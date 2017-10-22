Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)

Name Description

Omer Koc Mr. Omer M. Koc has been Chairman of the Board at Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since April 6, 2016. He began his professional career as a Sales Officer at Kofisa Trading Company in Switzerland in 1985. Between 1989 and 1990, he worked as a Sales Officer at Ramerica Int. Inc. in New York; in 1991, he became the Manager of Gazal A.S. Later, he served as Finance Coordinator at Koc Holding A.S. (1992–1996), Vice President of the Energy Group (1996–2000), and President of the Energy Group (2000–2004). He served as Board Member at Koc Holding A.S. between April 2004 and 2008, and subsequently as Vice Chairman from 2008 to 2016. He has been the Chairman of Koc Holding A.S. since February 22, 2016. He earned his BA degree in Ancient Greek from Columbia University in 1985, completing the MBA program at the same university in 1989.

Cengiz Eroldu Mr. Cengiz Eroldu has served as Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since January 14, 2015. He previously acted as Finance Director of the Company between January 1, 2008 and 2012. He began his career as an Audit Specialist at Koc Holding in 1989. He was appointed to the position of Assistant Accounting and Industrial Governance Manager for Tofas in 1995, and carried out his duties in the Accounting and Industrial Governance Directorate and the Budget and Governance Directorate between 2001- 2008, and in the Finance Directorate between 2008-2015. He graduated from the Business Administration Faculty of Istanbul Universitesi and completed the MBA program at Luiss Guido Carli Libera Universita Internazionale degli Studi Sociali.

Sergio Marchionne Mr. Sergio Marchionne serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. Mr. Marchionne became a Member of the Fiat S.p.A. Board of Directors in 2003, and Chief Executive Officer in 2004. In addition, in 2009, he was appointed CEO of Chrysler Group LLC (renamed FCA US LLC in December 2014) and, in 2011, also assumed the role of Chairman. In 2014, he became CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Chairman of Ferrari S.p.A. In 2010, he joined the Board of Directors of Exor S.p.A. As of September 2013, he is also Chairman of CNH Industrial N.V., the Company resulting from the mergers of Fiat Industrial S.p.A. and CNH Global N.V. Mr. Marchionne was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) in 2013. He is currently a Member of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc. and the Peterson Institute for International Economics, as well as Chairman of the Council for the United States and Italy. He is the permanent Member of Giovanni Agnelli Association and also holds the honor of Cavaliere del Lavoro. He holds a BA degree with a major in Philosophy from the University of Toronto (Canada) and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University in Toronto, as well as an MBA and a Bachelors degree in Commerce from the University of Windsor (Canada). Mr. Marchionne is a barrister, solicitor and chartered accountant.

Stefano Reganzani Mr. Stefano Reganzani has served as Financial Director (CFO) of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since April 2015. He received a degree in Management from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in Italy in 1990, and started his business life in Unilever Italy in 1991. He held various positions at Fiat Chrysler since 1995. After serving at various levels in the Finance Department until 2013, he worked as the Head of Business Development, Investments and Product Initiatives Financial Controlling from 2013 until April 2015 when he was appointed the Financial Director of Tofas. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Akin Aydemir Mr. Akin Aydemir has served as Industrial Operations Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since January 1, 2010. He graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Middle East Technical University in 1987 and holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (USA). He began his career as an engineer at Olmuksa in 1988. He served as Assistant Manager for Body Manufacturing at Toyota S.A. from 1990 to 1996. In 1997, he became Production Manager at Honda and was appointed Engineering Manager at Honda Canada in 1999. In 2001, he started at the RWD Company in the United States and worked as a consultant in Lean Production for Ford, Chrysler, and GM until 2003. At that time, he became the Lean Production Manager at Gates. From 2005, he ran lean production applications in Alcoa’s European plants and joined CNH Canada, within the Fiat Group, in 2009. Since 2010, he has been the Industrial Operations Director at Tofas.

