Edition:
United Kingdom

Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Subramaniam

Chief Financial Officer

A. Rajaram

2010 Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bhaskar Bhat

60 Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group

Harish Bhat

2015 Director - Nominee of Tata Sons Limited

Atulya Misra

2017 Director

T. Arun

55 2012 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of TIDCO

Noel Tata

60 2003 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group

Tirumalai Balaji

67 1986 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vinita Bali

61 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Das Narayandas

56 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashwani Puri

Non-Executive Independent Director

Hema Ravichandar

56 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ireena Vittal

48 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

S. Subramaniam

Mr. S. Subramaniam is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

A. Rajaram

Mr. A. R. Rajaram is the Head - Legal, Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Titan Company Limited, since March 2010.

Bhaskar Bhat

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is the Managing Director and the Executive Non- Independent Director of Titan Company Limited.

Harish Bhat

Mr. Harish Bhat is the Director- nominee of Tata Sons Limited and was appointed as an additional director on 20th April 2015. Mr. Bhat holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he was ranked first in the graduating batch, winning the IIMA Gold Medal for Scholastic Excellence, and also holds a B.E. (Hons.) degree in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Services Limited, Infiniti Retail Limited and Trent Limited. Mr. Bhat serves as a member of the Group Executive Council of Tata Sons Limited.

Atulya Misra

T. Arun

Mr. T. K. Arun is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of TIDCO for Titan Industries Ltd., since July 31, 2012. He also serves as General Manager & Secretary of Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO). Mr. Arun holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

Noel Tata

Mr. Noel Naval Tata is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group for Titan Industries Ltd since August 2003. He has knowledge and experience in sales and marketing and possesses in retailing business. He holds B.A. (Economics) from University of Sussex and IEP, INSEAD, France.

Tirumalai Balaji

Mr. Tirumalai Kumar Balaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since March 1986. He is an Industrialist with business experience. List of Public Companies in which outside Directorships: Lucas TVS Ltd., India Nippon Electricals Ltd., Sundaram Clayton Ltd., Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd., Lucas Indian Service Ltd., T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterpise Ltd., TVS Automotive Systems Ltd., TVS Investments Ltd., TVS Credit Services Ltd.

Vinita Bali

Ms. Vinita Bali is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since October 2006. She is presently Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries Ltd. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University and MBA at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. She pursued postgraduate studies in Business and Economics at Michigan State University. Ms. Vinita Bali is a qualified manager with national and international experience and had held several positions in Cadbury India and Coca-Cola.

Das Narayandas

Prof. Das Narayandas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since April 2011. He is the James J. Hill Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. He is currently the Chair of Harvard Business School Executive Education’s Advanced Management Program and co-chair of the Building Client Management Capabilities in professional service fi rms. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Technology degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management and a Ph.D. in Management from Purdue University, USA.

Ashwani Puri

Hema Ravichandar

Mrs. Hema Ravichandar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd., since March 30, 2009. Mrs. Hema Ravichandar is a practicing in the field of Human Resource Development and has served as Senior Vice President & Group Head - Human Resources Development of Infosys Technologies Ltd., till July 2005. She holds B.A. Economics from University of Chennai and Post Graduate Diploma in Management, IIM Ahmedabad.

Ireena Vittal

Mrs. Ireena Vittal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since January 2013. She is Independent strategic advisor with an indepth and signifi cant knowledge in agriculture, urban development in India and emerging markets. She holds B.Sc, PGDBM, IIM. She serves as Axis Bank Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

S. Subramaniam

--

A. Rajaram

--

Bhaskar Bhat

22,589,600

Harish Bhat

245,000

Atulya Misra

--

T. Arun

3,302,000

Noel Tata

2,416,050

Tirumalai Balaji

3,828,700

Vinita Bali

3,420,900

Das Narayandas

1,315,500

Ashwani Puri

--

Hema Ravichandar

3,745,500

Ireena Vittal

3,480,900
As Of  31 Mar 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading