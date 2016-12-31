Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR)

Name Description

Albrecht De Graeve Mr. Albrecht (Bert) De Graeve has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director (Representing IDw Consult BVBA) of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since April 2014. He is Chairman of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Bekaert Group since May 2014. He started his career in 1980 with Arthur Andersen & Co and joined Alcatel Bell in 1982. In 1991 he became General Manager Shanghai Bell Telephone Equipment Mfg. Cy in Shanghai. In 1994 he was appointed Vice President, Director Operations, Alcatel Trade International and later Director International Affairs, Alcatel Alstom in Paris. In 1996 he became Managing Director of the Flemish Public Radio & TV Broadcaster (VRT) and joined Bekaert in 2002 as CFO, to become CEO from 2006 until 2014. Mr. De Graeve holds a Master in Law from the University of Ghent (1980), studied Financial Management at IPO (Antwerp) and became Master in Tax Management at VLEKHO (Brussels). He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telenet BVBA and Sibelco NV, Independent Director of UCB, Member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) and Member of the Board of the Concours Reine Elisabeth.

John Porter Mr. John C. Porter has been Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since April 1, 2013. Prior to joining Telenet in 2013, Mr. Porter served as the Chief Executive Officer of AUSTAR United Communications Ltd., at the time a Liberty Global subsidiary and an Australian public company that was a provider of subscription television and related products in regional Australia. He held this position until AUSTAR was acquired by Foxtel, a joint venture between News Corporation and Telstra, in May 2012. Mr. Porter led the growth of AUSTAR since inception, becoming its Chief Executive Officer at the time of its 1999 initial public offering. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Asia/Pacific region for a predecessor company of Liberty Global. From 1989 to 1994, Mr. Porter was President, Ohio Division, of Time Warner Communications. He started his career at Group W Broadcasting and Cable, as Director Government Relations before becoming General Manager of Westinghouse Cable Systems in Texas and Alabama. Mr. Porter serves as the Chairman and a non-executive director on the board of the publicly listed company Enero, a diversified marketing services company Australia’s . Mr. Porter has a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

Birgit Conix Ms. Birgit Conix has been Chief Financial Officer of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since October 1, 2013. She has over 20 years of experience in finance across a number of industries, including fast moving consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. She held international assignments in Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. She is currently Regional Head of Finance for Heineken's Western European organization at their Amsterdam headquarters and is also Member of Heineken's Western European Management team and Global Finance Leadership team. Prior to joining Heineken in 2011, Ms. Conix built a career at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where she held different top-level international positions with growing responsibilities in finance, strategy and business operations. Prior to J&J, she worked at Tenneco and Reed-Elsevier. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands and also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago.

Luc Machtelinckx Mr. Luc Machtelinckx has been Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since 2010. He joined Telenet as Director Legal Affairs in February 1999. In this function, he was closely involved in the initial commercial steps, as well as the further development of Telenet's telephony and internet offerings. After the acquisition of the cable assets of the Mixed Intercommunales, Mr. Machtelinckx specialized in cable television legal affairs and more specifically, he played a role in the iDTV project. In January 2007, Mr. Machtelinckx was appointed Vice President and General Counsel and Senior Vice President and General Counsel as of January 2008. Prior to joining Telenet, Mr. Machtelinckx worked for 11 years at Esso Benelux in various Legal and HR functions as well as for three years at BASF Antwerp as Legal Manager and as Communication Manager.

Jeroen Bronselaer Mr. Jeroen Bronselaer has been Senior Vice President Residential Marketing of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since July 30, 2015. He joined the Telenet Group in September 2010 and was first responsible for the negotiations and relations with broadcasters and content suppliers. He was regularly promoted within the entertainment business up to Vice President Product Entertainment, reporting into the Senior Vice President - Residential Marketing (Ms. Inge Smidts). Prior to joining the Telenet Group, Mr. Bronselaer worked for 7 years at the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, where he started out as a TV producer but quickly evolved into more business driven roles within the Media department of VRT. He holds a Master degree as Commercial Engineer and Post-graduate degree in Communication from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

Claudia Poels Ms. Claudia Poels has been Senior Vice President Human Resources of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since June 15, 2009. Prior to joining the Telenet group, Ms. Poels worked since 1992 at EDS, where she gained experience working within various human resources disciplines. In 2002 she was promoted to HR Director of the Belgian and Luxembourg entity, and in 2006 she became the HR Operations Director for Northern Europe. Ms. Poels holds a Master degree in Law from KULeuven and a DEA & DESS Degree in European Law from Universite Nancy II (France).

