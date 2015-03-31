Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)
TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
312.70INR
10:59am BST
312.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.03%)
Rs0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs312.60
Rs312.60
Open
Rs313.00
Rs313.00
Day's High
Rs318.50
Rs318.50
Day's Low
Rs311.65
Rs311.65
Volume
56,953
56,953
Avg. Vol
254,093
254,093
52-wk High
Rs328.95
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noel Tata
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Venkatesalu
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mehernosh Surti
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Philip Auld
|2014
|Managing Director
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|60
|2010
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Harish Bhat
|52
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
A. Cooper
|75
|1984
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Zubin Dubash
|56
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Abhijit Sen
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sonia Singh
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Simon Susman
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Bahram Vakil
|56
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Noel Tata
|Mr. Noel Naval Tata is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trent Limited. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Sussex. He has experience in Marketing, Administration and Investments.
|
P. Venkatesalu
|Mr. P. Venkatesalu is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company.
|
Mehernosh Surti
|Mr. Mehernosh M. Surti is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.
|
Philip Auld
|Mr. Philip N. Auld is the Managing Director of the company.
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Trent Limited. He holds IIT Chennai, IIM Ahmedabad. He has Experience in Retail Business.
|
Harish Bhat
|Mr. Harish R. Bhat is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Trent Limited. He is a member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) of Tata Sons. During his career with the Tata Group, he has served in several senior roles which include Managing Director and CEO of Tata Global Beverages, Chief Operating Officer of the Watches and Jewellery businesses of Titan Company.
|
A. Cooper
|Mr. A. D. Cooper is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. His qualification includes Bachelor of Commerce, Fellow Chartered Accountant, Associated Certified Management Accountant. He has experience in Finance and Management. He other Directorships includes Landmark Ltd, Trent Brands Ltd, Trent Hypermarket Ltd, Tata Asset Management Ltd, Westland Ltd.
|
Zubin Dubash
|Mr. Zubin S. Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He holds Bachelors Degree in Commerce, MBA (Wharton Pennsylvania), A.C.A. (England and Wales). He has experience in the field of Finance and business development. He is also the Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited.
|
Abhijit Sen
|Mr. Abhijit Sen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds position of CFO, India Subcontinent Citigroup and was a Director of some of their associate companies until his retirement.
|
Sonia Singh
|
Simon Susman
|Mr. Simon N. Susman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He is a member of Shareholders’ / Investors’ Grievance Committee.
|
Bahram Vakil
|Mr. Bahram N. Vakil is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He holds Bachelor of Law, Bombay University, Advocate Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa. LLM, Columbia University, New York, USA. Member, New York State Bar Association. Solicitor, India. He other directorships includes Edelweiss Web Services Ltd, Inarco Ltd, Grameen Capital India Ltd, Peninsula Trustee Ltd, Kale Consultants Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Noel Tata
|1,332,000
|
P. Venkatesalu
|17,100,000
|
Mehernosh Surti
|4,500,000
|
Philip Auld
|52,300,000
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|--
|
Harish Bhat
|--
|
A. Cooper
|--
|
Zubin Dubash
|--
|
Abhijit Sen
|--
|
Sonia Singh
|--
|
Simon Susman
|--
|
Bahram Vakil
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Noel Tata
|0
|0
|
P. Venkatesalu
|0
|0
|
Mehernosh Surti
|0
|0
|
Philip Auld
|0
|0
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|0
|0
|
Harish Bhat
|0
|0
|
A. Cooper
|0
|0
|
Zubin Dubash
|0
|0
|
Abhijit Sen
|0
|0
|
Sonia Singh
|0
|0
|
Simon Susman
|0
|0
|
Bahram Vakil
|0
|0