Omer Cetinoglu Mr. Omer Ozgur Cetinoglu has been Information and Communication Technologies Director at Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since July 2016. He began his professional career in 1996 as a Software Engineer at Koc Holding. Between 1997 and 2002, Mr. Cetinoglu worked as Business Development Manager at Koc Holding Consumer Products Group; in 2002, he was appointed Information Systems Manager at Beko Elektronik. From 2007 to 2016, he assumed several roles at Koc Sistem, including Consulting Group Manager, Business Solutions Director, Business Applications and R&D Director, respectively. He graduated from Bogazici University, Department of Computer Engineering in 1992.

Filippo Sessia Mr. Filippo Sessia has served as R&D Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2012. He graduated from Politecnico di Torino University department of Mechanical Engineering in 1996. He began his career at the Fiat Research Centre’s Vehicle Architecture department where he also managed a research project on structural behavior. In 1999, he moved to Body Components at Fiat Auto where he was responsible for all external components of the Fiat/Alfa Romeo/Lancia vehicles. In 2009, he returned to the Fiat Research Centre, where he was responsible for Vehicle Architecture and technical functions. Since 2012, he has been serving as R&D Director at Tofas.

Mahmut Karacan Mr. Mahmut Karacan has served as Sales Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since August 2015. He served as Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep Business Unit Director of the Company between 2013 and August 2015. He graduated from Cukurova Universitesi, Business Administration Department, and started his professional career as Logistics Expert in Citasad A.S. in 1995. From 1996 to 2000, he was responsible for sales and marketing activities. In 1997, he raced in the “Good Year Off-Road Cup.” Between 2000 and 2012, he was responsible for Sales Marketing operations at Daimler-Chrysler. From 2000 to 2012, he was responsible for Sales and Purchasing in Daimler Chrysler, and he founded Chrysler, Jeep Dodge Academy in 2003. He has been serving as Sales and After Sales Services Business Unit Director for Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Jeep brands since 2013. After working as Sales and After Sales Services Business Unit Director for Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Jeep brands between 2013 and 2015, Mr. Karacan was appointed Sales Director in August 2015.

Burhan Cakir Mr. Burhan Cakir has served as Human Resources Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2004. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Mechanical Engineering in 1986. He began his career in 1989 as an Engineer in Pressing Production at Tofas. From 1993 to 2004, he served as Press Workshop Manager, Body Production Unit Manager, Part Export Department Manager and Industrial Control Manager.

Altan Aytac Mr. Altan Aytac has served as Fiat Business Unit Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since August 2015. He served as Supply Chain Director of the Company between 2008 and August 2015, and as Alfa Romeo Business Unit Director of the Company until 2008. He graduated from the Industrial Engineering Department of Bogazici Universitesi in 1992 and began his career at Tofas Auto Trading where he was involved in the setting up of the first logistics department in the area of commerce. He completed the EMBA Master’s program at Koc Universitesi in 1997. The same year, he became Manager of the CBU Logistics Department. After completing the production integration and simplification projects in the area of outbound logistics, he was appointed Commercial Projects Coordinator in 2003, Fiat Brand Manager in 2004, and Business Unit Director Turkey for the Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands in 2006. He was brought to the position of Tofas Supply Chain Director in 2008, and After Sales and Spare Parts Director in January 2015. He has been serving as Fiat Business Unit Director since August 2015.

Arzu Colakoglu Ms. Arzu Colakoglu has served as Corporate Communications Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2012. She also served as Alfa Romeo and Lancia Business Unit Director of the Company between 2008 and 2012. She holds a degree in Economics (English) from Istanbul Universitesi. She began her career as a planning specialist at Dogus Automotive Service and Trading in 1995. Between 1998 and 2003, she served as Planning and Logistics Manager and VW Commercial Vehicle Marketing Manager. From 2003 to 2004, she took on the duty of Regional Director at Dogus Auto Marketing. Appointed as Alfa Romeo Brand Manager in Tofas in 2005, she continued as Business Unit Director of Alfa Romeo and Lancia in 2008.

