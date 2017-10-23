Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (TRA.BA)
TRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
42.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jorge Lapena
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Garcia Pereira
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Antonio Caro
|2015
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Gerardo Luis Ferreyra
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose S. Refort
|2015
|Director of Administration and Finance
|
Mariano Palacios
|2016
|Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
|
Armando Lenguitti
|2015
|Director of Regulatory Engineering
|
Pablo Tarca
|2015
|Technical Director
|
Cristian Arata
|2016
|Director
|
Gabriel Cohen
|53
|2016
|Director
|
Brian Henderson
|67
|2016
|Director
|
Juan Jose Salas
|2016
|Director
|
Sandra Auditore
|2016
|Trustee
|
Jose D. Abelovich
|2015
|Trustee
|
Rodolfo F. O'Reilly
|2015
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jorge Lapena
|
Carlos Garcia Pereira
|Eng. Carlos A. Garcia Pereira serves as Chief Executive Officer of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica de la Provincia de Buenos Aires TRANSBA SA. Previously he served as Regulatory Engineering Manager of the Company until 2007.
|
Antonio Caro
|
Gerardo Luis Ferreyra
|Mr. Gerardo Luis Ferreyra serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. since 2012. He holds a degree in Engineering.
|
Jose S. Refort
|
Mariano Palacios
|
Armando Lenguitti
|
Pablo Tarca
|
Cristian Arata
|
Gabriel Cohen
|Mr. Gabriel Cohen serves as Director of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Brian Henderson
|Eng. Brian Robert Henderson serves as Director of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company till 2004. He holds a degree in Engineering.
|
Juan Jose Salas
|
Sandra Auditore
|
Jose D. Abelovich
|
Rodolfo F. O'Reilly
As Of
