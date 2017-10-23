Totvs SA (TOTS3.SA)

Name Description

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Mr. Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos serves as the Chairman of the Board of Totvs SA since January 24, 2013. Prior to that, he was an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Totvs SA since March 7, 2006. In the last 5 years, Mr. Passos acted as Chairman of the Trustee Council of IEDI (Instituto de Estudos para o Desenvolvimento Industrial), Vice-President of the Trustee Council of FNQ (Fundação Nacional da Qualidade) and acted as member of the Board of IPT (Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas), Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, Instituto Empreender Endeavor, Fundação Dom Cabral and at TOTVS S/A. He has a long career in Natura, a cosmetic company that he joined in 1983 as a general manager of one of the companies of the group. He holds a B.A. in Production Engineering by Escola Politécnica de Engenharia da Universidade de Sao Paulo and in Business Administration by Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Laercio Jose de Lucena Cosentino Mr. Laercio Jose de Lucena Cosentino serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Totvs SA. since January 6, 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the company until June 15, 2015. Prior to that, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors, a Member of the Executive Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since March 7, 2006. Within the Company, he is also a Member of the Compensation Committee. In the last five years, he temporarily held the position of Market Strategy Vice President of the Company until January 8, 2011. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since March 1999. Prior to joining the Company, he was a Director of SIGA between 1978 and 1983. He is the Author of Dbase II and III, Windows, Brazil is not Risk, it is Opportunity, as well as Genoma Enterprise. He also acts as an Independent Member of the Management Council of Redecard SA. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1982.

German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Mr. German Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo serves as Vice Chairman of Totvs SA since January 24, 2013. Prior to this, he was Independent Member of the Board of Directors at the Company. Mr. Quiroga founded TV1.com, where he was CEO from 1994 to 1999, founded Americanas.com, where he served as CIO and CMO from 1999 to 2004; he also served as CIO and CMO at Cyrela Brazil Realty from 2004 to 2008; and founded Pontofrio.com (now Globex Utilidades SA), where he served as CEO and a Member of the Board of Directors between 2008 and 2011. Currently, Mr. Quiroga is the CEO of Nova Pontocom, a Member of the Board of Directors of Sequoia Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA, E-Plataforma and E-Hub. He graduated in Electronic Engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia (IME) (1991) and has a Masters in Digital System from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo (1994).

Andre Bretas Nunes de Lima Mr. Andre Bretas Nunes de Lima serves as Chief Technology Officer of Totvs S.A. since February 19, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. Before joining the Company, he worked for several companies as Architecture and Software Development Consultant. He joined the Company when RM Sistemas was incorporated. At RM, he started his career in the Software Development and Customization Teams in Minas Gerais, and the Service Team in Sao Paulo. He also acted as Facilitator in the Management Software’s Technology Innovation Project, and in the development of the RM brand’s implementation methodology. He graduated in Computer Science from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1997, and gained a specialization in Business Management and Information Technology from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2001.

Gilsomar Maia Sebastiao Mr. Gilsomar Maia Sebastiao serves as Vice President of Finance and Administration and Investor Relations Officer of TOTVS SA since January 12, 2015. Previously, he was the process and risk manager of TOTVS, between 2006 and 2007. Mr. Sebastião made his career at Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes, where we worked in external audit projects, between 1996 and 2004. He graduated in Accounting Sciences from Universidade Mackenzie in 2000, and attended Post-Graduation in Capitals Market from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 2006.

Ronan Maia Assis Carvalho Mr. Ronan Maia Assis Carvalho, Neto serves as Business Vice-President for Consumer at TOTVS S.A. since February 19, 2016. He worked for PC Sistemas, accumulating experience in services, consulting, support and research and development. In 2014, he began working as Director of PC Sistemas, being responsible for thee integration process with TOTVS. He has a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering and Data Processing, is a specialist in Development of Distributed Systems and most recently participated in the executive program in Digital Marketing Strategy from Columbia University.

