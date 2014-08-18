Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)

Name Description

A. Velumani Dr. A. Velumani is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company. He is a graduate in science from the University of Madras and has a post graduate degree in science from the University of Bombay and a doctorate in philosophy (science) from the University of Bombay. He has over 19 years of experience in the diagnostics business. He set up TBPL and TDPL in 1996 which were subsequently acquired by our Company in 2000. He has been heading the business of our Company for over 15 years. Prior to that, he worked for over 12 years as a scientific officer specialising in immunodiagnostics in general and radioimmunoarrays in particular, at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He standardised various immuno, analytical and biotechnological techniques during his tenure at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He was awarded the Brig. S.K. Mazumdar Memorial Oration Award in 2001. He is a life – time member of the Society of Nuclear Medicine, India. He has been a Director on our Board since incorporation.

A. Sundararaju Mr. A. Sundararaju is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a graduate in law from the University of Bombay. He has over 18 years of experience in finance, legal and administrative activities. He has been in charge of the finance, legal, administrative and franchisee departments of our Company since 1996. He has been a Director on our Board since incorporation.

Ramjee Dorai Mr. Ramjee Dorai is Company Secretary and Head Secretarial and Legal of the company. He is a qualified fellow of the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India. He has 30 years of experience as a Company Secretary. He was appointed to our Company on August 18, 2014. At our Company, he is responsible for all corporate and legal related matters of the Company. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with Aruna Hotels Limited.

M. Chandrasekhar Mr. M. Chandrasekhar is General Manager - Infrastructure of the Company. He is a graduate in electronics and instrumentation engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University. He has over 11 years of experience in laboratory management. He was appointed to our Company on January 1, 2006. At our Company, he is responsible for managing civil infrastructure projects, oversee the management of all equipment and capital resources and implement strategic business plans. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with TBPL.

Sachin Salvi Mr. Sachin Salvi is General Manager - Finance of the Company. He is a graduate in commerce from University of Mumbai and is a qualified chartered accountant from ICAI. He was appointed to our Company on February 1, 2011. At our Company, he is responsible for managing the accounts of the Company. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with SD Khanolkar & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai.

M. Santhosh Mr. M. Santhosh is General Manager – Business Development of the company. He is a graduate in mechatronics engineering from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore. He has over 12 years in the IT business. He was appointed to TBPL on August 22, 2003. Subsequently, he was appointed to our Company on January 1, 2006. At our Company, he is responsible for business development of the Company. Prior to joining our Company.

S. Krishnakumar Mr. S. Krishnakumar is Senior Manager - Laboratory Processing of the Company. He is a graduate in zoology from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and a post graduate degree in zoology from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. He has 14 years of experience in laboratory management. He was appointed to our Company on January 1, 2006. At our Company, he is responsible for running the major laboratory operations of our central processing laboratory. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with TBPL in the capacity of lab supervisor.

Rajkumar Kushawaha Mr. Rajkumar Kushawaha is Manager - Laboratory Processing of the Company. He is a graduate in chemistry from Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. He has 16 years of experience in laboratory management. He was appointed to our Company on January 1, 2006. At our Company, he is responsible for running of chemistry operations of our central processing laboratory.

Caesar Sengupta Dr. Caesar Sengupta is Manager-Laboratory of the company. He is a graduate in medicine from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, Assam and a post graduate degree in medicine (microbiology) from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. He has over 18 years of experience as a medical microbiologist. He was appointed to our Company on January 1, 2006. At our Company, he is responsible for overall quality management system in the laboratory and responsible to liaison with external parties such as certification body and consultants. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with TDPL, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and Lady Hardinge College, New Delhi and in various capacities.

Sumathi Velumani Ms. Sumathi Velumani is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is a graduate in science from the University of Bombay. She has over 16 years of experience in diagnostics business. She has been a Director on our Board since incorporation and was previously our Chief Administration Officer.

Neetin Desai Dr. Neetin S. Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate in science from Rajaram College, Shivaji University and a post graduate degree in science from Shivaji University. He has also attained a doctorate degree in Philosophy from Shivaji University. He was previously associated with D.Y. Patil University, Belapur, Navi Mumbai as Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. He is currently employed with Amity University, Mumbai. He was appointed on our Board as an Independent Director on September 20, 2014.

Gopal Hegde Mr. Gopal Shivram Hegde is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate in law from the University of Bombay. He has more than 20 years of experience in the legal profession. He was appointed on our Board as an Independent Director on August 21, 2014.

Vishwas Kulkarni Mr. Vishwas Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate in commerce from the University of Bombay and is a graduate in law from University of Bombay. He has more than 20 years of experience in the legal profession. He was appointed on our Board as an Independent Director on August 21, 2014.