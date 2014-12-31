TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)

Name Description

Germain Carriere Mr. Germain Carriere is an Independent Chairman of the Board of TSO3 Inc. Mr. Carrière holds a law degree from the Université de Sherbrooke and a MBA from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Carrière was a member of the Barreau du Québec and a member of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada where he has been a Board Member for two years. He is also a member on several Boards of Directors, including Midland Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:MD). Mr. Carrière joined the Corporate Finance Department of Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion in 1979 where he held positions of Senior Vice President and President, Customer Services. In recent years, after holding the position of Vice Chairman, Corporate Strategy, at National Bank Financial Inc., he held the positions of President and Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Securities until August 2009.

Richard Rumble Mr. Richard M. Rumble is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of TSO3 Inc. Prior to this appointment, he had accumulated more than 25 years of experience within the North American and global medical device industry. His impressive track record in the healthcare sterilization market and within the medical device industry includes delivering significant and sustained revenue and earnings growth, leading successful new commercial strategies, and negotiating and integrating large-scale acquisitions. Mr. Rumble holds a B.Sc degree in biology and an Honours B.Sc in microbiology and immunology from the University of Western Ontario. Prior positions held by Mr. Rumble include President of BERCHTOLD Corporation; Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Strategic Diagnostics Inc.; Vice President and General Manager of STERIS Corporation; and President and Chief Executive Officer of MediVators Inc. In addition, Mr. Rumble held a number of domestic and international management positions at 3M Company, including Global Business Unit Manager for Sterile Processing.

Glen Kayll Mr. Glen Kayll is Chief Financial Officer of TSO 3 Inc. Mr. Kayll brings to TSO3 more than 20 years of senior management experience, including as CFO and head of operations for both Canadian and U.S. public companies listed on the TSX and NASDAQ exchanges. He has lead large teams through significant corporate transactions, including more than $4 billion in mergers and acquisitions, financings and other transactions during his career. Mr. Kayll was previously CFO of Argex Titanium, a TSX-traded, development-stage producer of high grade titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), which during his tenure secured a major partnership with the third largest chemical distributor in the world. Earlier he served as CFO and vice president of international operations for Coastal Contacts, a TSX and NASDAQ-listed, vertically integrated multinational manufacturer and internet retailer. Before Coastal, he was treasurer and head of investor relations at PMC-Sierra, a NASDAQ-listed, semiconductor and software solutions innovator which later became an S&P 500 component company. Mr. Kayll holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University , an MBA from Simon Fraser University , and is a CPA.

Bradley Catalone Dr. Bradley Catalone is Chief Scientific Officer of the company. She has extensive knowledge of medical devices and the sterilization industry, having held significant roles within Olympus Corporation of the Americas Inc., including as Infection Control Manager, Director of Research, as well as Director of Clinical Affairs. Most recently, Dr.Cataloneheld the position of Vice President of Laboratory Services at Alcami Corporation with responsibility for drug development and analytical testing services. Dr.Cataloneholds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Penn State College of Medicine,Hershey, PAand an MBA. in Business Administration from the Pennsylvania State University.

Mark Pasmore Dr. Mark Pasmore, Ph.D., is Vice President - Research and Development of the Company. Dr. Pasmore brings extensive experience and understanding in sterilization sciences and technologies, having held leadership positions performing and guiding scientific research in such areas as biofilms, sterilization, sterility assurance and microbial control for pharmaceuticals and medical devices for leading organizations, such as Baxter Healthcare and STERIS. Additionally, Dr. Pasmore served as an assistant research professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Montana State University where he taught Bioprocesses in Engineering. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering both from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois. Dr. Pasmore is a published author on the subject of biofilm, among others, and his work is routinely cited.

Simon Robitaille Mr. Simon Robitaille is Corporate Secretary of TSO3 Inc. Mr. Simon Robitaille, Cofounder of TSO3 Inc and its Chief Scientific Officer until February 2012, is an engineer by profession. In addition to a MSc from Université Laval, he holds a masters degree in environmental engineering from the École Polytechnique de Montréal. Mr. Robitaille has been involved with ozone and its applications since 1977. He has particular experience in the design and integration of ozone-generating systems for commercial applications, including water treatment plants. He was the construction projects manager at Tecksol inc. from 1981 to 1998.