Turker Gurtekin Mr. Turker Gurtekin has served as Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since August 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1997 and his MBA from Bogazici Universitesi. He started his career at Tofas as After Sales Processes and Warranty Specialist in 2001, where he later functioned as Foreign Markets Management Executive. He worked as Sales Manager and then as Marketing and Sales Manager at Koc Fiat Kredi. He was Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep Sales Manager in 2012 and 2013. He served as the General Manager of Koc Fiat Kredi from 2013 until August 2015.

Guray Karaca Mr. Guray Karaca has been External Relations Director at Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since June 2015. After working in the tourism, media and communications industries, he was appointed Secretary General of the Corporate Governance Association of Turkey in 2003. During the same period, he also served as Resident Coordinator for the United Nations Development Program and Member of the Executive Board of the Center for International Private Enterprise. He graduated from Marmara University, Faculty of Communication in 1998.

Yuksel Ozturk Mr. Yuksel Ozturk has served as Purchasing Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2005. He graduated from Uludag Universitesi Mechanical Engineering Department in 1991. He began his career as Product Development Engineer at Tofas in 1993. Between 2001-2005 he was appointed as Direct Material Electrical Manager and Direct Material Electrical Manager.

Sabri Polat Mr. Sabri Erkan Polat has been Product Engineering Director at Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2016. Mr. Polat began his professional career as Design Engineer at Etibank Aluminum Enterprises in 1989. In 1992, he began working at Tofas as Press Method Engineer. From 1999 to 2004, he served as Press Engineering Administrator and then Die and Press Business Development Manager, respectively. In 2006, he was appointed Die Production Manager, and from 2010 to 2013, he served as Die&Press Production Manager. Between 2013 and 2015, he worked as R&D Body Design Manager, and later as Egea Hatchback Model Manager from 2015 to 2016. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University, Department of Mechanical Engineering in 1986. Between 1987 and 1989, he attended the Masters Program at the University of Manchester in the U.K. and earned his Masters degree.

Huseyin Sahin Mr. Huseyin Sahin has served as After Sales and Spare Parts Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since July 2015. He was Sales Director of the Company between 2011 and July 2015. He received his degree in Public Administration from Uludag Universitesi in 1990. He started his professional career as Project Manager in Efthor in 1996. He served as Human Resources Expert at Fruehauf from 1997, becoming the Human Resources Manager in 1999. He joined Otokoc as Human Resources Manager in 2001, and between 2003 and 2005 served as the Antalya Branch Manager and Birmot Zincirlikuyu Branch Manager of Otokoc. Between 2005 and 2011, he was the Birmot Assistant Operational General Manager.

Ibrahim Sahin Mr. Ibrahim Caglar Sahin has served as Passenger Car Projects Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2015. Until 2015, he served as Projects Director of the Company. He graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Uludag Universitesi in 1983 and obtained a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1986. From 1983 to 1985, he carried out his thesis studies as a Research Employee at METU. Between 1989 and 1993, he served as a Method Engineer at Tofas. From 1993 to 2013, he was Suspension Production Manager, Transmission and Suspension Unit Manager, Power-train Plant Manager, Power-train Production Manager, Minicargo Project Director, Quality Director, R&D Product Engineering Director, and Projects Director. Sahin has been serving as Passenger Car Projects Director since 2015.

