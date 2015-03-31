Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)

Name Description

Samir Mehta Shri. Samir Mehta is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Management from the B. K. School of Business Management, Ahmedabad ( Gujarat University ).

Sudhir Mehta Shri. Sudhir Mehta is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since its inception. He has been instrumental in foreseeing these and developing an appropriate strategic response to it. His drive to excel is deeply rooted in his commitment to investors. As Chairman, Torrent Group, Mr. Mehta has provided the right strategic vision that has, time and again, borne rewards' for the Group. His other Directorship includes that of Torrent Power Ltd., Torrent Pipavav Generation Ltd., Torrent Energy Ltd. and Arvind Ltd. He is the Chairman of Securities Transfers & Investor Grievance Committee of the Company and also a member of Audit Committee & Investors Grievance Committee of Arvind Ltd.

Mahesh Agrawal Shri. Mahesh Agrawal is the Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Chaitanya Dutt Dr. Chaitanya Dutt is Director - Research and Development, Whole Time Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is one of the key functionaries in the top management team and has been associated with the Company for last three decades. He holds an MD in Medicine and had practiced as a consulting physician before joining the Company in 1982. His experience spans areas of Pharma R&D, clinical research, manufacturing, quality assurance, etc. He has been instrumental in setting up the Research Centre of the Company. Under his prudent guidance and leadership, the Research Centre has achieved tremendous progress in the areas of discovery research as well as development work on formulations.

Markand Bhatt Shri. Markand Bhatt is Non-Executive Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is a Post Graduate of IIM, Ahmedabad, is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Group. He has more than 46 years of professional managerial experience in multi disciplinary areas dominated by more than two decades of principal involvement in power sector projects. He has been a member of Board of the Company since 2000. Over the past several years he has been providing valuable guidance in formulation of strategy and implementation thereof. As part of Torrent Power, a group company, Shri Bhatt has played a pivotal role in the entire journey of the SUGEN Mega Power Project – from concept to commissioning of that project, which is unique in many respects. The project was completed within the budgeted cost resulting in the lowest per MW cost due to his sustained efforts. Shri Bhatt is also responsible for implementation of 382.5 MW UNOSUGEN Project and 1200 MW DGEN Project which have also been commissioned. He also oversees other generation project initiatives which are in the pipeline such as Torrent Pipavav etc. He was also the Managing Director of erstwhile Gujarat Torrent Energy Corporation Limited (GTEC) which set up 655 MW Gas based fuel Combined Cycle Power Project within budgeted cost and timelines. He spearheaded divestment of GTEC by Torrent Group, which was the biggest ever deal in the country at that point of time. Earlier, he practiced as a Management Consultant and was associated with various premier government organizations and private groups such as Torrent, Nirma, Cama, Raymonds etc. His other directorship includes that of Torrent Power Limited. He is a member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Securities Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

Pradeep Bhargava Shri. Pradeep Kumar Bhargava has been appointed as Independent Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., effective July 26, 2013. He has been an Additional Director of the Company. He holds B. Sc. (Honours) degree from Rajasthan University, Jaipur, B.E. (Electronics and Communications) degree from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in the year 1971. He has been associated with Cummins group since 2000 and was Managing Director of Cummins Generator Technologies India Ltd. from 2003 to April 2012. Prior to joining Cummins, he was Managing Director of GE Lighting India for 3 years. He had worked with Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge) for 15 years from 1982-1997. After graduating from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, first ten of years of Shri Pradeep were with State Sectors i.e. Atomic Energy Commission, Electronics Commission and finally at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. He has been actively participating in Industry Forums, Education Institutions as well as various platforms of Civic Society. He is involved with Educational Institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Udaipur, Tata Management Training Centre, etc. as guest faculty. His engagement with Symbiosis is quite long and he is member of Planning Cell and Board of Management of Symbiosis University. He was the Member of Executive Committee of National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), an Autonomous Institution of the University Grants Commission, for 3 years. In addition to the directorship of Cummins group companies like Cummins India Ltd., Cummins Generator Technologies India Ltd., Cummins Technologies India Ltd., he holds directorship in Rajkumar Forge Ltd., Josts Engineering Company Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Secure International Holding Pte. Ltd. and Pune City Connect Development Foundation. He is the Chairman of Audit Committee of Rajkumar Forge Ltd and a member of Audit Committee of Persistent Systems Ltd.

Shailesh Haribhakti Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti is Independent Director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant is the Managing Partner of Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants and Chairman of BDO Consulting Private Limited. He served a three year term on the Standards Advisory Council of the International Accounting Standards Board. He is a Committee Member of Futures & Options segment of National Stock Exchange of India and a Member of the SEBI Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards. He serves as Member of Managing Committees of ASSOCHAM and IMC and Corporate Governance Committees of ASSOCHAM and CII and is Chairman of the Global Warming Committee of IMC. He is on the Board of Directors of Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited, Future Capital Holdings Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, Blue Star Limited, The Dhanalakshmi Bank Limited, J K Paper Limited, Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited, Raymond Limited, Future Value Retail Limited and L&T Finance Holdings Limited. Mr. Haribhakti is the Chairman of Audit Committee of L & T Finance Holdings Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Ambuja Cement Limited, ACC Limited, Raymond Limited and member of Audit Committee of Blue Star Limited, The Dhanalakshmi Bank Limited, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited and Pantaloon Retail (India) Limited.