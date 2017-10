Trakya Cam Sanayii AS (TRKCM.IS)

Name Description

Beyza Genc Ms. Beyza Genc is Finance Director, Member of the Board of Trakya Cam Sanayii AS. She is also Board Member of Cayirova Cam Sanayii AS, Yenisehir Cam Sanayii AS, Trakya Polatli Cam Sanayii AS and Trakya Glass Bulgaria EAD. She is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

Zeynep Hansu Ucar Ms. Zeynep Hansu Ucar is performing as Board Member of Trakya Cam Sanayii AS. She is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. Ms. Hansu Ucar is serving as Subsidiaries Unit Manager of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.