Ann Caluwaerts Ms. Ann Caluwaerts has been Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs & Communication at TELENET GROUP HOLDING N.V. since 2017. She served as Senior Vice President Public Affairs & Media Management of Telenet Group Holding N.V. from April 11, 2011. She has more than 20 years of international experience in the technology and telecom sector. The last 17 years, Ms. Caluwaerts held several positions within British Telecom. Recently, she has been Vice President Service Strategy & Programs, responsible for the transformation of British Telecom's Global Services. Between 1996 and 2011, Ms. Caluwaerts held several international positions within British Telecom (BT), one of the world’s biggest suppliers of telecommunications solutions and services. Her latest position at BT was Senior Vice President Strategy, responsible for the transformation and strategy of BT Global Services. Ms. Caluwaerts holds a Master in Electronic Engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

Dieter Nieuwdorp Mr. Dieter Nieuwdorp has been Senior Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since May 1, 2014. He started his career as a lawyer with Loeff Claeys Verbeke in 1998. In 2001, he moved on to Allen & Overy. Mr. Nieuwdorp joined Telenet in 2007 and was appointed Corporate Counsel, responsible for the legal side of all M&A and other corporate transactions and partnerships of the Telenet Group and he was appointed Corporate Secretary. In 2010, he became VP Corporate Counsel & Insurance and assumed additional responsibilities as head of the insurance department. Mr. Nieuwdorp holds a Master of Law degree from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and an LL.M degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Martine Tempels Ms. Martine Tempels has been Senior Vice President Telenet Business of Telenet Group Holding N.V. She is responsible for the Company's business-to-business division. She joined the Company in 2009 and joined the executive team in 2010. She started her career at NCR as Account Manager. Then she moved to EDS and became Account Manager in 1996 and assumed responsibilities as Business Unit Manager for the financial and commercial sector. In 2007, she was appointed Application Service Executive for the Northern and Central Region EMEA. Ms. Tempels holds a Master in Business and Economics from Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

Micha Berger Mr. Micha Berger has been Chief Technology Officer of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since July 2013. He joined the Telenet Group in July 2013 and he leads the activities of the Engineering Department, the Service Assurance Group and Mobile Services as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since that time. As of July 1, 2013, he also joined Telenet’s Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to the Company’s CEO. Mr. Berger has worked for Liberty Global since 2006, initially as Manager of the Engineering Department at UPC Nederland. As Vice President at Liberty Global since 2010, he has been responsible for Horizon Next Generation digital TV development and product roll-out. Before these endeavors, he gained his first experience in the cable industry at HOT Israel, where he was responsible for the development of the interactive digital service platform and the roll-out of video-on-demand.

Sam Lloyd Ms. Sam Lloyd has been Chief Information Officer at TELENET GROUP HOLDING N.V. since March 1, 2016. She joined Telenet in February 2016 to run the IT function for the combined Telenet and Base group. This division is responsible for running all of the IT systems across Telenet and the newly acquired Base company covering all software and hardware - including websites / Portals, Sales, CRM, Billing, OSS, middleware, BI, Big data and Enterprise / ERP. Responsibilities include all operational support and run & maintain activities, systems security, all software development, and testing of all new releases and technology. Prior to joining Telenet, she held the position of Director Development & Delivery at Virgin Media in the UK, where she ran a team of circa 700 FTE and was accountable for all IT applications support, development and project delivery. She has more than 20 years experience in the IT sector running and developing IT environments across the Utilities and Telecoms industries. In 2015 she was nominated for Woman of the Year Technology in the Worldwide 12th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business held in New York, USA and achieved Silver. She has a degree in Business and during her career has undertaken numerous management, people leadership and negotiation training courses.

Benedikte Paulissen Ms. Benedikte Paulissen has been Chief Customer Officer of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since April 29, 2015. She studied Applied Economics at the KU Leuven and obtained a post-graduate degree in European law at the UCL. She also worked for Flanders Technology International, a non-profit organization established by the Flemish government to promote technology, innovation and science. In 1998, she switched to Telenet and worked at the communication department and the marketing division to promote Telenet to the general public. In 2004, she was made responsible for all direct sales channels, including telesales and sales via indirect sales channels, including own shops, dealers and Telenet Centres. From 2011 she was also responsible for all customer service activities.

Patrick Vincent Mr. Patrick Vincent has been Chief Transformation Officer of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since April 29, 2015. Until April 29, 2015, he served as Chief Customer Officer of the Company. In the past, he was Executive Vice President of Residential Sales and Care of the Company. He joined Telenet in September 2004. Mr. Vincent started his career in 1989 in the food industry as Business Unit Manager of the cash and carry division at NV Huyghebaert. From 1994 to 1998 he was responsible for product sales and in 1998 was promoted to Commercial Director. From 2000 to 2004 he worked at Tech Data, an information distribution Company, as Sales Director for Belgium and Luxembourg, and in 2002 was promoted to the role of Director for Sales and Marketing.

