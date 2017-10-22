Tekfen Holding AS (TKFEN.IS)

Name Description

Ali Gokyigit Mr. Ali Nihat Gokyigit is performing as Chairman of the Board of Tekfen Holding AS since May 9, 2013. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board. He also served as Chairman of Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat A.S. and Vice Chairman of Tekfen Sigorta Aracilik Hizmetleri A.S. Mr. Gokyigit acted as Board Member of various companies, including TST Investment Finance SA, TST Investment Holding SA, Tekfen International Finance and Investment SA and Tekfen Participation SA. He graduated from Robert College with a Bachelors degree and from Michigan University with a Masters degree in Civil Engineering.

Erhan Oner Mr. Erhan Oner has been performing as Group Companies President and Chief Executive Officer of Tekfen Holding A.S. since 2000. He was Chairman of several companies, including Tekfen Endustri ve Tic. A.S., Tekfen Imalat ve Muhendislik A.S., Tekfen Emlak Gelistirme Yatirim ve Tic. A.S. and Oner Yatirim Ic ve Dis Tic. A.S., as well as Vice Chairman of Tekfenbank A.S. and Ontas Oner Teneke Ambalaj San. ve Ticaret A.S. Mr. Oner was also Board Member of various companies, including Tekfen Sigorta Aracilik Hizmetleri A.S., TST Investment Holding SA, TST International Finance SA, Akmerkez Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Mr. Oner formerly presided both Turkish-Spanish and Turkish-Portuguese Business Councils under the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). He began his career in Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat A.S. as Project Engineer in 1969. He was appointed as Project Manager in 1976, and Vice General Manager of the company in 1979. He was promoted to General Manager of Toros Gubre ve Kimya Endustrisi A.S. in 1980. He was elected Executive Board Member of Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat A.S. in 1991, and after performing in this position for seven years, he was appointed as General Manager of the company in 1998. Between 1993 and 1995, he served as President of the World Fertilizer Manufacturers Association. In 2004, he was awarded Order of Merit by Spanish Royalty. Mr. Oner received his BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Middle East Technical University in 1968, and his MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Miami University in 1969. He also received a Certificate in Pipeline Engineering from University of Texas in 1973. Mr. Oner also has a degree in Business Administration from Cornell University.

Cansevil Akcaglilar Ms. Cansevil Akcaglilar is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tekfen Holding AS. She graduated from TED Ankara Koleji in 1950. She served as Board Member of the Company from 1979 to 2006.

Osman Yolalan Dr. Osman Reha Yolalan has been performing as Vice President of Corporate Affairs in Tekfen Holding A.S. since 2006. He also acts as Board Member of Eurobank Tekfen. He joined the Tekfen Group in 2006, as Board Member of Tekfenbank A.S. He previously served as Board Member of Toros Tarim San. ve Tic. A.S. and Toros Gayrimenkul Yatirimi A.S. He began his career in Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. in 1991, as Associate Consultant in the Strategic Planning Group. Between 1994 and 2000, he was appointed as Vice General Manager of the Corporate and Economic Researches Unit of the bank. From 2000 until 2004, he worked as Executive Vice General Manager of Financial Analysis and Credit Risk Management Unit. Between 2004 and 2005, he performed as General Manager of Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Dr. Yolalan received his Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1984; his MSc degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1987, and his Ph.D. in Management Sciences from Universite Laval in 1990. He received his Associate Professorship in Industrial Engineering - Operations Research Decision Analysis from Interuniversity Board in 2000.

Esin Mete Ms. Esin Mete has been performing as Vice President of Agri-Industry Group in Tekfen Holding A.S. since 2000. She also acts as Vice Chairman of Toros Tarim San. ve Tic. A.S. and Hishtil-Toros Fidecilik San. ve Tic. A.S., as well as Board Member of other Agri-Industry Group companies. She previously acted as Chairman of Toros Gemi Acenteligi A.S., Toros Enerji Elektrik Uretimi Otoproduktor Grubu A.S., Toros Terminal Servisleri ve Denizcilik A.S., Turk-Arap Gubre A.S., Toros Gayrimenkul Yatirimi A.S. and Toros Adana Yumurtalik Serbest Bolge Kurucusu ve Isleticisi A.S., and Board Member of Tekfen Turizm ve Isletmecilik A.S. She began her career in Tekfen Insaat ve Tesisat A.S. as Chemical Engineer in 1973, and joined Toros Gubre ve Kimya Endustrisi A.S. in 1980, where she performed as Vice General Manager until 1984. Between 1985 and 1991, she worked as Executive Vice General Manager of the company. Ms. Mete was appointed as General Manager of Toros Tarim A.S. in 1991. She was Vice General Manager of International Fertilizer Association responsible for the Middle East region from May 2001 until 2004, and has been Vice General Manager of the Executive Management Group of the International Fertilizers Association since 2007. Ms. Mete received her BSc degree in Chemical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1973.

Murat Gigin Mr. Murat Gigin is performing as Non-Executive Board Member and Member of the Governance Committee of Tekfen Holding A.S. He served as Chairman of Tekzen Paz.Ith. Ihr. Tic ve Ins. Malz. Yat. A.S., Tekbay Yapi Malz. Madencilik San. A.S., Viem Iletisim Yay. Reklam Turz. Hizm. Yat. Tic. A.S., Maksimum Lojistik Hizmetleri A.S., Teman Gida San. ve Tic. A.S., Agromak Makine Imalat San.ve Tic. A.S. and Endustriyel Agac Tarimi San. ve Tic. A.S., as well as Vice Chairman of Ali Nihat Gokyigit Yatirim Holding A.S. Mr. Gigin was Manager of Viem Ticari ve Sanayi Yat. Ltd. Sti. and Galipoli Gida Urunleri San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti. He graduated from University of Bradford with a Bachelors degree in Construction and Building Engineering, from University of London with a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and from University College London with a degree in Ocean Engineering.

Mehmet Kumcu Dr. Mehmet Ercan Kumcu is Non-Executive Board Member of Tekfen Holding AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Economics with a Bachelors degree in 1977 and from Boston College with a Doctorate in Economics. He taught at Boston College, Eastern Michigan University and State University of New York, in the fields of macro economics, money theory, international economics and finance. He worked at Tekfenbank (Eurobank Tekfen) from 1995 to 2008 as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board.