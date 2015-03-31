Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (THOM.NS)

Name Description

Madhavan Menon Mr. Madhavan Menon has been re-designated as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company., effective 1 January 2016. He holds (B.A. (Business), Georgetown University, USA., MBA, Finance & International Business, George Washington University, USA), was appointed as an Additional and Executive Director-Foreign Exchange for 3 years with effect from 1st May, 2000 to 30th April, 2003, re-appointed for a further period of 3 years with effect from 1st May, 2003 to 30th April, 2006. He was appointed as the Managing Director of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) with effect from 27th April, 2006, re-appointed for a further term of three years with effect from 1st May, 2009 till 30th April 2012 and has been recently re-appointed by the Board of Directors for a further term of three years with effect from 1st March 2012 to 28th February, 2015. He has a total experience of over 33 years. His previous assignment prior to joining TCIL was as Chief Operations & Administrative Officer of Birla Sunlife Asset Management Co. (AMC) Ltd. His experience spans over Banking, Finance and Travel-related Foreign Exchange Management. His responsibilities in TCIL include achievement of planned revenues through business development and growth.

Rambhau Kenkare Mr. Rambhau R. Kenkare is President & Head - Legal of the Company. He was Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, President & Head - Legal of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. He is incharge of Legal, Secretarial and related regolatory Compliance for the Indian Operations as also the Company’s branches / sobsidiaries in India and in the IOR countries. Responsible for Corporate Governance related statutes and issues. He is the Statutory Authority under the Prevention of Insider Trading Policy. Rapportear of the Audil Committee.

Harsha Raghavan Mr. Harsha Raghavan is Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Mr. Harsha Raghavan is the Managing Director of Fairbridge Capital Private Limited, a Mumbai-based wholly owned investment advisory company of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Fairbridge provides discretionary investment advisory services to all of the insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of Fairfax. Additionally, Harsha supports Fairfax’s global portfolio companies on their growth initiatives in the region. Harsha has been involved with the Indian private equity industry since 1996 and previously held leadership roles at Candover Investments, Goldman Sachs PIA and Indocean Chase Capital. Harsha has experience leading 15 transactions totalling approximate USD 1 billion over this period, having served on 6 Boards and in 3 Observer roles. Harsha holds MBA and M.S in Industrial Engineering degrees, both from Stanford University, and a BA from UC Berkeley where he double majored in Computer Science & Economics. Mr. Harsha Raghavan joined the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited with effect from 22nd August, 2012.

Chandran Ratnaswami Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami is Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami is the Managing Director of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited, a wholly owned investment management company of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Hamblin Watsa provides discretionary investment management to all of the insurance and reinsurance subsidiary companies of Fairfax. Prior to joining Hamblin Watsa, Mr. Ratnaswami was owner/president of an industrial distribution company and a senior executive at a large multinational consumer packaged food company. At Hamblin Watsa, he is responsible for all Fairfax and subsidiary investments in Asia. Mr. Ratnaswami holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from I.I.T Madras, India and an MBF from the University of Toronto, Canada. Mr. Ratnaswami serves on the Boards of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, India Infoline Limited in India, Ridley Inc. in the United States and Zoomermedia Limited in Toronto, Canada. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lansing United Church in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Ratnaswami joined the Board of Thomas Cook (India) Limited with effect from 22nd August, 2012.

Kishori Udeshi Mrs. Kishori Udeshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. She has an M.A. Degree in Economics from Bombay University. She moved on to a professional career in central banking and became the first woman to be appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. She was the first Executive Director of the RBI to be nominated on the Board of State Bank of India. As Deputy Governor, one of her portfolios was the regulation and supervision of the banking and non-banking sector. She represented the RBI on the Core Principles Liaison Group and the Core Principles Working Group on Capital, of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, set up by the Bank for International Settlements, Switzerland. As Deputy Governor she was on the Board of SEBI, NABARD, Exim Bank and was the Chairman of Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (Pvt.) Ltd., Bangalore as also Chairman of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.