the retirement of Anu Aga. A Postgraduate in Chemical Engineering from the Imperial College of Science & Technology, London, Meher joined Thermax as a trainee engineer in August 1990. She managed Thermax's subsidiary company in UK before joining the Board of Directors in 1996. She worked closely with the treasury and working capital management functions of Thermax. In January 2001, Meher became a non-executive director and was appointed Vice Chairperson in 2002. During this period, she played an active role in the turnaround of the company, looking at divesting of non-core activities and restructuring of business portfolios. Meher is a member of Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Family Business Forum and the Young Indians (Yi).

M. Unnikrishnan Mr. M. S. Unnikrishnan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Thermax Limited. He took over as Managing Director on July 1, 2007. Earlier, as Executive Vice President, he was head of the company's project business, viz. captive power, boilers & heaters and air pollution control. Unnikrishnan began his career as a graduate trainee with Thermax after completing his mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College, Nagpur in 1982. He went on to set up marketing operations for the energy division of Thermax in the western region. In 1987, he joined the EID Parry Group as Deputy Regional Manager and after a four-year stint, he was promoted as the head of its engineering division. In 1992, Unnikrishnan joined as an Assistant General Manager of Terrazzo Incorporated – Sharjah, heading manufacturing, marketing and commercial operations. Unnikrishnan rejoined Thermax as a General Manager in 1997. He subsequently headed the waste management and absorption cooling divisions of the company, turning around both these businesses and making them profitable. After an organizational restructuring in 2000, he was part of the newly formed Executive Council. He led the human resource function of Thermax during its critical turnaround period and later established the Project Management Office, to spearhead the transformation initiative of the company.

Amitabha Mukhopadhyay Mr. Amitabha Mukhopadhyay took is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member - Executive Council of the Thermax Limited., in October 2013. He joined Thermax from Tata Autocomp Systems where as President and CFO, he handled the restructure of the company. This is Amitabha's second innings at Thermax. Earlier, from 2001 to 2005 he played a pivotal role in the post turnaround phase, streamlining Thermax's operations as CFO and subsequently as Head of the Chemical and Water business. His 24 years of experience spans various industries including Tata Steel, Dunlop and IFB Industries. Amitabha was a topper in Chartered Accounting from ICAI in 1989 and completed his B.Sc. from Kolkatta University.

Sharad Gangal Mr. Sharad Gangal is Executive Vice President - HR, IR, Administration of the Thermax Limited.,in June 2010. Sharad joined Thermax from HDFC Standard Life Insurance where he headed Human Resources with focus on employee engagement, talent retention, career planning and structured communication across the organization. He brings in 26 years of rich experience in the areas of human resources and industrial relations from a career spanning Cadbury India, Asian Paints and Boehringer Mannheim. A Master of Labour Studies from Mumbai University, Sharad also holds a graduation degree in law and commerce.

Ravinder Advani Mr. Ravinder Advani is the Executive Vice President of the Thermax Limited. He has been with Thermax since early 1980s. After a stint with Crompton, he joined Thermax and was responsible for the sales and marketing of the erstwhile Large Boiler division. In 1995 he took over as General Manager - Sales and Marketing, of the joint venture company Thermax Babcock & Wilcox. Ravindra became Business Head in 2000. With the integration of the Boilers & Heaters businessses, he took over as Vice President - Boilers & Heaters Projects, to head the sales & marketing and proposal engineering functions. He was inducted into the Executive Council in January 2003. He also heads the Boilers for Power Utilities, a new business division set up by the company. Ravindra is a Mechanical Engineer from BITS, Pilani and has a degree in Business Administration from Pune University, obtained in 1978.

K. Chakravarthy Mr. K. Chakravarthy is the Executive Vice President - Environment of theThermax Limited., from April 2014. In his recent stint as Global Head of Heating business, Chakra has successfully established the performance unit (PU) structure and led the growth of Danstoker, the Thermax group company in Denmark. He joined Thermax in 1986 as a graduate trainee and worked with PHD (now Heating) sales, moving up to become Head of the Southern Region. Subsequently he has also served Thermax as the SBU Head of both Heating and Water & Waste Solutions businesses. Chakra is a Mechanical Engineer from Regional Engineering College, Nagpur University.

Pravin Karve Mr. Pravin Karve is the Executive Vice President - Air Pollution Control & Corporate Sourcing of the Thermax Limited.,in August 2010. He joined Thermax as a graduate trainee in 1984 and grew with the Energy division which would later become today's Boiler & Heater Division. Before taking over as the SBU Head of Air Pollution Control (Enviro) Division, he was involved with the company's transformation initiatives related to sourcing and integrated cost reduction. Pravin completed his Mechanical Engineering from Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli in 1984.

Hemant Mohgaonkar Mr. Hemant Mohgaonkar is the Executive Vice President - Cooling & Heating of the Thermax Limited.,in 2010. In a career spanning 21 years, Hemant worked with Knorr Bremse India, Tata Toyo Radiators Ltd., FAG Precision Bearings Ltd., Indian Seamless Metal Tubes and Bharat Forge. His vast experience encompasses strategic planning, marketing, sales, engineering and technology development. Hemant joined Thermax from Tata Auto Comp Systems (TACO) where he was President and Head-Business Group II, overseeing Interiors and Plastic Division, Automotive Composite business and Tata GS Yuasa battery business. Earlier, as head of engineering service business of TACO, he was responsible for setting up engineering centres in Japan and China. A BE Mechanical from Nagpur University, Hemant is also an MBA from Symbiosis, Pune and has completed a Diploma in General Management from Netherland's Maastricht School of Management.

