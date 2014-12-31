Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)

Name Description

Anton Rabie Mr. Anton Rabie is Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Rabie is a past member of the Supplier Council of the world’s top retailers. He, along with his co-founders, was a recipient of Canada’s Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999 in the Emerging Entrepreneur Category and has been featured as a Top 40 under 40 executive for his achievements in Canada and the global marketplace. Since inception, Mr. Rabie has led Spin Master’s human resources, marketing and sales. He has been instrumental in developing Spin Master’s European presence and has worked directly with hundreds of retailers to build Spin Master’s North American and international sales network. Presently, Mr. Rabie plays a foundational role in Spin Master acquisitions, having led the Company’s acquisitions such as Tech Deck, Spy Gear, Cardinal and Meccano. Mr. Rabie earned an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at The University of Western Ontario in 1994. Mr. Rabie is actively involved in community organizations and sits on the board of directors for Autism Speaks Canada, the Canadian branch of Autism Speaks North America’s largest autism science, awareness and advocacy organization, and TIA CEO’s roundtable council.

Ronnen Harary Mr. Ronnen Harary is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He is a co-founder of Spin Master and is currently the Co-Chief Executive Officer. He, along with his co-founders, was a recipient of Canada’s Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999 in the Emerging Entrepreneur Category and has been featured as a Top 40 under 40 executive for his achievements in Canada and the global marketplace. Since inception, Mr. Harary has played a key role in the Company’s operations and product development. He plays a major role in product development, building strategic relationships and as an acting visionary for the Company. Mr. Harary currently spends the majority of his time seeking out new business opportunities. Mr. Harary is responsible for establishing Spin Master as a world-class licensing partner and he continues to manage and build key relationships with the Company’s licensing partners all over the world. Mr. Harary earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from The University of Western Ontario in 1994. Mr. Harary is on the board of directors for Futurpreneur Canada (formerly Canadian Youth Business Foundation), a national non-profit organization that provides financing, mentoring and support tools to aspiring business owners, a member of the Young Presidents Organization, a global peer network of chief executives and business leaders, and a member of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle, a non-profit, nonpartisan think tank.

Mark Segal Mr. Mark L. Segal is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. He was Spin Master’s Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2011 and rejoined the Company in 2015. He has over 25 years of experience in financial management in both public and private companies where he has held a number of management level and board of director positions. Prior to re-joining Spin Master, from 2013 to 2015, Mr. Segal was VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Husky Injection Molding Systems, a supplier of injection molding equipment and services to the plastics industry. From 2011 to 2013, he was Chief Operating Officer at Canada Goose Inc., a producer of extreme weather outerwear. Mr. Segal graduated from the .of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, Bachelor of Accountancy degree and a Master in Business Administration degree.

Ben Gadbois Mr. Ben J. Gadbois is Director, Global President & Chief Operating Officer of the company. He joined Spin Master in 2012 as the Global President & Chief Operating Officer. He has over 21 years experience in public companies, primarily in the consumer packaged goods industry. Mr. Gadbois joined Spin Master from Newell-Rubbermaid, a consumer and commercial products company, where his most recent role was the Global President of the Markers, Highlighters, Art and Office Essentials business. During his 13 years with Newell-Rubbermaid, Mr. Gadbois also led several other businesses such as Rubbermaid, Pyrex, Irwin Hand Tools and Graco Europe / Middle East. Prior to this, Mr. Gadbois held positions at Black and Decker and Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Salem State University in Massachusetts as well as the Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant professional designations. Mr. Gadbois also serves on various external private company boards.

Bill Hess Mr. Bill Hess is Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Information Officer of the company. Since 2013. Mr. Hess has 26 years of consumer products experience and 18 years experience in senior management roles in operations, supply chain, product development and information technology. Prior to joining Spin Master, Mr. Hess spent 19 years with Newell Rubbermaid, a global marketer of consumer and commercial products, where he was most recently the Group Vice President Supply Chain — Consumer Group, a position he held from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Hess earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Northern Illinois University in 1989 and attended Harvard Business School — Leading Product Development program in July 2004.

Christopher Harrs Mr. Christopher Harrs is Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the company. He was appointed General Counsel of Spin Master in 2004. Mr. Harrs has over 20 years of senior level legal experience. Prior to joining Spin Master, Mr. Harrs held both legal and business roles within the Entertainment and Technology industries. He started his legal career in 1990 as a corporate law associate at the national law firm of McCarthy Tetrault LLP. Thereafter, he served as Vice President Business and Legal Affairs at Universal Studios Canada Ltd., a company which creates and distributes film entertainment, and as Vice-President Strategic Development and General Counsel at Webhelp Inc., a CRM technology company which focused on online and wireless communications. Mr. Harrs graduated from The University of Western Ontario with an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree and LLB and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Chris Beardall Mr. Chris Beardall is Executive Vice President of Global Sales of the company. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Global Sales of Spin Master in 2009. Mr. Beardall started his career at Spin Master as Vice President of Product Development in 2000, was promoted to Senior Vice President Sales, North America in 2005. Prior to joining Spin Master, he spent 17 years in several management positions in Operations and Buying for discount retailers such as Woolco Department Stores and Wal-Mart. Mr. Beardall earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1983.

