TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)

598.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs602.25
Open
Rs617.85
Day's High
Rs617.85
Day's Low
Rs590.50
Volume
24,100
Avg. Vol
108,137
52-wk High
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

A Meyyappan

2017 Chief Financial Officer

E Krithika

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

A Vellayan Subbiah

2017 Additional Director

C. Sharma

67 2012 Non-Executive Director

Nadadhur Srinivasan

58 2007 Non-Executive Director

Shubhalakshmi Panse

2017 Additional Independent Director

M B Rao

2017 Additional Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

A Meyyappan

E Krithika

A Vellayan Subbiah

C. Sharma

Mr. C. K. Sharma is Non-Executive Director of Tube Investments Of India Limited. He is a Graduate in Chemical Engineering from Indian Insti tute of Technology, Madras and a Post Graduate diploma in Management from Indian Insti tute of Management, Ahmedabad. He joined the Board in April, 2012. He has a mix of industry, academic, entrepreneurial and consulti ng exposure in India and abroad.

Nadadhur Srinivasan

Mr. Nadadhur Srinivasan is Non-Executive Director of Tube Investments of India Limited. Mr. Srinivasan is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. He joined the Board in January, 2007. He is currently the Vice Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. He is also on the Board of various companies including Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited.

Shubhalakshmi Panse

M B Rao

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

A Meyyappan

--

E Krithika

--

A Vellayan Subbiah

--

C. Sharma

--

Nadadhur Srinivasan

--

Shubhalakshmi Panse

--

M B Rao

--