Charles Bracken Mr. Charles H. R. (Charlie) Bracken has been Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since July 2005. He is Member of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee of the Company. He is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Liberty Global with responsibility for Group Finance and Treasury operations, including tax and financial planning, procurement, and facilities as well as capital allocation and finance operations of operations, and overseeing our accounting, external reporting, Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility functions. He is responsible for overseeing Liberty Global’s business plan and its focus on customer support systems. He is an executive officer of Liberty Global and sits on the Executive Leadership Team and the Investment Committee.

Diederik Karsten Mr. Diederik Karsten has served as Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since May 31, 2007. He became Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer for Liberty Global in August 2015. Previously Mr. Karsten served as Executive Vice President, European Broadband Operations. Before that he served as the Managing Director for Liberty Global’s broadband operations in the Netherlands. Prior to joining Liberty Global, he held various management positions at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble in the Netherlands, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. Mr. Karsten holds a degree in business economics from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam, with specializations in Marketing and Accountancy.

Manuel Kohnstamm Mr. Manuel Kohnstamm has been Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since May 31, 2007. Mr. Kohnstamm is Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Liberty Global, responsible for regulatory strategy, government affairs and internal and external communications. Mr. Kohnstamm joined Liberty Global’s predecessor in 1999 and held several positions in corporate affairs, public policy, and communications. He was appointed to his current position as an executive officer of Liberty Global in January 2012. Before he joined Liberty Global, Mr. Kohnstamm worked at Time Warner Inc., as Vice President of Public Affairs in Brussels and with the consulting group European Research Associates in Brussels. Mr. Kohnstamm has been President of the industry association Cable Europe since 2008, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Unitymedia GmbH, a Liberty Global subsidiary in Germany. Mr. Kohnstamm graduated in Political Science and holds a Doctorandus Degree in International and European Law from the University of Amsterdam and a Postgraduate Degree in International relations from the Clingendael Diplomat School in The Hague. He also completed the Cable Executive Management Program from Harvard Business School, Boston (MA).

Jim Ryan Mr. Jim Ryan has been Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since May 31, 2007. Mr. Ryan has been with Liberty Global Europe Holding BV and its predecessors since 2000 as Managing Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, a position he has held until December 2011. Since January 2012, he is Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer and is responsible for the global strategy and strategic planning across all regions of Liberty Global’s operations. He holds a degree in Politics, Philosophy and economics from St. John’s College, Oxford University.

Andre Sarens Mr. Andre Sarens has been Non-Executive Director, Observer of Telenet Group Holding N.V. since April 25, 2012. He served as Non-Executive Director of the Company between December 2003 and April 2012. Mr. Sarens is currently Grid Participations Manager at Electrabel, having previously held numerous senior finance and administration positions related to Electrabel’s utility service distribution activities in Belgium. In these capacities, he has represented Electrabel and the mixed inter-municipalities in their business dealings with Telenet NV from 1999. Mr. Sarens served on the board of directors of several of the mixed inter-municipalities in Belgium, and holds several board positions in Electrabel affiliates as eg. Electrabel Green Projects Flanders.

Suzanne Schoettger Ms. Suzanne Schoettger serves as Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She has worked with Liberty Global and its predecessors since April 1999. Currently Ms. Schoettger holds the position of Managing Director, Chief of Staff for the CEO Office. Prior to this position Ms. Schoettger held the position of Liberty Global's Chief Audit & Compliance Officer. Before that, she held various positions in financial reporting, auditing and internal controls working across Liberty Global's global footprint. Before joining Liberty Global, Ms. Schoettger worked in the audit practice of Arthur Andersen. Ms. Schoettger holds a Masters in Professional Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Hastings College. In addition, she has completed Harvard Business School's General Management Program.

Dana Strong Ms. Dana M. Strong serves as Non-Executive Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. In January 2015 she was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer at Liberty Global. In this role she is a member of the Executive Leadership Team, and works with Liberty Global’s President and CEO Mike Fries on identifying the strategic and operational opportunities that will shape the future success of the business. From July 2013, she worked as Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media where she oversaw a restructure of parts of the business following Liberty Global’s acquisition of Virgin Media. This followed two years as Chief Executive Officer of UPC Ireland, overseeing that operation’s growth, improved customer satisfaction, and track record of product innovation. Before joining UPC Ireland, she served as the Chief Operating Officer of AUSTAR Communications in Australia for Liberty Global. She is a dual degree graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the College of Arts and Sciences .

Christiane Franck Ms. Christiane Franck serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Telenet Group Holding N.V. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She has been CEO of Vivaqua in Brussels since 2005, where she also started her career. At Vivaqua, she consecutively held the positions of ICT Manager, Commercial Manager of Distribution and Secretary General. Vivaqua, specializing in water production and distribution, serves over two million inhabitants throughout Belgium through close cooperation with the public authorities at local, regional and federal level. She has a Masters in Mathematics from the Brussels University and is a member of the board of the Brussels University and a member of the advisory committee of Ethias Mutual Insurance Company.