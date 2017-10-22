Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Ayci Mr. Mehmet Ilker Ayci has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 6, 2015. He graduated from Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration (Bachelors) in 1994 and went to the UK to work as a researcher at Leeds University’s Department of Political Science in 1995. In 1997, he graduated from the International Relations Masters program (English) in Marmara University. Starting his career in 1994, Mr. Ayci held a variety of roles at Kurtsan Ilaclari A.S., Istanbul Municipal Authority and Universal Dis Ticaret A.S. He was also assigned as the General Manager of Basak Sigorta A.S. between 2005 and 2006, the General Manager of Gunes Sigorta A.S. between 2006 and 2011 and the President of The Investment, Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey between 2011 and 2015 and he was the Vice President and President of the World Association of Investment Agencies between 2013 and 2015. He has been performing the duty of the Turkish Airlines Inc. Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee since April 2015. Besides, Mr. Ayci holds numerous positions at the following organizations such as the Insurance and Re-insurance Association of Turkey, the Turkish-Chinese Business Council in Foreign Economic Relations Board, Vakif Emeklilik A.S., Gunes Sigorta Sports Club (2008 European Challenge Cup champions) and the Turkish Airlines Sports Club.

Bilal Eksi Mr. Bilal Eksi has served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Inc. since October 21, 2016. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company since October 21, 2016. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi (Bachelors), the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering in 1989. Starting his career in 1989, he worked as an Electronics and Communications Engineer at Turkish State Railways and thereafter, he was assigned to the position of Workshop Manager at Istanbul Ulasim A.S., and he played an active role in realization of significant transport projects. As the Head of Overhaul Workshops at Turkish Airlines Inc., he carried out the duty of maintenance of aircraft engines, landing gears and all components between 2003 and 2005. In 2005, he has been assigned as the Chief Ground Operations Officer at Turkish Airlines Inc. He accomplished significant projects, particularly in improvement of the on-time departure performance during his tenure. Having served as the Chief Production Officer at Turkish Technic in 2008 and 2009; and as the General Manager of Cyprus Turkish Airlines as part of the reorganization of Cyprus Turkish Airlines in 2010; and as the Executive Vice President at "Turkish Engine Center (TEC)", established by the Joint Venture of Pratt Whitney, the American Engine manufacturer, and Turkish Technic Inc. between 2010 – 2011; Mr. Eksi was assigned as the Director General of Civil Aviation in April 2011. During his tenure as the Director General of Civil Aviation, Turkey has been reelected as a member of Council of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 66 years later its pervious membership and has become one of the 36 members in ICAO’s decision-making platform.

Murat Seker Mr. Murat Seker serves as Chief Financial Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi Industrial Engineering Department in 2000, followed by a Master’s Degree from Sabanci Universitesi on Economics in 2002. Then he continued his academic work at University of Minnesota, USA and received his Phd. in economics in 2008. During his doctorate studies, Mr. Seker, taught Economic Growth and Development, Money and Banking, Public Finance. Between 2008-2011, he worked as an analyst at Global Indicators Analysis and between 2011-2013 as an economist at Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Department under the Financial and Private Sector Development Senior Vice Presidency of World Bank, USA. Mr. Seker returned to Turkey in 2013 and continued his professional life at Ziraat Bank, the biggest bank in Turkey, as Investor Relations Senior Vice President. In August 2014, he was assigned as Senior Vice President of Financial Institutions and Investor Relations Department. Mr. Seker, also served as Board Members of Ziraat Investment, Ziraat Private Pension Company and Ziraat Insurance during his tenure in Ziraat Bank. In addition to his professional life, Mr. Seker has been serving as part time professor at Bogazici University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences since 2015.

Abdulkerim Cay Mr. Abdulkerim Cay has served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 2015. He holds a degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici Universitesi in Istanbul. Beginning his professional career in the Prime Ministry of Turkey as a Press and Public Relations Advisor in 2004, he took part in the establishment of the Prime Ministry Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey (ISPAT) in 2006 where he held senior positions including Vice Presidency until he left for private sector in 2010. He served as an executive in various companies before assuming the position of Chief Human Resources Officer at Turkish Airlines in April, 2015. He also currently serves as a member of the Board Directors of Aydin Cildir Airport and the Board of Directors of Turkish Cabin Interior-TCI.