Flavio Balestrin de Paiva Mr. Flavio Balestrin de Paiva serves as Vice President of Marketing, Alliances, Business Models, Channels and Human Relations at TOTVS S.A. since May 4, 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Board and Commercial Intelligence, Channels and Education Officer at Totvs SA. Prior to this, he served as International Expansion Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Totvs SA. Before joining the Company, he worked at Banco Nacional SA – Unibanco SA as Trainee and Human Resources Analyst from 1994 to 1995, at Accenture do Brasil as Human Resources Specialist and later as Human Resources Officer from 1995 to 2000, and eventually became Human Resources Officer of Avanade do Brasil Ltda. between 2000 and 2002. He began working within the Company in December 2002. He received a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1993, attended Programa de Desenvolvimento Empresarial in 1995 at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), and received a specialization in Human Resources from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2000.

Weber Canova Mr. Weber George Canova serves as the Vice President Technology of Totvs SA. since May 4, 2015. Prior to this he served as Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. He joined the Company in 1995 acting as a Technology Coordinator. He began his career as the Programming Team Coordinator for Perroti Informatica in 1984. He participated in the development and implementation of the internal applications and systems of AGF Companhia de Seguros Gerais from 1986 to 1988 and was responsible for the implementation of systems, installation and management of the Alexander MacFarlane Corretores de Seguros network from 1988 to 1990. He is a Partner of W&M Consultoria e Sistemas de Informatica since 1990. He received a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua in 1982.

Denis del Bianco Mr. Denis del Bianco serves as Vice President- Services of Totvs SA since May 24, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Business Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He acted as TOTVS Business Director, being responsible for TOTVS Consulting, with emphasis on the development and commercialization of offers to Consulting in Management and Technology to clients from various segments. Before, he acts as a independent consult from TOTVS Consulting, since 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he acted for 9 years in the consulting division of Accenture do Brasil with the last 14 months as Senior Manager for the Energy segment, responsible for sales and development of Technology and Restructuring projects. He earned a Bachelors degree in Information Technology from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1998 and received a post graduate degree in Business Management from IBMEC, Rio de Janeiro, in 2003.

Gustavo Dutra Bastos Mr. Gustavo Dutra Bastos serves as Business Vice-President for Supply Chain of Totvs SA since May 24, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Services and Relationship Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He has over 13 years of experience in the Information Technology area and, since the beginning of his career, he worked in system developing companies as Programmer, Business Analyst and Project Coordinator. He joined the Company in 2001 as Project Coordinator. Since then, he has also acted as Solutions Architect, Project Manager, Pre-Sale Manager and Services Manager. He holds a Technical degree in Industrial Information Technology from CEFET-MG Centro Federal de Educaco Tecnologica de Minas Gerais and graduated in Administration from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 2000.

Eros Alexandre Jantsh Mr. Eros Alexandre Jantsh serves as Business Vice-President for Small Companies of TOTVS S.A. since February 19, 2016. He worked for Bematech for 23 years, accumulating experience in research and development, product marketing and international operations, being responsible for operations in Brazil, United States and Asia. In 2006, he assumed the Bematech branch in Taiwan, structuring the procurement, product development and sales areas, in 2009, he became the Director of International Operations in China and in 2010 he became the leader of the Hardware Unit for the Fiscal and Retail product categories of Bematech. In 2013, he became the Hardware and Services Director, and later became the CMO of Bematech. He holds a Bachelors degree in Physics, with specialization in Strategic Project Management, Strategic Negotiation with the Asian Continent, from INSEAD (SG), Innovation from IEL-DUKE and Corporate Finance from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Marcelo Eduardo Sant'Anna Cosentino Mr. Marcelo Eduardo Sant'Anna Cosentino serves as Business Vice-President for Services of Totvs SA since July 15, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Business Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He joined the Company in 2001 and acted in various areas of the Company, such as information technology, product development, and corporate planning, participating in the main M&A process conducted over the years. Actually he acts as Business Vice-President. In the last three years, he was responsible for M&A and International Markets Officer. He graduated in business management from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo in 2005, and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Mauricio Dias Couto Mr. Mauricio Dias Couto serves as Services and Relationship Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Totvs S.A. since May 4, 2015. In the last 5 years, he acted as Relationship & Services Officer at TOTVS, being responsible to deliver projects and demands to large accounts, as well as being responsible for the application outsourcing offering. Acted in TOTVS Consulting Services franchise as large account services officer. Mauricio was CIO of Time for Fun and Consultant at Accenture, acting in large (ERP) management system implementation projects in Brazil and Europe. He has18 years of experience in Information Technology and Consulting Services. He has graduated as Business Administration by Faculdades Associadas de Sao Paulo - FASP, and Masters in Marketing by Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM.