Steven West Mr. Steven M. West is Director of the Company. Mr. West brings a wealth of strategic experience to TSO3, including more than 30 years of public company experience in health and life sciences, nuclear industry, specialty chemicals and venture capital. Mr. West recently served as chief executive officer of Nordion, a leading provider of medical isotopes and sterilization technologies. During his tenure as chief executive officer, Mr. West lead Nordion's $727-million sale to two buyers, Sterigenics (a global leader in sterilization services) and GTCR (a private equity firm), at a 12-per-cent premium to the market. Prior to Nordion, Mr. West held senior positions with MDS, where he was responsible for all aspects of the company's global operations and regulatory affairs before its sale to Nordion. He has also served as a senior partner at MDS Capital, president at Unilever Canada and vice-president at Diversey Corp. Mr. West currently also serves as chairman of the board for two non-profit organizations: the Ottawa Hospital Foundation and the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards.

Pierre Desy Mr. Pierre Desy is an Independent Director of TSO3 Inc. He is a MBA graduate from Université de Sherbrooke, also holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Université de Montréal. He has accumulated extensive experience in business management, both as owner-officer amongts others with La Compagnie Panelfold du Canada, and as President and CEO of various companies particularly Rougier, a group of five companies operating in various biotechnology sectors and in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Désy has developed and taught business recovery at Université Laval’s MBA program and has participated in several televised conferences on entrepreneurship. He was President and CEO of DiagnoCure inc., from 2000 to 2006 steering this public company through the international marketing of diagnostics cancer tests and numerous financing rounds in the financial markets. During his career, Mr. Désy has been a member of several boards of directors. He is currently a Director of BTemia Inc. He actively serves as a mentor and as a consultant in negotiation and business strategy.

Jean Lamarre Mr. Jean Lamarre is an Independent Director of TSO3 Inc. He is president of Lamarre Consultants, a global advisory form in connection with strategic development, financing and international operations. He has more than 35 years of experience in international business development, finance and corporate strategy. Since 1997, he is a member of the board of directors of Semafo Inc. At the beginning until 2008, he was president of the board, after he became executive chairman of the board of directors until 2014, and since then, he is president of the board of directors. Semafo Inc. is a TSX-listed Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. Since March 2013, Mr. Lamarre is a member of the Board of Argos Therapeutics, a NASDAQ-listed American biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of fully personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Since August 2014, he is chairman of the Board of Technologies DBOX Inc. a TSX-listed Canadian company that designs, manufactures and markets cutting-edge motion systems mainly suited for the entertainment and industrial simulation industries. In addition, Mr. Lamarre is the Chairman of the boards of Tele-Quebec and the daily newspaper Le Devoir, he is a member of the independent Review Committee of the mutual funds managed by Investors Group, and he is member of the board of directors for other private or non-profit organizations. From 1993 to 1995, he served as Vice-President International and Special Porjects at Canam Manac Group. Prior to that, he was head of European operations at SNC-Lavalin and held various management positions, including Chief Financial Officer of Lavalin Inc., before it merged with SNC Group. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Applied Economics form HEC Montreal.

Claude Michaud Mr. Claude Michaud is an Independent Director of TSO3 Inc. Mr. Claude Michaud is Managing Director of DNA Capital and an experienced finance executive and investment banker. After a 15-year career in investment banking with Scotia Capital and TD Securities, he became Chief Financial Officer of C-MAC Industries, Neurochem, Kangaroo Media and Groupe Lagassé. Mr. Michaud brings to the Board his expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate development. Mr. Michaud is member of the Board of Directors of Milit-Air and the Fondation du Théatre du Nouveau-Monde. He is a past member of the Board of Andromed, the Investment Dealers Association (Quebec), the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal and the Women’s Y Foundation. Mr. Michaud is a member of the Order of Engineers of Quebec and holds a Bachelor in engineering from McGill University and a MBA from Cornell University.

Jeffrey Pompeo Mr. Jeffrey Pompeo is Independent Director of the company. He brings over 25 years of experience in high-growth medical device and technology companies. He has lead several technology-driven businesses from inception through commercialization, and is well versed in strategic planning, business development, operational execution, and regulatory strategies in the United States and globally. Mr. Pompeo is currently President & CEO of CareTaker Medical Corporation, a privately held wireless patient monitoring medical device company headquartered in the United States, and has served in senior executive and board director positions in numerous multinational organizations. He holds a Computer Information Systems degree from James Madison University and an M.B.A. from Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business.