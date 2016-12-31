Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH.TO)

Name Description

Robert Ogilvie Mr. Robert M. Ogilvie serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Board of Toromont Industries Ltd. He joined Toromont as President in 1985 and was Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toromont from 1987 to 1997. Mr. Ogilvie was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toromont from 1997 to January 2002, at which time he became Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ogilvie ceased to be Executive Chairman of the Board in May, 2005 upon his appointment as non-executive Chairman. Mr. Ogilvie was re-appointed Chief Executive Officer in August, 2006, until March, 2012, at which time he became Executive Chairman for a one-year period until March, 2013. In March 2013 he ceased to be a member of the executive team and became the non-executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ogilvie holds a B.Comm. degree from Mount Allison University.

Scott Medhurst Mr. Scott J. Medhurst serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. He joined Toromont in 1988 as a Management Trainee and since then has held various positions at Toromont. He was promoted to President of Toromont CAT in September, 2004, and President & CEO of Toromont in March, 2012. Mr. Medhurst holds a B.Sc. degree in Forestry Engineering from the University of Toronto. He is also a member of the World Presidents' Organization (WPO).

Paul Jewer Mr. Paul R. Jewer is a Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd.

Randall Casson Mr. Randall B. Casson is a President - Construction Industries/Battlefield Equipment Rentals of Toromont Industries Ltd.

Jennifer Cochrane Ms. Jennifer J. Cochrane is a Vice President - Finance of Toromont Industries Ltd. Prior to this, Ms. Cochrane was Director of Finance, Toromont Industries Ltd.

Michael Cuddy Mr. Michael P. Cuddy is a Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. Cuddy was General Manager, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer of Toromont for at least the five years prior to August, 2004.

David Wetherald Mr. David C. Wetherald is a Vice President - Human Resources and Legal, Corporate Secretary of Toromont Industries Ltd. He was Senior Vice President and Secretary of Headline Media Group Inc. from January 2003 to February 2004 and then he was General Counsel and Secretary of Toromont from April 2004 to November 2004.

John McCallum Mr. John S. McCallum serves as Lead Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. McCallum is a Professor of Finance in the I. H. Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba. Mr. McCallum was previously Chair, Manitoba Hydro from 1991 to 2000 and policy advisor to the Federal Minister of Finance from 1984 to 1991. Mr. McCallum holds a B.Sc. and a B.A. from the University of Montreal, an M.B.A. from Queen's University and a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto. He is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the NCG Committee.

Jeffrey Chisholm Mr. Jeffrey S. Chisholm is an Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. Chisholm is a business and finance consultant in the financial services industry. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amex Bank of Canada (a non-reporting issuer). Mr. Chisholm retired from The Bank of Montreal in 2001 after a 30 year career of progressively senior positions including as Vice Chair of Electronic Financial Services as well as the Personal Commercial Client Group. Mr. Chisholm holds a BS.B.A. from Georgetown University.

Cathryn Cranston Ms. Cathryn E. Cranston serves as Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Ms. Cranston is currently the Senior Vice President and Treasurer of the BMO Financial Group. Ms. Cranston has had a progressive 31-year career with the Bank of Montreal, moving successfully through a series of line and functional roles including corporate banking, capital markets, risk management, asset management, a Divisional CFO in the private client group, as Corporate Treasurer, and a leadership role in investor relations,. She has served on non-profit and internal boards of directors. Ms. Cranston holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) and an M.B.A. from the University of Manitoba.

Robert Franklin Mr. Robert M. (Rob) Franklin serves as Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. Franklin is President of Signalta Capital Corporation, a private investment company. Previously, he was Chairman of Placer Dome Inc. from 1993 until it was taken over by Barrick Gold Corporation in 2006. Mr. Franklin holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Hillsdale College, Michigan.

David Galloway Mr. David A. Galloway is an Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. Galloway was President and Chief Executive Officer of Torstar Corporation from 1988 to 2002. He also serves on the Board of Directors of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (a reporting issuer) and Scripps Networks (a reporting issuer) in the USA. Mr. Galloway holds a B.A. (Hons) in political science and economics from the University of Toronto and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He is Chair of the NCG Committee and a member of the Audit and HRC Committees.

James Gill Dr. James W. (Jim) Gill serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gill is a geologist by training and has been actively involved in the mining business for over 43 years. During that time, he was involved in exploration, feasibility studies, mine development and operations, metal marketing and sales, the management of public corporations, and equity and debt financing for mining projects. Mr. Gill was the founder, President & CEO of Aur Resources Inc., from 1981 to 2007. Mr. Gill holds a Doctorate/Ph.D. from Carleton University in Ottawa and a Masters, Science and Bachelors, Science from McGill University in Montreal.

Wayne Hill Mr. Wayne S. Hill serves as Independent Director of Toromont Industries Ltd. Mr. Hill is an independent businessman, having retired in 2008 after a 40 year career in finance, accounting and general management with Canadian public companies, including three years as Executive Vice President and 20 years as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and several years in public accounting practice. Mr. Hill has served as director of other Canadian listed companies and is currently on the Board of Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Hill holds a B.Comm. (Hons) from Queen's University.