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana Ms. Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana serves as an Independent Director of Totvs SA since February 1, 2013. She was the President of the Securities Commission between 2007 and 2012. From 1994 to 2006, she acted as the Superintendent of Corporate Relations and Special Projects Manager at Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo. She also chaired Executive Committee of International Organization of Securities Commissions – IOSCO. She is the President of the Corporate Governance Committee of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Danilo Ferreira da Silva Mr. Danilo Ferreira da Silva serves as Independent Director of Totvs S.A. since June 10, 2015. In the last 5 years, he acted as Superintendent of the BNDES International area, where he joined by public tender in 1993. He acted in several activities in the industrial, financial and capital market areas at BNDES. He holds a B.A. in Computers by Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) (1992) and a Masters Degree in Business Administration - Major in Finance - by Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) (2001). He also concluded the IMPM - International Masters in Practicing Management from McGill University in 2013.

Sergio Foeldes Guimaraes Mr. Sergio Foeldes Guimaraes serves as an Independent Director of Totvs SA since March 2008. He also acts as a Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined BNDES by passing a common entrance exam in 1993 and has worked in the Industrial, Financial and Capital Markets areas. At present, he heads the Capital Markets Department and since 2005, has been on the Board of the National Investors Institute (INI). Between 2005 and 2007, he served on the Board of Fundo Investidores Institucionais FIA. He graduated in Information Technology from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1993 and obtained a Masters degree in Administration, with a specialization in Finance, from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 2001.

Wolney Edirley Goncalves Betiol Mr. Wolney Edirley Goncalves Betiol serves as Independent Director of Totvs S.A. since December 21, 2015. He was the co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Bematech S.A. since 1991. He was awarded the commendation of the Ordem Nacional do Mérito Científico by the Science and Technology Ministry and the Knowledge Medal by the Industry, Development and Foreign Trade Ministry. Was: (i) President of Afrac – Associação Brasileira dos Fabricantes e Revendedores de Equipamentos de Automação Comercial; (ii) President of Sindicato das Indústrias Eletro-Eletrônicas e Similares do Estado do Paraná; (iii) Executive Officer of Abinee – Associação Brasileira da Indústria Eletro-Eletrônica; (iv) Executive Officer of ANPEI – Associação Nacional de Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento das Empresas Inovadoras; (v) Vice-President of FIEP- Federação das Indústrias do Paraná; (vi) Director of Lactec – Instituto de Tecnologia para o Desenvolvimento; and (vii) member of Contec - Conselho Superior de Tecnologia e Competitividade da FIESP – Federação das Indústrias de São Paulo. He graduated in Electrical Industrial Engineering, Masters in Industrial Computing by Universidade Tecnologica Federal do Parana, MBA at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and specialization in management at IMD and Wharton Business School.

Pedro Moreira Salles Mr. Pedro Moreira Salles serves as an Independent Director of Totvs SA. He joined Unibanco in 1988 as a Member of the Board of Directors and in 1997 he became its Chairman. In April 2004, he was elected Unibanco’s Chief Executive Officer and held this position until 2008. He has also served as Chairman of the Boards of Unibanco Seguros SA and Fininvest SA. He was the Vice-President Officer of Itau Unibanco Holding from 2008 to 2009 and is Chairman of the Board of Itau Unibanco Holding SA. He is also the Managing Officer of Brasil Warrant SA and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Banco Itau BBA SA. He graduated in Economics and History from the University of California. He has a Masters degree in International Relations from Yale University. He attended the Owners & Presidents Management Program at Harvard University.