Ahmet Bolat Dr. Ahmet Bolat has served as Chief Investment & Technology Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since January 2012. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1981 as an Industrial Engineer. In 1984, he graduated from M.Sc. Operations Research program at Stanford University and in 1988, he obtained his Ph.D. in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan. Dr. Bolat started his career in 1981 as a Design and Production Engineer at Yildiz Kalip Sirketi, Istanbul. Between 1985 and 1988, he held a variety of roles at the University of Michigan including as teaching assistant, research assistant and assistant professor. From 1988 to 2005, he worked as assistant professor, associate professor and professor at Industrial Engineering Department of King Saud University, Riyadh. He was assigned as Senior Vice President of Investment Management at Turkish Airlines Inc. Reporting to the CEO, he is responsible for fleet planning and procurement, strategy identification and development, research and development, investment management, information control and analysis and international relations and alliances. Currently, he is serving as a Board Member of TCI. He served as a Board Member of SunExpress Airlines and HABOM previously. He also taught part-time at Bahcesehir University and Fatih University in the past.

Ali Yakut Mr. Ali Serdar Yakut has served as Chief Information Technology & Transformation Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since June 2015. His professional business life started in 1996 in the finance sector. After holding different positions in various companies, in 2001 he started to work for IBM. In the first period of his career in IBM (2001 -2009) Mr. Yakut worked as an executive in several large strategic outsourcing projects and led several IT Transformations. In 2009 he joined Gunes Sigorta, one of the largest insurance companies in Turkey, as the CIO. After serving the company for 5 years and completion the business and technology transformation of the company, he was re-hired by IBM in 2014. He worked as Executive in IBM until he joined Turkish Airlines in June 2015. He has his Bachelor’s degree from Bilkent University, Faculty of Engineer, Computer Engineering and Information Science.

Ahmet Olmustur Mr. Ahmet Olmustur has served as Chief Marketing Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since May 2014. He is also member of board at Sun Express (Turkish Airlines & Lufthansa Joint venture). Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Revenue Management between 2011-2014, Revenue Management and Pricing Manager of East Europe and Balkans between 2010-2011, General Distribution Systems Manager between 2009-2010, Flight Analyst between 2007-2009 and Call Center Operator in 2000. Ahmet Olmustur received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Marmara Universitesi, he pursued his Master’s Degree at European Business School (London) and Pole Universitaire Leonard de Vinci (Paris), and completed his MBA at Long Island University – Brookville (New York) concentration in International Business. Ahmet Olmustur is a member of Board of Directors and Board of Trustees at Prof. Dr. Fuat Sezgin Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam and also a member of MBA Association in the United States.

M. Konar Mr. M. Akif Konar has served as Chief Commercial Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 2013. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi’s (ITU) Faculty of Management, Management Engineering department in 1995. He earned his master degree in Management Engineering from ITU Graduate School of Science Engineering and Technology in 1997. Between 1995 and 2004, Mr. Konar worked progressively as a Specialist at Belbim A.S., Implementation Specialist at Vestel Group of Companies and System Development Manager at Opet Petrolculuk A.S. Starting his tenure at Turkish Airlines (THY) in 2004, Mr. Konar served as Production Planning Manager and Investment Planning and Projects Manager at Turkish Technic (THY’s MRO division) until 2006. While serving as THY’s Regional Director (Marketing and Sales) for the Americas and the Far East, in 2007 Mr. Konar was appointed as Senior Vice President (SVP) for Network Planning. In this role, he was responsible for the fleet schedule, network and charter planning. In 2010, Mr. Konar was appointed SVP for Marketing and Sales (Region 1), where he managed all Central European, East European and Balkans, Middle Eastern and Turkish domestic routes. Mr. Konar was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Turkish Airlines in April 2013. As CCO, he oversees Ground Operations, Catering and In-flight Products, Turkish Cargo and Regional Flights (AnadoluJet). Within this framework, he is responsible for domestic and international passenger and ramp services, airports coordination, passenger and cargo handling agreements, catering agreements, in-flight products and cargo operation; as well as sales and marketing and network and revenue management for Turkish Cargo and AnadoluJet. Mr. Konar served as a member of the Audit Committee of SunExpress between 2010 and 2013 and as Board Member between 2014 and 2015.

Levent Yilmaz Mr. Levent Yilmaz has served as Chief Flight Operations Officer of Turkish Airlines Inc. since December 2015. He graduated from Hava Harp Okulu (the Turkish Air Force Academy) Management Undergraduate Program in 1990. In 1992, he graduated from the Canadian Air Force Pilot Training Program. He served in Pakistan Air Force in 1998-2000 and between 2001-2002 attended at the Turkish Air Force Staff College. He made his civil aviation transition by getting conversion training to Falcon-2000 at CAE/Dallas Pilot Training, USA in 2002 and flew business jet between 2002-2003. After serving at Atlas Global as an A-320 Pilot, he started Turkish Airlines in 2004. Between 2011-2015 he acted as General Aviation VIP Fleet Operations Manager at Turkish Airlines Inc.

