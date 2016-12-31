Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)

Name Description

Ronald Thiessen Mr. Ronald W. (Ron) Thiessen, CPA, FCA, is Chairman of the Board of the company. He holds a BComm degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Since the 1980’s, he has concentrated on the management and financing of public and private companies. As Director of Corporate Development for HDI, beginning in 1996, and as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2000, he and his associates have completed in excess of 20 property or project acquisitions, raised over $1.4 billion in equity financing, and built an impressive portfolio of advanced mineral exploration, development and mining projects. Mr. Thiessen and the HDI directors won the Pacific Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004, and he and the Northern Dynasty team received the Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award for the Pebble East deposit in 2007. He was awarded the E.A. Scholz Award for excellence in mine development in 2008 and was named the Business Person of the Year by the Canada-Southern Africa Chamber of Business in 2011. Most recently, he was presented with the 2013 William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration and a fellowship (FCPA, FCA) from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Russell Hallbauer Mr. Russell E. Hallbauer, Prof. Eng., is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Taseko Mines Limited. Mr. Hallbauer graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering in 1979. He is a Registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia. He has been a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 1975 and is a director and former chairman of the Mining Association of B.C. In 1983, he joined Teck Corporation’s Bullmoose mine, advancing through Engineering and Supervisory positions to become Mine Superintendent in 1987, and in 1992, became General Manager of Quintette. In 1995, he assumed new responsibilities in Vancouver when he was appointed General Manager, Coal Operations, overseeing Teck’s three operating coal mines in the Province. In 2002, he was appointed General Manager, Base Metal Joint Ventures, responsible for Teck Cominco’s interests in Highland Valley Copper, Antamina in Peru, and Louvicourt in Quebec. Mr. Hallbauer is a director of HDSI (and HDI), a company providing management and administrative services to several publiclytraded companies (including Taseko), and focuses on directing corporate development and financing activities. HDI, through HDSI, provides technical, financial, administrative, and management services to Taseko and to several other publicly-traded companies.

Stuart McDonald Mr. Stuart McDonald, CPA, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of Taseko Mines Limited., effective September 1, 2013. He joined Taseko as Chief Financial Officer in September 2013. Mr. McDonald is a financial executive with over 20 years of professional experience in mining finance, corporate development, treasury management, and financial reporting. He has held a number of senior financial positions in the mining industry including Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. (and its predecessor Quadra Mining Ltd.) and CFO and Senior Vice President of Yukon Zinc Corp. He was also Corporate Controller at Cumberland Resources Ltd. until its acquisition by Agnico-Eagle Mines in 2007. Prior to joining the mining industry in 2004, he was a Senior Manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP and also spent three years as an Audit Manager with Ernst & Young in the Czech Republic. Mr. McDonald is a Chartered Professional Accountant (British Columbia) and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Illinois). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from the University of British Columbia.

John McManus Mr. John Wallace McManus, P. Eng., is Chief Operating Officer of Taseko Mines Limited. He graduate of BCIT and Colorado School of Mines, John McManus has been involved in the mining industry in British Columbia for more than 30 years with a focus on mine operations, mine engineering and environmental management. Mr. McManus’ expertise lies in operating large scale mining projects. Prior to joining Taseko in 2005 he held positions as General Manager, Coal Mountain Operations at Elk Valley Coal Corporation, Mine Manager at Teck Cominco’s coal mining joint venture Bullmoose operation, General Superintendent at Elkview coal mine and Superintendent of Engineering at the Quintette operation. In 2010, Mr. McManus was a co-recipient of the E.A. Scholz Award from The Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia, in recognition of Excellence in Mine Development. This was in acknowledgment of his leadership of the two-phase Gibraltar mine expansion construction program, which advanced Gibraltar from a 36,000 tpd to a 55,000 tpd operation. In May 2015, Mr. McManus was named Mining Person of the Year by the Mining Association of BC, in recognition for outstanding leadership in advancing and promoting the mining industry in British Columbia.

Brian Bergot Mr. Brian Bergot is Vice President - Investor Relations of Taseko Mines Limited., since March 1, 2014. Mr. Bergot was appointed Vice President, Investor Relations in March 2014 and has over 20 years of experience in the natural resources sector. Brian joined Taseko in 2006 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, in both Investor Relations and Marketing & Logistics. Prior to his career in mining, Mr. Bergot spent 14 years at Methanex Corporation, a $7 billion BC-based chemical company. At Methanex, he held a number of corporate and operational roles including investor relations and marketing & logistics. As Vice President, Investor Relations, he is responsible for expanding the Company’s shareholder base in the North American and European markets.

Brian Battison Mr. Brian Battison is Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Taseko Mines Limited, since September 2007. He is a public affairs specialist with over 30 years of experience in strategic planning, program development, issue management and communication in both the private and public sectors. He has also served as Interim President and CEO of the Mining Association of British Columbia, which represents mineral producers, the largest component of the multibillion dollar mining industry in British Columbia. Since joining to Taseko in 2006 Mr. Battison has been responsible for government and community relations, public communications, policy development and planning. He has also been directly involved in the Federal and Provincial environmental assessment processes for both Prosperity and New Prosperity.

Scott Jones Mr. Scott Jones, P.Eng., is Vice President - Engineering of Taseko Mines Limited., since December 2007. Mr. Jones has 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Taseko in 2006, he was a Senior Mining Engineer for Teck Cominco where he was involved in property valuation and feasibility studies. He has also held various senior positions in both underground and open pit operations for Teck Cominco and at Barrick Gold’s Hemlo Operations. He has a B.Sc. in Mine Engineering from McGill University.

