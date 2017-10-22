Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)
TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nuri Albayrak
|56
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bayram Albayrak
|59
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kurtulus Ogun
|67
|2004
|General Manager
|
Mesut Albayrak
|34
|Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Gokalp
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Gulten Yalcin
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Makbule Oktar
|Investor Relations Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nuri Albayrak
|Mr. Nuri Albayrak is Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is also the President of Trabzonspor. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.
|
Bayram Albayrak
|Mr. Bayram Albayrak is Vice Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.
|
Kurtulus Ogun
|Mr. Kurtulus Ogun is General Manager of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is a graduate of Turkish Military Academy.
|
Mesut Albayrak
|Mr. Mesut Muhammet Albayrak is Board Member of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He graduated from the Faculty of Management of Fatih Universitesi. He is also Board Member of several group companies.
|
Mehmet Gokalp
|
Gulten Yalcin
|
Makbule Oktar
