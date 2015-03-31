Edition:
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (THRM.NS)

THRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,814.30INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,808.45
Open
Rs1,819.00
Day's High
Rs1,859.00
Day's Low
Rs1,805.00
Volume
71,336
Avg. Vol
155,645
52-wk High
Rs1,949.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

C. Sethuram

58 2013 Chief Executive Officer

P. Krishnamoorthy

2015 Chief Financial Officer

T. Rajagopalan

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Parthasarathy

2012 Managing Director, Executive Director

Ramya Bharathram

2014 Whole-Time Director

Mohana Nair

2015 Whole-time Director

Arun Ramanathan

2016 Additional Director

R. Sampath

70 2012 Non-Executive Director

S Santhanam

73 1991 Non-Executive Director

Raj Kataria

58 2013 Independent Director

Dhruv Moondhra

37 2014 Independent Director

R. Ravi Shankar

61 2013 Independent Director

N. Subramanian

66 2012 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

C. Sethuram

Mr. C. G. Sethuram has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., with effective November 1, 2013. He is Chemical Engineer and Diplomate from IIM(A). He is having experience and was earlier employed with Polyolefins, India-Hoechst, Peroxides India/Arkema, Sanmar Specialities and the Archean Group.

P. Krishnamoorthy

Mr. P. Krishnamoorthy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from October 28, 2015. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

T. Rajagopalan

R. Parthasarathy

Shri. R. Parthasarathy is Managing Director, Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company till February 07, 2011. Mr. R. Parthasarathy has been associated with Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. for about 32 Years. He is B.Tech. ,M.S.., Wisconsin, USA.

Ramya Bharathram

Mohana Nair

Mr. Mohana Chandran Nair has been appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company, effective from October 28, 2015. He has been working with the company for the last three years.

Arun Ramanathan

R. Sampath

Shri. R. Sampath is Non-Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Currently, Mr. R. Sampath is the Chairman & Managing Director of M/s. Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

S Santhanam

Shri. S. Santhanam is Non-Executive Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. He is a Printing Technologist, having management experience, is a Director in Ultramarine & Pigments Limited, Global Humanisation & Business Association Ltd and Chairman of Wealth of Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Raj Kataria

Mr. Raj Kataria has been appointed as Independent Director of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., effective January 28, 2013. He is a Master of Commerce with LL.B. and a qualified Company Secretary. He has 22 years of experience in various financial fields including Investment Banking and Mergers and Acuisitions.

Dhruv Moondhra

Mr. Dhruv Moondhra is Independent Director of the Company. He is an entrepreneur and is Director and Chief Executive Officer of Arcelor Mittal Dhamm Processing Pvt. Ltd.besides in various other companies. He has in depth experience in Steel Distribution, Trading, and Manufacturing. He has also led business startups in the UK/ India, etc. His induction will bring a wealth of experience in the Commodity industry to the Company.

R. Ravi Shankar

Mr. R.Ravi Shankar is Independent Director of the company. He is a Professional with extensive experience in Finance, Manufacturing and Business Management, M & A, and Strategic Consultancy. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Diplomate from IIM Ahmedabad. He has been a Global Sourcing Manager for Unilever PLC, in Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain, in London and the USA; General Manager – M&A in Hindustan Lever, during which period he has had extensive experience in M&A and Integration of new businesses. He was a senior partner heading the M&A Division in Ernst & Young for 10 years from 1997-2007. During the last six years he is a CEO of an independent Consultancy which advises in M&A, Valuation and Investment Banking. Mr. R.Ravi Shankar also has extensive experience in Business Restructuring & Performance Improvement.

N. Subramanian

Mr. N. Subramanian is Additional Director of the company. He is a Chemical Engineer from IIT Madras, a Management Graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, and has 40 years of experience in the chemical industry in India and Overseas. Mr. Subramanian is highly respected for his senior management expertise in leading companies in India and Overseas, viz, Chemplast Sanmar, Total Group, Arkema, etc. and for his experience in the Chemical Industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region. He does not hold any shares of the Company. He is not a Director in any other Indian Company.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

C. Sethuram

3,573,000

P. Krishnamoorthy

--

T. Rajagopalan

1,737,000

R. Parthasarathy

9,771,000

Ramya Bharathram

3,891,000

Mohana Nair

--

Arun Ramanathan

--

R. Sampath

140,000

S Santhanam

180,000

Raj Kataria

200,000

Dhruv Moondhra

60,000

R. Ravi Shankar

365,000

N. Subramanian

365,000
As Of  31 Mar 2015

