True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)

Daniel Drimmer Mr. Daniel Drimmer is President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. Daniel Drimmer is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Starlight, a Canadian real estate asset management company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial and residential properties across Canada and the United States, with a portfolio of approximately 29,500 residential rental units and over 2,000,000 square feet in commercial properties. Mr. Drimmer is also a director and Chief Executive Officer of TSXV-listed Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Core Fund, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Fund and Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 3) Core Fund. In addition to the formation of Starlight, Mr. Drimmer established the REIT and TSX-listed True North Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Drimmer was TSX-listed TransGlobe Apartment REIT’s creator and sponsor from May 2010 to August 2011. From November 1996 to August 2011 Mr. Drimmer was the President of TransGlobe Investment Management Ltd. and TransGlobe Property Management Services Ltd. Mr. Drimmer obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters degree in Contemporary Policy Making from European University in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tracy Sherren Ms. Tracy Sherren is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Sherren was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Pacrim Hospitality Services Inc., from January 2005 to September 2012, and has over 25 years of senior financial management experience. She was responsible for obtaining construction and long-term financing and refinancing of new and existing commercial properties, operations management, financial reporting, investor relations and corporate tax planning. Through her experience in securing over $350 million in financings, Ms. Sherren is well versed in all aspects of asset management, acquisition due diligence, real estate development, investment analysis, deal structuring and risk management. Concurrent with her role at Pacrim Hospitality Services Inc., Ms. Sherren was also the Chief Financial Officer of TSX-listed Holloway Lodging Real Estate Investment Trust, from its inception in 2005 until July 2011. Ms. Sherren is a Chartered Accountant and obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia University.

Jeff Baryshnik Mr. Jeff Baryshnik is an Independent Trustee of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. she is the President of Republic Funds USA Inc., an activist real estate private equity firm that advises the Republic Real Estate Funds on the acquisition and improvement of commercial and multi-family properties across the United States. Previously, Mr. Baryshnik invested in global equities at leading hedge funds including Citadel LLC, and began his career in mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Baryshnik is a Director on the Huron College Alumni Board at Western University. Mr. Baryshnik received a Master of Business Administration (Stern Scholar) from New York University’s Stern School of Business and an Honors Business Administration (Ivey Scholar) from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University. Mr. Baryshnik holds the Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designation and is a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI).

William Biggar Mr. William J. Biggar, CPA, CA, is an Independent Trustee of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. He was previously held senior executive positions in the real estate, mining and investment industries. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Biggar was President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX-listed mining company North American Palladium Ltd. Mr. Biggar has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite REIT and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Cambridge Shopping Centres Limited. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Biggar has served on the boards of a number of public and private companies including Primaris Retail REIT (2003-2013) and is currently a trustee of TSX-listed Milestone Apartments REIT. Mr. Biggar is a CPA, CA and holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto.

Roland Cardy Mr. Roland A. Cardy is an Independent Trustee of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. Since March 2003, Mr. Cardy is the Managing Partner and a director of Gorbay Company Limited, a Toronto based private company that owns and operates multi-family properties. Mr. Cardy has previously held the position of Chairman of TSX-listed Primaris REIT, a position he held from March 2003 to April 2013. He was also a director of Public Storage Canadian Properties from April 2006 to October 2010. From 2001 to March 2003, Mr. Cardy was a Senior Managing Director at Raymond James Ltd. Mr. Cardy has Bachelor of Arts (Economics and History) and Master of Business Administration degrees from York University. He also has completed the requirements of the Institute of Corporate Directors program.

Alon Ossip Mr. Alon Ossip is an Independent Trustee of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. He is the Chief Executive Officer of The Stronach Group, a privately-held consortium that owns, operates and manages a number of leading businesses in a wide range of industries, including thoroughbred racing and gaming real estate, electric vehicle technologies, medical technologies, and agri-business. Mr. Ossip is also an Executive Vice President of TSX-listed Magna International Inc., a position he has held since October 2006, a trustee of TSX-listed True North Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, and a former trustee of TransGlobe Apartment REIT. Mr. Ossip was previously a Partner at Goodman and Carr LLP and Associate Counsel at Miller Thomson LLP. Mr. Ossip was formerly a director, officer and founding shareholder of Workbrain Corporation (a TSX-listed public company that was sold to Infor Global Solutions European Finance, S.a.R.L. in 2007) from June 2003 to June 2007. Mr. Ossip has a Bachelor of Laws from York University (Osgoode Hall) and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto.