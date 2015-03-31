Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)

Name Description

Sudhir Mehta Shri. Sudhir Mehta is Executive Chairman of the Board of Torrent Power Ltd. He is amongst the few who foresaw the opportunity in the Indian Power sector. He systematically developed the power business of Torrent Group by acquiring stakes in Torrent Power AEC Limited and Torrent Power SEC Limited. He was also instrumental in setting up the 1147.5 MW SUGEN Mega Power Project near Surat, the first gas-based mega power project in the country. Shri Sudhir Mehta is the driving force behind the strong presence of ‘Torrent’ in Pharmaceuticals and Power sectors. Shri Mehta was instrumental in the diversification of the Torrent Group into the power sector. The foray into Power was marked by the acquisition of the ailing Mahendra Cables, now known as Torrent Cables Limited in late 80’s. This was followed by acquisition of The Ahmedabad Electricity Company and The Surat Electricity Company in the early 90’s; now part of Torrent Power Limited. Shri Mehta took over as the Chairman of the Torrent Group in 1998, after the demise of his father, late Shri U. N. Mehta. Under the able leadership of Shri Sudhir Mehta, Torrent Group grew from its humble roots into a leading business Group.

Samir Mehta Shri. Samir Mehta is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board for TORRENT POWER LIMITED. He has done Graduation in Commerce and Masters in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance and General management. He has experience as a Director in Torrent Group. As the Managing Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent Pharma), he has been instrumental in setting up the Torrent Research Centre as also Torrent Pharma’s foray in to new therapeutic areas. His thrust on high quality, dependable products has seen Torrent Pharma’s consolidated turnover grow to over Rs. 900 Crores. He has also contributed immensely to the Torrent Pharma’s achievements in exports and the professionalisation of it’s management. He played a key role in setting-up of a 655 MW dual fuel combined cycle power project of Gujarat Torrent Energy Corporation Ltd. at Paguthan, Bharuch, which was subsequently divested to Powergen. Besides being the Managing Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and a director of Torrent Private Limited, Mr. Mehta was also a Director on the Boards of erstwhile Torrent Power AEC Limited, Torrent Power SEC Limited and Torrent Power Generation Limited.

T. Vijayasarathy Shri. T. P. Vijayasarathy is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED. He and holds professional qualifications of ICWA and PGDBM-IIM. He is associated with Torrent Group since 1997. In Torrent Group, he was involved in the divestment of the 655 MW gas based dual fuel Combined Cycle Power Project and in the setting up of 1147.5 MW SUGEN Mega Power Project. He is presently heading the Corporate function of the Company overseeing Corporate Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Audit, Treasury, Budgeting & MIS, IT, Legal and Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Social Responsibility and long term planning functions of the Company. He has more than 32 years of experience in the corporate sector. Prior to joining Torrent Group in 1997, Shri Vijayasarathy had worked in Nagarjuna Group and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in India and also for over 8 years in the Middle East.

Darshan Soni Shri. Darshan Soni is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of TORRENT POWER LIMITED.

Markand Bhatt Shri. Markand Bhatt is Whole Time Director of Torrent Power Ltd. He is a Post Graduate of IIM, Ahmedabad is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Group. He has more than 42 years of professional managerial experience in multi disciplinary areas dominated by more than two decades of principal involvement in power sector projects. He has played a pivotal role in the entire journey of the SUGEN Mega Power project - from concept to commissioning of the project, which is unique in many respects. The project was completed within the budgeted cost resulting in the lowest per MW cost due to his sustained efforts. Shri Bhatt is also responsible for implementation of 382.5 MW UNOSUGEN project and 1200 MW DGEN project which have made considerable progress on site. He also oversees other generation project initiatives which are in the pipeline such as Torrent Pipavav Generation etc. He was also the Managing Director of erstwhile Gujarat Torrent Energy Corporation Limited (GTEC) which set up 655 MW Gas based dual fuel Combined Cycle Power project within budgeted cost and timelines. He spearheaded the divestment of GTEC by Torrent Group, which was the biggest ever M & A deal in the country at that point of time. Earlier, he practised as a Management Consultant and was associated with various premier government organisations and private groups such as Torrent, Nirma, Cama, Raymond, etc.

