TMAC Resources Inc (TMR.TO)

Name Description

A. Terrance MacGibbon Mr. A. Terrance MacGibbon is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Terry is a registered professional geologist with over 35 years of international experience in the mining business and is the founder of TMAC. He was the CEO and/or Chairman of FNX Mining Company Inc. from 1999 to 2010 while building FNX from a junior exploration company into a mid-tier diversified Canadian mining company that produces nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold from its mineral properties located in the Sudbury, Ontario, Canada mining camp. Upon the merger of FNX with Quadra Mining Ltd. in 2010, Terry continued as Chairman of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. until Quadra FNX was subsequently acquired by KGHM Polska Miedz SA in 2012. For the three decades prior to joining FNX in 1997, Terry was employed by the former Inco Limited, culminating with him directing Inco's worldwide exploration activities. Terry graduated with a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from St. Francis Xavier University.

Gordon Morrison Mr. Gordon G. Morrison is President, Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Gord joined TMAC as President and Chief Technology Officer in January 2013. Gord has built and led teams responsible for the discovery of 13 major polymetallic and precious metal deposits, six of which are producing mines, and four at the feasibility stage. The cumulative, in-situ worth of the discoveries is approximately $40 billion, at current metal prices. Prior to joining TMAC, he was Chief Technology Officer of KGHM International, the international subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz SA which acquired Quadra FNX Mining Inc. in March 2012. He held multiple executive roles with Quadra FNX including Executive VP Geoscience and Exploration following the merger of FNX Mining Company Inc. with Quadra Mining in 2010. Gord played an integral part in building FNX Mining Company Inc., joining FNX in 2002 where he held the positions of VP Exploration and VP Corporate Development. Gord began his professional career as an underground grade control geologist with INCO Ltd. and held positions of increasing responsibility over a 32 year period in which he was part of, or directed, exploration teams covering an international spectrum, as well as a Canadian component that included Northern Labrador. Gord holds a Bachelor of Science degree, Geology from Queen’s University.

Catharine Farrow Ms. Catharine E. G. Farrow, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer, Director, IR Contact Officer of the Company. Catharine is a professional geoscientist with more than 20 years of mining industry experience. Catharine joined TMAC in January 2013 as Chief Executive Officer and became a Director on March 12, 2013. Catharine is an Adjunct Professor at Laurentian University, a member of the Research Management Committee for the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation in Sudbury, a member of the Boards of Directors of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and of the Canadian Breast Cancer Society – Ontario Region, and a member of several professional organizations. Prior to joining TMAC, she was Chief Operating Officer of KGHM International, the international subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz SA which acquired Quadra FNX Mining Inc. in March 2012. She held multiple executive roles with Quadra FNX including Chief Technology Officer, EVP Technical Services & Project Evaluation and EVP Exploration & Project Evaluation following the merger of FNX Mining Company Inc. with Quadra Mining in 2010. Catharine joined FNX in 2003, holding roles of increasing responsibility including VP, Exploration and SVP, Corporate Development and Technical Services. She began her professional career with the Ontario Geological Survey in 1993 and moved to Inco Ltd. in 1996. Catharine obtained her Bachelor of Science (Hons.) from Mount Allison University, her Masters of Science from Acadia University, and her PhD from Carleton University.

Ronald Gagel Mr. Ronald P. Gagel is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Ron is a director of Adriana Resources Inc., Dalradian Resources Inc. and Stonegate Agricom Ltd. He has also been a director of other public companies including HudBay Minerals Inc., Central Sun Mining Inc. (now part of B2Gold Corp.) and FNX Mining Company Inc. Ron joined FNX in 2005 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and became Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2006, a position he held until the merger of FNX with Quadra Mining Ltd. in May 2010. He had previously joined Aur Resources Inc. in 1988, holding roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to December 2004. Ron has been a director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada since 1997 and is the 2013 recipient of the PDAC’s Distinguished Service Award. Ron is currently Chairman of a CPA Canada-PDAC IFRS committee that produces Viewpoints on IFRS accounting issues for the mining industry. Ron received his C.A. designation in 1981 with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce, (Hons.) Business Administration from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Science, (Hons.) Zoology from the University of Western Ontario.

