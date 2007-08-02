Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd (TIDE.NS)

Name Description

S. Ganguli Shri. S. Ganguli is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd.

R. Ghosal Shri. R. N. Ghosal is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd. He holds M.Sc. Chemistry from IIT, Delhi and M. Tech (Credits) from IIT, Delhi. He is Director of Hooghly Printing Company Limited and Yule Financing & Leasing Company Limited.

Subir Das Shri. Subir Das is Non-Executive Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd., since 2nd August, 2007. Shri Das is a Chartered Accountant. He has considerable experience in financial, legal and management functions.

Bhaskar Mahanta Mr. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Indrajit Sengupta Shri. Indrajit Sengupta is Non-Executive Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd. He holds MSc. (Mech.Engg.) & Post- Graduate Diploma in Management. He is director of Andrew Yule &Co.Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Limited, WEBFIL Limited, The Bengal Coal Company Limited, The New Beerbhoom Company Limited, Yule Agro Industries Limited, Yule Electrical Limited, Yule Engineering Limited and Katras Jherriah Coal Company Ltd.