Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)

Name Description

C. Sethuram Mr. C. G. Sethuram has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., with effective November 1, 2013. He is Chemical Engineer and Diplomate from IIM(A). He is having experience and was earlier employed with Polyolefins, India-Hoechst, Peroxides India/Arkema, Sanmar Specialities and the Archean Group.

P. Krishnamoorthy Mr. P. Krishnamoorthy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from October 28, 2015. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

R. Parthasarathy Shri. R. Parthasarathy is Managing Director, Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company till February 07, 2011. Mr. R. Parthasarathy has been associated with Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. for about 32 Years. He is B.Tech. ,M.S.., Wisconsin, USA.

Mohana Nair Mr. Mohana Chandran Nair has been appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company, effective from October 28, 2015. He has been working with the company for the last three years.

R. Sampath Shri. R. Sampath is Non-Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Currently, Mr. R. Sampath is the Chairman & Managing Director of M/s. Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

S Santhanam Shri. S. Santhanam is Non-Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. He is a Printing Technologist, having management experience, is a Director in Ultramarine & Pigments Limited, Global Humanisation & Business Association Ltd and Chairman of Wealth of Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Raj Kataria Mr. Raj Kataria has been appointed as Independent Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., effective January 28, 2013. He is a Master of Commerce with LL.B. and a qualified Company Secretary. He has 22 years of experience in various financial fields including Investment Banking and Mergers and Acuisitions.

Dhruv Moondhra Mr. Dhruv Moondhra is Independent Director of the Company. He is an entrepreneur and is Director and Chief Executive Officer of Arcelor Mittal Dhamm Processing Pvt. Ltd.besides in various other companies. He has in depth experience in Steel Distribution, Trading, and Manufacturing. He has also led business startups in the UK/ India, etc. His induction will bring a wealth of experience in the Commodity industry to the Company.

R. Ravi Shankar Mr. R.Ravi Shankar is Independent Director of the company. He is a Professional with extensive experience in Finance, Manufacturing and Business Management, M & A, and Strategic Consultancy. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Diplomate from IIM Ahmedabad. He has been a Global Sourcing Manager for Unilever PLC, in Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain, in London and the USA; General Manager – M&A in Hindustan Lever, during which period he has had extensive experience in M&A and Integration of new businesses. He was a senior partner heading the M&A Division in Ernst & Young for 10 years from 1997-2007. During the last six years he is a CEO of an independent Consultancy which advises in M&A, Valuation and Investment Banking. Mr. R.Ravi Shankar also has extensive experience in Business Restructuring & Performance Improvement.