Gil Lawson Mr. Gil Lawson has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective Aug. 31, 2017. Mr. Lawson is a registered professional mining engineer in Ontario and British Columbia, and has over 31 years of experience in the mining business, primarily in narrow vein underground gold operations. He has managed two start-up operations, Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite mine in Ontario and De Beers Canada Ltd.'s Snap Lake mine in the Northwest Territories. Mr. Lawson has worked in the Timmins and Red Lake gold mining districts in Ontario, which are very similar to the Hope Bay gold mining district. His expertise lies in gold mining operations management, engineering studies, project management and exploration.

Julia Micks Ms. Julia Micks is Executive Vice President, Human Resources of the Company. She joined TMAC in April 2013 as Executive Vice President, Human Resources. Prior to joining TMAC, she was Executive Vice President, Human Resources of KGHM International, the international subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz SA which acquired Quadra FNX Mining Inc. in March 2012. Julia joined FNX Mining Company Inc. in 2006 as the Director of Human Resources and upon the merger of FNX with Quadra Mining in 2010, she was promoted to Vice President, Human Resources. She had worked at Aur Resources Inc. from 1996 to 2006 as Manager, Human Resources and previously worked as a Consultant with Mercer Human Resources Consulting from 1994 to 1996. Julia administered the Canadian and United States pension and benefit plans for the Cineplex Odeon Corporation during her employment from 1989 to 1994 and she began her career with Prudential where she gained experience in the group benefits and investment services divisions. Julia holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Certificate in Business from the University of Toronto.

Maarten Theunissen Mr. Maarten Theunissen is Vice President - Finance of the Company. Maarten joined Uranium One Inc. in 2006 and held increasing roles of responsibility including Finance Manager, Controller, Vice President, Finance and Senior Vice President, Finance. Maarten began his professional career with KPMG and held the position of Manager in the Energy and Natural Resources department. Maarten received his South African Chartered Accountant designation in 2005 with KPMG and holds a Bachelor of Commerce, (Hons.) Accounting from the University of Johannesburg.

Floyd Varley Mr. Floyd Varley serves as Vice President- Operations of the Company in September 2014. Prior to joining the Company, from 2011, he was Vice President, Operations and Mine General Manager of Yukon Zinc Corporation’s Wolverine mine. In addition to his mine operations experience, as Branch Chief of the Office of Mine Safety & Health Research from 2007 to 2011, Mr. Varley led diverse technical teams in risk management, ventilation, ground control and fire prevention research for the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety assisting metal and coal mines in the United States. He began his career as an underground miner and advanced to operations management in polymetallic, copper, uranium, salt and coal mines. Mr. Varley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Dave King Mr. Dave King is Vice President - Exploration & Geoscience of the Company. He joined TMAC in May 2013 as Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience. Prior to joining TMAC, Dave was the Senior Manager, Geoscience and Mineral Resources of KGHM International, the international subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz SA which acquired Quadra FNX Mining Inc. in March 2012. He had joined FNX Mining Inc. in 2002, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and was promoted to Senior Manager, Geoscience and Mineral Resources Inc. subsequent to the merger of FNX with Quadra Mining in 2010. Dave had previously joined Noranda Inc. in 1996 as a Project Geologist on various exploration projects throughout North and South America. Dave received a Bachelor of Science, Geology and a Masters of Science, Geology from Lakehead University.

M. John Roberts Mr. M. John Roberts is Vice President - Environmental Affairs of the Company. Prior to joining TMAC, John was Vice President, Environmental Affairs for Aurora Energy Resources where his role included environmental and social license acquisition for a major uranium project in Labrador. John was the Director, Environment, Energy and Transportation Research for the Conference Board of Canada from 2004 to 2007 and was responsible for leading research into energy and environment, including climate change adaptation and possible improvements to the environmental assessment process. policy and management issues as well as national and international corporate activities. Mr. Roberts is a member of the board of directors of Pollution Probe. He obtained his Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Memorial University and his Masters of Science in Environmental Engineering from McMaster University.

John Lydall Mr. John W. Lydall is Lead Independent Director of the Company. John was with National Bank Financial and its predecessor, First Marathon Securities Limited, from January 1981 to October 2003. John was a key member of the team that developed First Marathon from a small institutional broker into a diversified and internationally recognized brokerage firm. From 1982 to 2000, John was responsible for all of First Marathon’s investment research in the mining sector. In January 2000, he moved to NBF’s Investment Banking group as Managing Director and, until retirement from the group in October 2003, was Head of Mining Investment Banking. John has previously served as a director of a number of public companies including FNX Mining Company Inc., Quadra FNX Mining Ltd., Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation and Dundee Precious Metals Inc. John graduated with a B.Sc. (Honours), Mining Engineering, Nottingham University, UK in 1966 and a Master of Business Administration from Cranfield School of Management, UK in 1974.