Rajan Nair Mr. Rajan Nair joined the Executive Vice President - Boiler & Heater Group of the Thermax Limited.,in August 2010. His career in Thermax spans more than 25 years, where he distinguished himself with his project management and sourcing skills. Currently the SBU Head of our Boiler & Heater Division, Rajan is vastly experienced with Thermax's core offerings of Industrial and Utility Boilers. His career highlights include managing energy projects in the Middle East and clinching several projects in the fired and unfired segment for steam and power generation in diverse markets. Rajan has earlier worked with Babcock & Wilcox (Operations) Ltd., UK, ACC Babcock and Davy Powergas. He completed his engineering from REC Kurukshetra.

R. Ramani Mr. R.V. Ramani, is the Executive Vice President - Power Generation of the Thermax Limited. He is a Thermax veteran has extensive experience in marketing, sales and product management. Ramani has been an early champion of waste heat recovery, helping Indian industry improve efficiencies and effect fuel savings. He established Thermax's absorption cooling business and developed the domestic and overseas markets. Since the mid-90s, he has been spearheading the cogeneration and power businesses of Thermax. A Mechanical Engineer from REC, Trichy, Ramani is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme, Harvard University.

R. Sonde Dr. R.R. Sonde is the Executive Vice President - Research, Technology & Innovation of the Thermax Limited., in 2007. A Ph. D. from IIT, Mumbai, Dr. Sonde comes to Thermax after an illustrious 25-year career with the Department of Atomic Energy. He was awarded the Dr. Homi Bhabha Gold Medal by the Prime Minister in 2006, for his outstanding contributions in the field of nuclear energy. A Member of the Department of Science & Technology's Scientific Advisory committee, Dr. Sonde continues to serve as member on the IIT Senate Committee. Since 2004, he had been heading the R&D and Energy Technologies Centre of NTPC. At Thermax, Dr. Sonde is currently developing and nurturing the Research, Technology & Innovation Center (RTIC).

Anu Aga Mrs. Anu R. Aga is Non-Executive Director of Thermax Limited. She began her industry career at Thermax, in 1982. She was the Chairperson of the Board of the Company from February 1996 to October 2004. Mrs. Aga has done her B.A. in Economics and holds a post graduate degree in medical and psychiatric social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). She was selected for the Fullbright Scholarship for social workers to study for four months in the U.S. She has been active in various national and local associations like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and had served as the Chairperson of CII's Western Region.

Pheroz Pudumjee Mr. Pheroz Pudumjee is Non-Executive Director of Thermax Limited., since January 15, 2001. He facilitates and coordinates the company’s international initiatives including the incubation and development of new business and relevant organisational changes. Mr. Pudumjee was the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Pune. He was also a member of CII’s National Committee on Exports and a member of its Western Regional Council. He served as a member of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce’s International Panel. Mr. Pudumjee has a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Diploma in Automotive Technology from Stanford University, USA.

Raghunath Mashelkar Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Thermax Limited. He is a former Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been inducted onto the Thermax Board as an independent Director, effective January 29, 2008.

Nawshir Mirza Mr. Nawshir Hoshang Mirza is Non-Executive Independent Director of Thermax Limited., since May 3, 2011. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India having qualified in the year 1973. He spent most of his career with Ernst & Young and its Indian member firm, S. R. Batliboi & Co., Chartered Accountants, and its predecessor firm, Arthur Young, being a partner from 1974 to 2003. He has contributed to the accounting profession, being a speaker or the chairperson at a number of professional conferences in India and abroad. As a philanthropist, he is actively involved with Childline, an all-India NGO for abused and distressed children. He is also Honorary Treasurer of the Indian Red Cross, Maharashtra and a trustee of the Narielvala Fire Temple in Mumbai. Since 2003 Mr. Mirza has been involved in the movement for improved governance in the corporate sector. He is also involved in propagating knowledge of the threat to humankind from climate change and an appropriate response to it.

Tapan Mitra Shri. Tapan Mitra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Thermax Limited., since January 15, 2001. He is a Chartered Accountant. He was Managing Director of Indian Aluminum Company Ltd. (INDAL) from 1991 to 1998. He also served as Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), eastern region, as well as on a number of national committees of CII. Currently he is a member of the State Planning Board, West Bengal and Tripura. Tapan is a Director of Tube Investment of India Ltd. and Essel Propack Ltd. He is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of Tube Investments of India Ltd. and is also a member of the Audit Committee of Essel Propack Ltd.

Jairam Varadaraj Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Thermax Limited. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, USA and has done his Ph.D. in International Business from the University of Michigan, USA. He has varied experience in the Indian industrial sector covering textiles, polymers, mechanical machines and consumer appliances. Dr. Varadaraj has spent about four years in teaching and research in the United States, studying computerised marketing simulation as well as researching on Eurobond markets. He has also conducted detailed research studies on international financial markets, joint ventures, corporate strategy and technology transfers in the United States. He was the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of CII.