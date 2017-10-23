Edition:
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (TRA.BA)

TRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

42.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.60 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
$40.90
Open
$42.20
Day's High
$43.10
Day's Low
$40.30
Volume
1,062,791
Avg. Vol
468,596
52-wk High
$43.45
52-wk Low
$9.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Lapena

2016 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Garcia Pereira

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Caro

2015 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Gerardo Luis Ferreyra

2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose S. Refort

2015 Director of Administration and Finance

Mariano Palacios

2016 Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer

Armando Lenguitti

2015 Director of Regulatory Engineering

Pablo Tarca

2015 Technical Director

Cristian Arata

2016 Director

Gabriel Cohen

53 2016 Director

Brian Henderson

67 2016 Director

Juan Jose Salas

2016 Director

Sandra Auditore

2016 Trustee

Jose D. Abelovich

2015 Trustee

Rodolfo F. O'Reilly

2015 Trustee
Biographies

Name Description

Jorge Lapena

Carlos Garcia Pereira

Eng. Carlos A. Garcia Pereira serves as Chief Executive Officer of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica de la Provincia de Buenos Aires TRANSBA SA. Previously he served as Regulatory Engineering Manager of the Company until 2007.

Antonio Caro

Gerardo Luis Ferreyra

Mr. Gerardo Luis Ferreyra serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. since 2012. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Jose S. Refort

Mariano Palacios

Armando Lenguitti

Pablo Tarca

Cristian Arata

Gabriel Cohen

Mr. Gabriel Cohen serves as Director of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Brian Henderson

Eng. Brian Robert Henderson serves as Director of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company till 2004. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Juan Jose Salas

Sandra Auditore

Jose D. Abelovich

Rodolfo F. O'Reilly