Leona Aglukkaq Ms. Leona Aglukkaq is Director of the company, effective Feb. 25, 2016. Ms. Aglukkaq is a highly experienced politician and government administrator from the Kitikmeot region, in what is now the territory of Nunavut. TMAC's Hope Bay project is in Ms. Aglukkaq's home region, and, as a result, she has a keen understanding of the Hope Bay project's importance in the economic development of Canada's North. She was first elected as a member of parliament in 2008 and in 2009 became the first Inuk in Canadian history to be appointed to cabinet (as Minister of Health). In addition to her federal government experience, Ms. Aglukkaq has broad public government exposure, including international diplomatic experience as a Minister of the Arctic Council (2012 to 2015), a leading intergovernmental forum promoting co-operation, co-ordination and interaction among the Arctic states, Arctic indigenous communities and other Arctic inhabitants on common Arctic issues, in particular on issues of sustainable development and environmental protection in the Arctic. In addition, Ms. Aglukkaq has territorial government experience as both an elected official and a public official in the governments of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, and in institutions of public government (as defined by the Nunavut land claims agreement), as a member of NIRB."

Russell Cranswick Mr. Russell L. Cranswick is Director of the Company. Russ is a professional geologist who is a senior partner and member of the Investment Committee of Resource Capital Funds (“RCF”), a group of mining focused private equity funds. He has held the positions of Vice President, Principal and Partner since joining RCF in 2000. Prior to his time at RCF in Denver, Russ was based in Vancouver and spent four years as a mining analyst with Research Capital Corporation and Brink Hudson & Lefever Ltd. and eight years in mineral exploration, the last five years of which was with Kennecott Canada Inc. He is currently a director of TSX listed First Nickel Inc. and Chairman and a director of private company Coastal Ventures A/S. Russ holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia.

E. Randall Engel Mr. E. Randall Engel is Director of the Company. Randy was appointed Executive Vice President, Strategic Development, of Newmont Mining Corporation in September 2008, after having served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development since 2007. Randy has been with Newmont since 1994, and has served in various capacities in the areas of business planning, corporate treasury and human resources. Randy holds a Master's of Science, Finance from the University of Denver, and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado.

David Faley Mr. David R. Faley is Director of the Company. He was appointed Vice President, Corporate Development, of Newmont Mining Corporation in July 2007. David previously served as Group Executive, Newmont Capital from 2004 to 2007, and Vice President, Newmont Capital from July 2004 to June 2007 and Vice President, Newmont Capital-Australia from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Faley was Director, Land for Newmont from 1996 to 2003, and Manager of Lands, U.S. from 1993 to 1996. Prior to joining Newmont in 1988, Mr. Faley held various managerial positions at W. E. Mays & Associates, a consulting land firm since 1983. Mr. Faley graduated from the William O. Douglas Honor’s College at Central Washington University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography and land studies.

Andrew Adams Mr. Andrew B. Adams is Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Aber Diamond Corporation from 1999 to 2003 and Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Gold North America from 1995 to 1999. From 2004 onwards, he has served as an independent, non-executive director on several Canadian mineral resource companies, including Uranium One Inc. (“Uranium One”) and Inmet Mining Corporation. Currently he serves as an independent, non-executive director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”) and Torex Gold Resources Inc. (“Torex”). He is the audit committee chair for both companies as well as a member of the compensation committee and the finance committee for First Quantum and the corporate governance and nominating committee for Torex. Mr. Adams obtained his Bachelor of Social Sciences (Accounting and Statistics) from Southampton University and then qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom in 1981.

Joao Carrelo Mr. Joao P. S. Carrelo is Independent Director of the company. Mr. Carrelo previously served as President, CEO and Director of Eco Oro Minerals Corp. from 2012 to April 2014, as well as Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of Lundin Mining Corporation from 2007 to 2012. He is currently a director of First Nickel Inc. (“FNI”). He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Mining Engineering from the University of Newcastle Upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom in 1983 and a Master’s of Business Administration in 2000 from the European Management School in the United Kingdom.