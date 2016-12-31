TLG Immobilien AG (TLGG.DE)

Name Description

Michael Zahn Mr. Michael Zahn is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since September 8, 2014. He received his master’s degree in economics from the Albert-Ludwigs Universitaet in Freiburg in 1992. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen AG and GSW Immobilien AG. He is Chairman of Supervisory Board at Eisenbahn-Siedlungs-Gesellschaft Berlin mbH and GEHAG GmbH. He is also Chairman of Advisory Board at G+D Gesellschaft for Energiemanagement GmbH, Magdeburg and Funk Schadensmanagement GmbH, Berlin.

Michael Buetter Dr. Michael Buetter is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since 2017. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board since September 25, 2014. He has acted as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ferrostaal GmbH. Dr. Buetter passed both his first legal state exam (1996) and his second legal state exam (2000) in Hamburg. He serves at ADO Properties S.A. in various positions. He holds postgraduate degrees in economics and law from Oxford University and Universitaet Hamburg.

Peter Finkbeiner Mr. Peter Finkbeiner has been Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since September 8, 2014. He has also been Managing Director of TLG IMMOBILIEN GmbH since 2013. He is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Accounting, Investor Relations, Legal, Information Technology, Organization and Human Resources at the Company. In his previous role as Managing Director at Hudson Advisors in Europe, he was in charge of asset management. Prior to that, he gained several years' experience in banking, corporate finance, and private equity, i.a. for the accounting and consulting firm KPMG and DZ Equity Partner. Peter Finkbeiner holds a Masters degree in economics (Diplom-Oekonom).

Niclas Karoff Mr. Niclas Karoff has been Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since September 8, 2014. He has been Managing Director of TLG IMMOBILIEN GmbH since 2010. He is responsible for investments, disposals, portfolio / asset management, marketing / public relations and branches at the Company. In his previous role as the Managing Director of HSH Real Estate AG (HSH Nordbank group), he was responsible for finance and asset management. Prior to that, he worked for a number of years in roles in M&A and corporate finance, i.a. for the accounting and consulting firm BDO. He has been Chairperson of the Regional Board of the German Property Federation ZIA for Berlin and the new German States. Mr. Karoff is a graduate in Business Administration (UAS) as well as Real Estate Management (ebs).

Frank Masuhr Mr. Frank D. Masuhr is Member of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Effective as of February 10, 2017. He has more than 25 years of experience in property and facility management and the management of group, family and private equity companies. He has occupied managerial and executive positions in companies including the Krantz TKT Group, ALBA Group plc & Co. KG and Dussmann AG & Co. KGaA. Frank D. Masuhr is co-founder and managing partner at Vermont Partners AG, Baar (Switzerland). Masuhr is also the vice-chairman of the supervisory board of ASSMANN Beraten + Planen AG, Berlin.

Claus Nolting Dr. Claus Nolting is Member of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since September 5, 2014. He is lawyer and consultant. He graduated from Universitaet Marburg and Universitaet Bonn. He worked as a lawyer in Bonn and Cologne. In 1989 he moved from Verband deutscher Pfandbriefbanken to Unicredit Bank AG, where he served as Member of the Management Board till 2002. He also served as Senior Advisor at Cerberus and as Chairman of the Management Board of Corealcredit Bank AG. He also serves at IKB Deutsche Industriebank in various positions. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Hamburg Trust Real Estate Management.

Elisabeth Stheeman Ms. Elisabeth Talma Stheeman is Member of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG since September 25, 2014. She has also been Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is former Global Chief Operating Officer of LaSalle Investment Management. She received bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Hamburg School of Business in 1985 and her diploma in business studies from the London School of Economics in 1988. She began her career in Vereins- und Westbank AG. In 1988 she joined Morgan Stanley. She is Independent Non-Executive Board Director of Redefine International PLC and Governor der London School of Economics. Prior to it she is Senior Advisor of Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority since September 2015. She is Vice Chairman of Risk Committee of Aareal Bank AG.