Ben Varadi Mr. Ben Varadi is Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of the company. He is a co-founder of Spin Master and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer. He, along with his co-founders, was a recipient of Canada’s Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999 in the Emerging Entrepreneur Category and has been featured as a Top 40 under 40 executive for his achievements in Canada and the global marketplace. He plays an active role in product selection and development and his creative approach remains influential to Spin Master’s product selection. Mr. Varadi earned an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at The University of Western Ontario in 1994.

Adam Beder Mr. Adam J. Beder is Executive Vice President of Global Licensing and Business Affairs of the company. Since 2013. Prior to this position, Mr. Beder has held various other senior management positions in his 16 year career at Spin Master. Mr. Beder earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia in 1996 and completed the Canadian Securities Course in 1995.

Krista Diberardino Ms. Krista Diberardino is Executive Vice President of the Company. She was Chief Marketing Officer of the company. She was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Spin Master in 2013. Prior to joining Spin Master, Ms. DiBerardino was Vice President of Global Marketing for the Writing and Creative Expressions Global Business of Newell Rubbermaid, a global marketer of consumer and commercial products, a position she held from 2006 to 2013. In addition, Ms. DiBerardino held executive marketing positions with SC Johnson Wax Professional, a leading manufacturer of household supplies, and Nielsen, a leading global information and measurement company. Ms. DiBerardino earned a Bachelor of Business and Marketing from Syracuse University.

Nancy Zwiers Ms. Nancy Zwiers is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. effective November 9, 2015. A classically trained brand builder at Procter & Gamble, Ms. Zwiers joined the toy industry in 1990 with Mattel, where she held a number of progressively senior positions. Ms. Zwiers takes child's play seriously. As founder and chief executive officer of the consulting firm Funosophy Inc., Ms. Zwiers spent the past 16 years helping over 200 clients -- from industry leaders to start-ups in toys, youth entertainment and interactive games -- build and expand their brands. Ms. Zwiers has been a strategic thought partner and facilitator for many industry executives, and has helped in strategy development for many successful franchises. She has conducted extensive research on kids and play, and has led multiple invention teams to licensing success.

Jeffrey Cohen Mr. Jeffrey I. Cohen is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is the managing partner at Torkin Manes LLP, a full service Toronto law firm, and a member of the firm’s Business Law and Corporate Finance Groups. Mr. Cohen has been a lawyer at Torkin Manes LLP since 1986. Mr. Cohen is the immediate past treasurer of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, a Jewish charity organization, and a past member of its board of directors. He is currently a member of the national board of directors of Weizmann Canada, a part of the worldwide network of supporting organizations for the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary research institutions. Mr. Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University and a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall Law School.

John Cassaday Mr. John M. Cassaday is Non-Executive Independent Lead Director of the company. He is a director of Irving Oil Ltd., a privately held energy processing, transporting, and marketing company, Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading Canadian financial services group, and Sysco Corporation, a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry, positions he has held since 2009, 1993 and 2004 respectively. Previously, until March 2015, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment Inc. (‘‘Corus’’), an integrated media and entertainment company, a position he held since the inception of Corus in 1999. Prior to Corus, Mr. Cassaday was Executive Vice President of Shaw Communications, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTV Television Network and President of Campbell Soup Company in Canada and the U.K. He is also active in community affairs, principally with St. Michael’s Hospital. Mr. Cassaday has a Master of Business Administration degree (Dean’s List) from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Dina Howell Ms. Dina R. Howell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She was the Chief Executive Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi X, a shopper marketing agency, from 2010 to July 2015. Previously Ms. Howell held a variety of positions during her 22 year career at Procter & Gamble, a global consumer products company, ultimately serving as Vice President Global Media and Brand Operations. She serves on the executive advisory board for the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, the executive board for the Center for Retailing Excellence at the University of Arkansas, the board of directors for the Thirty Percent Coalition, an organization committed to achieving gender diversity in public company boardrooms, and the board of directors of Give Kids the World.

Todd Tappin Mr. Todd Tappin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Rubicon Project, Inc., a publicly traded technology company, a position he has held since 2013. Previously, Mr. Tappin was the Chief Executive Officer of SocialVibe, later renamed TrueX Media, an online advertising technology company from October 2010 to February 2013 and a Managing Director of The Gores Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm from January 2009 to October 2010. He was the founding Chief Financial Officer of Overture, a pioneer in paid search which became a publicly traded company and was ultimately acquired by Yahoo!. Prior to Overture, Mr. Tappin spent six years as a senior executive at 21st Century Fox / News Corporation, an American multi-national mass media company, as Senior Vice President of Finance and General Manager. Mr. Tappin previously was a senior auditor at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells (now known as Deloitte LLP) and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Colorado.