Jinal Mehta Shri. Jinal Mehta is Whole-time Director of Torrent Power Ltd. He has done his Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Sydney, Australia. He has more than 5 years of experience in the power sector. He is having been involved in the implementation of SUGEN’s 1147.5 MW Mega Power Project subsequently shouldered the responsibility of its operations as its COO. Currently he has been actively supervising the project implementation of UNOSUGEN (382.5 MW) and DGEN Mega Power Project (1200 MW). He is also discharging the role of the Director and CEO of Torrent Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is implementing the Dahej SEZ DGEN Mega Power Project.

P. Taneja Shri. P. K. Taneja, IAS is Additional Director of the Company.

R. Ravichandran Shri. R. Ravichandran is the Non-Executive Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED.

Samir Barua Professor Shri. Samir Kumar Barua is Independent Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED., since January 29, 2008. He is M. Tech (IIT, Kanpur) in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research and holds Ph. D. in Management (IIM, Ahmedabad). He is presently the Director of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He joined the faculty at IIM, Ahmedabad in 1980. His academic and professional pursuit spans across several disciplines with specific areas of interest being capital markets, portfolio theory, international finance, operations research and decision sciences, management information and control systems, etc. He has taught courses at IIM, Ahmedabad and has been visiting faculty to academic institutions in several countries. He has taught in national and international executive training programmes. He has also authored more than 40 case studies in management. He has been consultant to various public and private organisations and has been associated with Indian financial sector for over 18 years.

Renu Challu Smt. Renu Challu is the Independent Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED.

Kiran Karnik Shri. Kiran S. Karnik is Independent Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED., since July 30, 2009. He is Post-Graduate from IIM, Ahmedabad also holds an Honours Degree in Physics from Bombay University. He was the President of NASSCOM and has been the guiding force for the Indian IT industry. He has also been instrumental in promoting India’s technology strength to the world. During his tenure as the Managing Director of Discovery Networks India, he spearheaded the launch of Discovery Channel in South Asia in 1995 and Animal Planet in 1999. Shri Karnik was the Founder-Director of the Consortium for Educational Communication which was responsible for the country-wide classroom broadcasts and other ICT initiatives of the University Grants Commission. Shri Karnik has worked for over 20 years at the Indian Space Research Organisation where he held various positions including that of Founder-Director of Development and Educational Communication Unit. His work in ISRO involved conceptualizing and managing applications of space technology as well as INSAT system. He has also worked for the United Nations and has done consulting assignments for the World Health Organisation, the World Bank, UN Institute for Disarmament Research, Ford Foundation and for UNESCO in Afghanistan.

Keki Mistry Shri. Keki M. Mistry is Independent Director of TORRENT POWER LIMITED., since January 28, 2010. He is Vice Chairman and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), is a professional in the housing finance sector with over three decades of experience in Banking and Financial Services sector. As a part of HDFC’s management team, Shri. Mistry has played a critical role in the transformation of HDFC into India’s integrated financial services conglomerate by facilitating the formation of companies including HDFC Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. Shri. Mistry has been consultant to Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) in Thailand, Mauritius, Caribbean Islands and Jamaica, guiding CDC to review and evaluate the operations of mortgage financial institutions in these countries. He has also been consultant to the Mauritius Housing Company and Asian Development Bank.

Pankaj Patel Shri. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel is Independent Director of Torrent Power Ltd. He holds a Masters in Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Technology and is the Chairman and Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited, Ahmedabad, a flagship company of “Zydus Cadila Group of Companies”. With over 30 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry, he combines both research and techno-commercial and has published over 50 research papers. He is associated with various industry associations and is on the governing councils of many national industry associations and forums. He is also actively involved in various educational institutions and is on the advisory committees and academic councils of pharmaceutical colleges and management institutes. He was the President of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and the Ahmedabad Management Association in 2010-11. At present, he is the Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gujarat State Council. He is the Executive Chairman, Vice President and Trustee of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. He is also on the governing board of the Ahmedabad University.