Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)

Name Description

Emilio Fernando Azcarraga Jean Mr. Emilio Fernando Azcarraga Jean serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 1991. He has been on the Company's Board since December 1990. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV and Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Univision.

Ricardo Perez Teuffer Mr. Ricardo Perez Teuffer serves as Corporate Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2014. He served as Vice President of Sports and Special Events at Grupo Televisa. He served as Vice President of Corporate Image of Grupo Televisa. Former Vice President of Promotion and Publicity of Videovisa (subsidiary of Grupo Televisa) and Former Publicity Director of the Olympic Committee of the World Cup Mexico 86.

Jose Antonio Baston Patino Mr. Jose Antonio Baston Patino serves as President of International Television and Contents, Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since February 2001. He has also been Member of the Company's Board of Directors since April 1998. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. Previously, he served as Corporate Vice President of Television, Vice President of Operations and General Director of Programming of the Company.

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Mr. Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2003. He has been on the Company's Board since April 1997. In addition, he is Member of the President's Office and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. In the past, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the company. He also was Secretary of the Company from May 1, 2000 to 2001. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Modelo, as well as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Univision. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero Mr. Salvi Rafael Folch Viadero serves as Vice President of Finance and Administration, Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 2014. He joined the Company in January 2004. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Comercio MAS SA de CV and Vice Chairman of the Board of Banking Supervision at the National Banking and Securities Commission.

Adolfo Lagos Espinosa Mr. Adolfo Lagos Espinosa serves as Corporate Vice President of Telecommunications of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He has more than 40 years of experience in the areas of operations, technology, administration and restructuring. Recently, he acted as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Global Wholesale Banking Division of Banco Santander. Prior to this, he acted as General Director of Grupo Financiero Serfin. He began his career at Grupo Financiero Bancomer, where he remained 23 years, the last three as Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking Division. He holds a Masters degree in Operations Research from the Stanford University. Moreover, he received a Bachelors degree in Industrial Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Joaquin Balcarcel Santa Cruz Mr. Joaquin Balcarcel Santa Cruz serves as General Counsel of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. He served as Vice President and General Counsel of Television Division.

Isaac Lee Mr. Isaac Lee serves as Chief Content Officer of Televisa and Chief Content Officer of Univision of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. He served as Chief News, Entertainment & Digital Officer for Univision Communications Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Fusion.

Ricardo Maldonado Yanez Mr. Ricardo Maldonado Yanez serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He also serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Empresas Cablevision, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2006. He has acted as Member of Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes SC. since 1995. From 1993 to 1995, he worked at White & Case, New York.

Bernardo Gomez Martinez Mr. Bernardo Gomez Martinez serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2003. He has been on the Company's Board since April 1999. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company and Member of the President's Office. In the past, he was President of the Mexican Chamber of Television and Radio Broadcasters and former Deputy Chairman of Grupo Televisa.

Jon Feltheimer Mr. Jon Feltheimer serves as Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 16, 2015. He also serves Chief Executive Officer of Lionsgate, He has experience in the entertainment industry. He has held leadership positions in Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment and New World Entertainment.

Enrique Krauze Kleinbort Mr. Enrique Krauze Kleinbort serves as Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 1996. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Partner of Editorial Clio Libros y Videos. In addition, he has acted as Chairman of the Boards of Editorial Clio, Libros y Videos SA de CV, Quadrant SA de CV and Productora Contadero SA de CV. He holds a degree in History from Colegio de Mexico and degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez Mr. Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He also serves as President of Grupo BAL, Industrias Penoles SA de CV, Fresnillo PLC, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SA de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SA and Grupo Profuturo. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of GNP Afore, GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer SA de CV, Fomento Economico Mexicano SA de CV, Grupo Kuo and Grupo Dine. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ITAM, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Desc SA de CV and Aseguradora Porvenir GNP SA de CV. He is Founder of la Fundacion Alberto Bailleres AC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonoma de Mexico (ITAM) and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the same academic institution.

Francisco Jose Chevez Robelo Mr. Francisco Jose Chevez Robelo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is also the Co-Founder and Retired Partner of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia SC. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Empresas Cablevision SAB de CV. He served as Administrator of Arthur Andersen & Co.

Marcos Eduardo Galperin Mr. Marcos Eduardo Galperin serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 2017. He has served as President, General Manager and Co-Founder of MercadoLibre, Inc. Member of the Board of Directors and Vice President of Endeavor and Fundación Universidad de San Andrés. Member of the Board of Directors of Globant, S.A. and Onapsis. He served as Associate of Futures and Options of YPF S.A.

Jose Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fomento Economico Mexicano and Chairman of the Board of Coca Cola Femsa, as well as he has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of ITESM and Member of the Board of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Industrias Penoles, Grupo Industrial Bimbo, Concesionaria Vuela Compania de Aviacion, US-Mexico Foundation, Cemex and Xignux. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Administration from the same academic institution.

Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez Mr. Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has been Partner of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia. SC. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Hank Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 2017. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte. He served as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gruma, S.A.B. De C.V., Former General Manager of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, Interacciones Casa de Bolsa and Grupo Hermes, Deputy General Manager of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Roberto Hernandez Ramirez Mr. Roberto Hernandez Ramirez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc, Empresas ICA, Sociedad Controladora SA de CV, Grupo Modelo SA de CV, Gruma, SA de CV, Grupo Financiero Banamex Accival SA de CV, Avantel SA and Munchener de Mexico SA de CV.

David M. Zaslav Mr. David M. Zaslav serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 2015. He also serves as Chief Executive officer and common stock Director of Discovery Communications, Inc. Member of the Boards of Sirius XM Radio, Inc., Lionsgate Entertainment Corp., the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, The Cable Center, Center for Communication, The Paley Center for Media, Skills for America’s Future, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, USC Shoah Foundation, and Partnership for New York City.

Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Gimenez Mr. Lorenzo Alejandro Mendoza Gimenez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He has also served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Empresas Polar. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, Venezuela-USA Entrepreneurs Council and Group of Fifty (G-50), Member of The Latin America Business Council, and Member of the Board of Trustees of Universidad Metropolitana and Escuela de Negocios Sloan (MIT). In the past, he was Member of WEF, YGL and Ashoka fellow. Moreover, he has worked at the MIT Dean's Advisory Council, the World Economic Forum, AES La Electricidad de Caracas, CANTV-Verizon and BBVA Banco Provincial. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fernando Senderos Mestre Mr. Fernando Senderos Mestre serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the Executive Committees of Desc SA de CV, Dine, and Grupo Kuo. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV, Alfa SA de CV, Kimberly Clark de Mexico SA de CV, Industrias Penoles SA de CV, Dana Corporation and Grupo Carso. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Enrique Senior Hernandez Mr. Enrique Francisco Jose Senior Hernandez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since 2015. He also serves as Managing Director of Allen & Company LLC, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Cinemark and FEMSA.

Michael Thomas Fries Mr. Michael Thomas Fries serves as Independent Director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. since April 2015. He also serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Liberty Global plc. Telecom Governor and Steering Committee, Member of the World Economic Forum, Member of World Presidents Organization and Trustee or Board Member of CableLabs