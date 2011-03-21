Taqa Morocco SA (TQM.CS)

Name Description

Abdelmajid Houssaini Mr. Abdelmajid Iraqui Houssaini has been Chairman of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since 2007. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee of the Company. Additionally, he is Representative of Sole Manager of TAQA North Africa SCA, as well as Chief Executive Officer and Director of TAQA Morocco Wind Corporation S.A. he has been Country Manager of the group TAQA since January 2007. Mr. Houssaini began his professional career with the post of Financial Representative of Metropolitan Insurance in the United States. In 1999, he joined the group CMS Generation as Senior Analyst before becoming Director of Business Development in charge of Financial Operations in Morocco. Mr. Houssaini obtained a degree in Finance and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the Eastern Michigan University.

Omar M'hamdi Mr. Omar Alaoui M'hamdi has been Finance Director and Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since March 21, 2011. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, of the Social Dialogue Committee, of the Security Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company. After serving as Senior Consultant for Audit and Counseling within PricewaterhouseCoopers, he joined the Company in September 2004 in the Financial Control Department. Next, in 2009, he joined TAQA North Africa S.C.A. as Business Manager in charge of Group Financial Operations in Morocco. Mr. Alaoui M'hamdi is a Certified Chartered Accountant, Member of the Association of Chartered Accountants of Paris/ Ile de France region. He obtained a degree from Institut Superieur de Commerce et d'Administration des Entreprises (ISCAE).

Khalid Benghanem Mr. Khalid Benghanem has served as Director of Human Resources of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since August 2013, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee and of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Benghanem has over 30 years of experience in different posts in the field of Human Resources, notably Director of Human Resources at COMANAV, ABN AMRO Bank, BMCI, Imperial Tobacco Maroc and later within Imperial Tobacco UK, followed by the post of Director of HR Consultancy. He was also Social International Auditor and uis a former President of AGEF (Association Nationale des Gestionnaires et Formateurs des Ressources Humaines - National Association of Human Resource Managers and Trainers), and of Association Africaine Des Formateurs Du Personnel (African Personnel Trainers Association). Mr. Benghanem has earned some basic Economic Sciences education and also obtained a number of degrees in Human Resources, both in Morocco and internationally.

Mohamed Kahlain Mr. Mohamed Kahlain serves as Director of Safety and Information System at Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Security Committee of the Company.

Yassir Benbrik Mr. Yassir Benbrik serves as Director of Insurance and Risk Management of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Audit and Ethics Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company.

Etienne Vollebregt Mr. Etienne Vollebregt has served as Chief Executive Officer of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since October 2012, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee, the Security and Hygiene Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of Energy, especially within Shell in different countries, including India. Mr. Vollebregt also worked as an advisor for ChangeVision as Director of the thermal power plant Amer in Geertruidenberg in the Netherlands. Mr. Vollebregt obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Delft University.

Mehdi Belghiti Mr. Mehdi Belghiti has been Director of Support of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since October 2012, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, of the Security Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company. Mr. Belghiti began his professional career within the bank CFG Group in 2002. In 2004, he joined the group COMANAV as Secretary General and continued as Deputy Managing Director of the company. In 2008, he joined the group ADDOHA to assume the function of Deputy managing Director in charge of Finances and Resources. Mr. Belghiti is an engineer with a degree from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

Najib Bendahou Mr. Najib Bendahou serves as Director of Quality, Hygiene, Safety and Environment of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Security and Hygiene Committee of the Company.

Kenneth Boyle Mr. Kenneth Boyle has been Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He also works for TAQA.

John McLaren Mr. John Keith McLaren has been Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He also works for TAQA.

Marcus Khoury Mr. Marcus Khoury has served as Secretary General of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since September 2012. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee, the Workers Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee of the Company. Mr. Khoury became aggregate advocate of the state of Bavaria in Germany. He has over 10 years of experience of a legal counsel in Europe and in the Gulf countries. Mr. Khoury obtained a Master of Legal Letters degree from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and also received a Magister Legum (Master of Legal Letters) degree from Albertus Magnus College.

Khaled Al Sayari Mr. Khaled Al Sayari has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He is Group Vice- President of Strategic Relationships and Public Affairs of TAQA. Additionally, he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Kahramanmaras, Executive Head of the Emirati-Canadian Affairs Council, as well as Director and Member of the Investment Committees of companies outside the United Arab Emirates.