Zeki Simsek Mr. Zeki Erdal Simsek serves as Quality Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. He graduated as an Aeronautics Engineer from the Aeronautics and Space Sciences faculty of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1987 and completed the Business Administration Master’s Program at Istanbul Universitesi in 1989. In 1990, he began his career as a Project Engineer at Tofas, and after 11 years’ service, was appointed as Plant Manager at the Fiat automobile plant in Cairo. Returning to Tofas in 2003, he served as a manager in different departments before becoming Quality Director

Recep Temizesen Mr. Recep Temizesen has served as Production Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since January 2015. He got his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Middle East Technical University in 1988. He started his professional life at Cimhol A.S. in 1988, where he worked as a project engineer until 1991. He joined Tofas in 1992 as a Press Method Engineer, and consequently served as Press Shop Process Section Manager, Press Shop Engineering and Technology Manager, Press Shop Manager, and Assembly Shop Manager from 1999 to 2015.

Onur Yalcin Mr. Onur Yalcin has served as Supply Chain Director of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since January 2015. He received his undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Middle East technical University in 1991 and his Master’s in Operational and Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University (USA) in 1993. Since joining Tofas as an Industrial Engineering Specialist in 1993, he served as Production Planning Administrator, Parts Exports Manager, Order Manager, CBU Logistics Manager, and Outbound Logistics Manager.

Alfredo Altavilla Mr. Alfredo Altavilla has served as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2006. He holds a degree in Economics from Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. In 1990, he joined Fiat Auto and initially focused on international enterprises in the fields of strategic planning and product development. In 1995, he was appointed as Chairman of Fiat Auto Beijing office and then as Chairman of Asian Operations in 1999. In 2004, he was appointed as FGP Chairman (Fiat/GM Powertrain JV) and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Fiat Auto. He was appointed as CEO for Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. in 2005, while retaining his role as head of Business Development. In 2006, he was appointed CEO of FPT-Fiat Powertrain Technologies. In 2009, he became a Member of Board of Directors of Chrysler Group LLC and in 2009, he was appointed as Executive Vice President of Business Development for Fiat Group. From 2010 to 2012, he was CEO of Iveco and also a Member of the Fiat Industrial Executive Authority from 2011 to 2012. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer Europe, Africa and Middle East (EMEA) on 2012. He has also been a Member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) and Head of Business Development since 2011. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Temel Atay Mr. Temel Kamil Atay serves as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. He started his career as Product Development Engineer at Chrysler Industry in 1965, joined the Koc Group as a Product Development Manager at Otosan A.S. in 1966 and served as a Product Development Engineer at Ford Motor Co. USA in 1969. He served as Vice Automotive Coordinator in Koc Holding A.S. in 1972, General Manager in Otoyol Sanayi A.S. from 1974 to 1981 and as CEO at Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. from 1981 to 1992. At Koc Holding A.S., he served as Vice President of Technical Projects in 1992, Chairman of the Tofas Group in 1994 and as Deputy Chairman of the Community Steering Committee. He served as CEO of Koc Holding from 2000 to 2001. He has been the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors since 1998. He holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi and B.A. in Business Administration from Detroit Wayne State University (USA).

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu has served as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since April 1, 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Faculty of Political Science at Ankara Universitesi and his master’s degree from the University of Illinois. He began his career in 1988 as auditing specialist in the Ministry of Finance. In 1997-1998, he was a part-time faculty member at Bilkent University and served as the Deputy Head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board under the Ministry of Finance. He joined Koc Holding as Financial Affairs Coordinator in 1998, where he later functioned as General Manager of Koctas (2002-2007) and General Manager of Migros (2007-2008), until he was appointed as General Manager of Arcelik in 2008. In tandem with this post, he served as the President of Koc Holding Consumer Durables Group between 2010 and 2015. He was appointed the CEO of Koc Holding in April 2015.

Ismail Cimen Mr. Ismail Cenk Cimen has served as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since November 23, 2009. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi and completed Executive Development Programs at Stanford University (USA) and University of California Los Angeles (USA). He joined Koc Group in 1991 as Management Trainee at Nasoto. He assumed Sales Coordinator, Regional Manager and Import Manager responsibilities at Otosan Pazarlama between 1993-1996. He served as Fleet Sales Manager at Ford Otosan between 1996-1998 and became the General Manager of Otokoc Ankara in 1998. In 2001, he was appointed as the General Manager of the companies merged under Otokoc. In 2005 his responsibility was extended to include the General Manager role for Birmot A.S., also assuming responsibility for Avis car rental. He has been serving as the President of Automotive Group at Koc Holding since June 2009. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Early Detection of Risk and Risk Management Committee of the Company.