Mehmet Buyukeksi Mr. Mehmet Buyukeksi has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 2, 2003. He graduated from the Faculty of Architecture at Yildiz Teknik Universitesi in 1984. He attended Business Administration courses at the Marmara University and Business Administration and English courses in the UK in 1988. In addition to being a Board Member of Turkish Airlines, he is the President of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), member of the Board of Directors of Turk Eximbank, Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK), a member of the Executive Council of B20, council member of Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), a member of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Development Agency. He was the president of the Turkish Association of Footwear Manufacturers for six years, Chairman of the Istanbul Leather and Leather Products Exporters’ Association (IDMIB) from 2000 to 2006, as well as the Founding Chairman of the Turkish Footwear Industry Research Development and Education Foundation (TASEV) from 1997-2006. Previously, Mr. Buyukeksi has been the Deputy Chairman of Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), board member at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), Turkish Leather Foundation (TURDEV, Organized Industrial Zones and Technology Development Regions (TOBBIS), International Commerce Center Inc. (TOBTIM), and Turkish DO&CO. He was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company between April 25, 2008 and April 13, 2011. He was Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company between April 1, 2005 and April 25, 2008. He has been Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since April 13, 2011.

Ismail Dilberoglu Mr. Ismail Cenk Dilberoglu serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. He graduated from Marmara University, Faculty of Law. From 1999 to 2003 he worked as a lawyer in his own office which is located in Istanbul, Cagaloglu. Since 2003, he has been giving legal consultancy to companies in the field of commercial law, company law, tax law, execution and bankruptcy law, within a partnership structure called Kollektif Hukuk Burosu. In 1999, he was appointed as a member of the Board of Trustee of Ensar Vakfi and acted as the Vice Chairman until 2011 and since then he has been serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Ensar Vakfi. He is Member of the Executive Committee of the Company.

Mecit Es Prof. Dr. Mecit Es has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. since 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from 2014 until 2015. He also served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 2013 and 2014. He received his degree from Istanbul Universitesi School of Economics in 1974. Having held several offices, he commenced his academic projects and received his Doctorate degree from Anadolu Universitesi in 1985. He became Associate Professor in 1990 and Professor in 1996. And having then worked at Dumlupinar University from 1992 and 2012, Mr. Es continues his academic studies as a Professor of the Academy of Commercial Sciences at Istanbul Commerce University.

Ismail Gercek Mr. Ismail Gercek has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 8, 2011. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Political Sciences, Public Administration department in 1985. He studied economics and received his MA studies in money & banking in USA between 1992 and 1994. He still continues his Doctorate thesis studies in Istanbul University in Financial Law. His career began in the position of assistant inspector at the Ministry of Finance Review Committee in 1985. Until 1998 he worked as a finance inspector and finance inspector general. From 1995-1997, Mr. Gercek was deputy assistant District Treasurer in Istanbul. He also served as a member of the Audit Committee in TEKEL and Joint Funds Bank Inc. Pursuing his career as a chartered accountant and Independent Auditor, Mr. Gercek is a member of the Audit Committee of Participation Banks Association of Turkey and Turkish Football Federation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Foundation University. He has been Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since April 8, 2011.

Arzu Akalin Ms. Arzu Akalin serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. She graduated from Istanbul Vefa Poyraz High School and Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Law 1995. She graduated from Istanbul University Faculty of Law, ranking first in class, during the period 1991-1995. She was specialized in patent rights in commercial law. Ms. Akalin commenced her professional business life in 1997. After working in the field of brand and patent law in a private company for 11 years, she set up her own law office in 2010. She is a trademark/patent attorney and also has native fluency in German. Currently, she continues her studies in order to have a PhD degree in law in Germany. She is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Mehmet Akpinar Mr. Mehmet Muzaffer Akpinar has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Turkish Airlines Inc. since April 24, 2007. He graduated from Saint-Michel French High School and the University of Bosphorus Department of Management Science. His professional career commenced in 1986 when he became the founder shareholder of Penta Textile. In 1993 he was appointed CEO of KVK Mobil Telefon Hizmetleri A.S.. Subsequently, Mr. Akpinar served as the CEO of MV Holding A.S. and played an active role in the creation of Fintur Holding BV. Between the years of 2002 and 2006, Mr. Akpinar served as the CEO of Turkcell. He remains an entrepreneur and investor in the fields of renewable energy, technology, chemicals and construction. He was Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company between April 25, 2008 and April 13, 2011. He has served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since April 13, 2011. He is Member of the Early Identification of Risks Committee of the Company.