Robert Rotzinger Mr. Robert Rotzinger, P. Eng., is Vice President - Capital Projects of Taseko Mines Limited., since January 2013. Mr. Rotzinger has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry with Taseko and predecessor companies. Mr. Rotzinger has been a key participant in the $700 million capital investment program at the Gibraltar Mine including managing the engineering, construction and commissioning of the three phase mine expansion project. In 2014, he was the recipient of the Canadian Mineral Processors Society “Mineral Processor of the Year Award” and in 2010, he was a co-recipient of the Association of Mineral Exploration British Columbia E.A. Scholz Award for Excellence in Mine Development for the expansion and modernization of the Gibraltar Mine. He has also received PowerSmart Excellence Awards from BC Hydro in 2008 for Outstanding Energy Efficient Project and again in 2010 for the Application of New Energy Efficient Technology.

Trevor Thomas Mr. Trevor Thomas, LLB, is a Secretary of Taseko Mines Limited., since August 2008. He has practiced in the areas of corporate commercial, corporate finance, securities and mining law since 1995, both in private practice environment as well as in-house positions and is currently general counsel for Hunter Dickinson Inc. Prior to joining Hunter Dickinson Inc. he served as in-house legal counsel with Placer Dome Inc.

Alexander Morrison Mr. Alexander G. Morrison, CPA, CA, is an Lead Independent Director of Taseko Mines Limited. He is a mining executive and chartered accountant with over 24 years experience in the mining industry. Mr. Morrison has held senior executive positions at a number of mining companies, most recently serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Franco-Nevada Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Morrison held increasingly senior positions at Newmont Mining Corporation, including Vice President, Operations Services and Vice President, Information Technology. Prior to that, Mr. Morrison was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Novagold Resources Inc., Vice President and Controller of Homestake Mining Company and held senior financial positions at Phelps Dodge Corporation and Stillwater Mining Company. Mr. Morrison began his career with Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP after obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Trinity Western University.

Robert Dickinson Mr. Robert A. Dickinson, B.Sc., M.Sc., is Director of Taseko Mines Limited. He is an economic geologist who serves as a member of management of several mineral exploration companies, primarily those for which Hunter Dickinson Services Inc. provides services. He holds B.Sc. (Economic Geology) and M.Sc. (Finance) degrees from the University of British Columbia (BC). A strong advocate for the minerals industry, he is a long time Director of the Britannia Mine Museum and trustee of MineralsEd, a very successful mineral resources education program developed for all BC teachers. Mr. Dickinson was Canada’s Mine Developer of the Year in 1990 and British Columbia’s Mining Person of the Year in 2000. He and the HDI directors received the Pacific Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004 and he and the Northern Dynasty team won the Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award for the Pebble East deposit in 2007. He has also been recognized with the 2008 A.O. Dufresne Award for his contributions to exploration and mining in British Columbia and the 2010 Charles F. Rand Memorial Gold Medal for distinguished achievement in mining administration. In 2012, Mr. Dickinson and co-founder of HDI, Robert Hunter were inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of their demonstrated outstanding lifetime achievements benefiting the Canadian minerals industry.

William Armstrong Mr. William P. Armstrong is Independent Director of Taseko Mines Limited since May 2006. He earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and has more than 45 years experience in the mining industry. He recently retired from Teck Cominco Ltd., where he was General Manager, Resource Evaluations, and responsible for evaluation of potential acquisitions and divestitures. He was also responsible for the company’s mineral reserves and resources. During his career with Cominco Ltd., and Teck Cominco Ltd., Mr. Armstrong has been involved in feasibility studies, construction and operation of a large number of mines, including coal deposits, underground and open pit base metal mines and precious metal mines.

Geoffrey Burns Mr. Geoffrey A. Burns is Independent Director of the Company. Geoffrey Burns brings over thirty years of senior management experience in the mining industry to Taseko. He is currently the Chairman of Maverix Metals Inc. and until December 2015 was the President, CEO and a Director at Pan American Silver Corp. (“PASC”). During his 12 year tenure at PASC, the company increased its annual silver production from 7.5 million ounces to over 26 million ounces to become the second largest primary silver producer in the world. He has extensive experience throughout North and South America in mine operations and project development having participated in numerous mine construction projects from feasibility study into continuous operation. He has also led numerous capital market transactions including placements of equity, debt and convertible debt, and was instrumental in completing several cornerstone acquisitions for PASC. Mr. Burns holds a B.Sc. Major in Geology from McMaster University, and an MBA from York University.

Anu Dhir Ms. Anu Dhir, J.D., is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Dhir is a co-founder and executive of ZinQ Mining, a private base metals and precious metals company. Prior to ZinQ, Ms. Dhir served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Company Secretary at Katanga Mining Limited, a publicly listed mining company. Her portfolio of responsibilities at Katanga covered corporate development, legal advisory, investor relations, governance, and communications. Ms. Dhir also serves as a non-executive Director for Golden Star Resources and Trillium Health Partners.

Richard Mundie Mr. Richard A. Mundie, CPA, CA, is Independent Director of Taseko Mines Limited. Mr. Mundie is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Mundie has held a number of senior leadership positions in the mining sector for over 40 years in key organizations in British Columbia and overseas. From 2005 to 2007, he was Vice President, Asia Affairs and Chief Representative (China), for Teck Cominco Limited. In this role, he was active in the international mining community and participated in several joint programs to build stronger relationships with the Chinese Government. Mr. Mundie also held the position of Vice President – Commercial for a period of ten years with Teck Cominco. In this role, he was responsible for marketing the company’s commercial mineral products, gaining invaluable experience in Europe, South America, United States, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Between 1983 and 1995, he held a number of financial and leadership positions with Cominco and in 1992, he assumed the role of Director of Business Development with wide responsibilities for mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Earlier career positions included a number of finance related roles in the resources sector, transport and public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.