Giorgio Fossati Mr. Giorgio Fossati has served as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since February 18, 2016. He holds a degree in law from Universita di Torino, Italy. He started his business life in the Legal Department of Iveco S.p.A. in 1988, and joined Fiat S.p.A. in 1999 as a member of the legal staff. He became General Counsel of FCA Italy S.p.A. in 2002. He serves as the General Counsel for FCA EMEA Region and as Corporate General Counsel for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. since 2011. Fossati is also a member of the Boards of Directors of FCA US LLC, FCA Italy S.p.A., Teksid S.p.A., Fiat Chrysler Finance S.p.A., Fidis S.p.A., FCA Partecipazioni S.p.A., Fiat Chrysler Risk Management S.p.A., Abarth & C. S.p.A.’ and as a member of the Executive Committee of FCA Poland S.A. He is Member of the Early Detection of Risk and Risk Management Committee of the Company.

Scott Garberding Mr. Scott R. Garberding serves as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, 1986, and an MBA in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1993. He joined Chrysler Corporation in 1993 in the Manufacturing organization and rose to Vice President - Supply and Supplier Quality, Chrysler LLC beginning in 2007. In 2008, he was appointed Vice President - Global Alliance Operations and in 2009 Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Chrysler Group LLC since 2009. He also held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Chrysler LLC from 2008, with responsibility for all global sourcing activities worldwide. In December 2009 he was appointed Senior Vice President of Manufacturing/ World Class Manufacturing, Chrysler Group LLC. In this position, he was responsible for all assembly, stamping, and power-train manufacturing operations worldwide as well as implementation of the World Class Manufacturing system at all Chrysler Group manufacturing facilities. He was appointed Fiat Chrysler Head of Group Purchasing and named a Member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) in 2013.

Kudret Onen Mr. Kudret Onen has served as Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since April 19, 2010. He also served as Board Member of the Company until May 11, 2007. He holds a degree from the Machine Engineering Department, Gazi Universitesi. He joined the Koc Group at Ford Otosan in 1975. In 1980, he became R&D Department Manager at Koc Holding and was appointed as the Assistant General Manager of Otokar in 1984. He served as the General Manager of Otokar between 1994 and 2005 and was appointed CoPresident of Koc Holding Other Automotive Companies Group in 2005. He was the President of Defense Industry and Other Automotive Group at Koc Holding between 2006 and 2010. He has been serving as the President of Defense Industry, Other Automotive and IT Group at Koc Holding since 2010. In addition, he has been serving as the President of Automotive Manufacturers Association since 2010 and the Chairman of Defense and Aerospace Industry Manufacturers Association for the 2013-2014 period. Since 2014, he has been a Member of the Executive Board of MESS and TISK.

Gokce Bayindir Mr. Gokce Bayindir has served as Independent Board Member of Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory Co. Inc. since 2013. He received a Bachelor’s degree and MBA from the Business Management Department of Bogazici Universitesi. He started his career in 1967 and was a Sales Manager at Tofas Oto Ticaret A.S. in 1971, advancing to Assistant General Manager and then General Manager within Tofas Oto Ticaret A.S. He served as Deputy Chairman of Tofas Group within Koc Holding in 1987 and then held the Tofas Group Chairmanship prior to his retirement in 2000. While at Koc Group, he served on the Boards of companies such as Tofas Oto Ticaret A.S. and Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. Since 2012, he has been an Independent Member of Tofas’s Executive Board. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Early Detection of Risk and Risk Management Committee of the Company.